ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bless You Boys

Projecting the 2023 Detroit Tigers after the Gregory Soto trade

The 2022-2023 offseason isn’t over yet, but at this point it’s hard to believe the Detroit Tigers will make any more notable moves. There are still players available who could help this team, and it may be that new President Scott Harris simply doesn’t want to make any promises after a lukewarm response to his first offseason from the fanbase. No matter what they might do to tweak the position player options or the bullpen, at this point we’re not expecting anything too impactful. So let’s take a step back and look at the big picture one more time.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

1 MNF Super Wild Card free agent Detroit Lions could consider

In just a few hours, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in the final Super Wild Card matchup of the weekend. If you are a Detroit Lions fan and love the NFL Playoffs, there is no doubt that you will already be watching tonight’s game. That being said, even if you are not a fan of the NFL Playoffs, you should tune in for tonight’s game as there is a potential free agent who could land with the Lions in 2023.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Alex Nedeljkovic clears waivers, assigned to Grand Rapids

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic cleared waivers on Monday and was assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins. The Red Wings activated defenseman Robert Hagg, who has been out since Dec. 8 with an undisclosed injury. They now have eight defensemen on their 23-man roster. Nedeljkovic’s cap...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy