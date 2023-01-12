ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rising grocery costs still impacting businesses as inflation numbers drop

By Remi Murrey
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ajIa0_0kCphNKu00

The latest inflation report looks like numbers are continuing to slow down, but not fast enough for local businesses like Yours Truly in Cleveland’s Playhouse Square who say they’re still feeling the crunch.

“The cost of doing business is going up whether it’s staffing, whether it’s product, whether it’s governmental issues, everything is costing more,” said Yours Truly Owner, Art Shibley.

Since the early days of the pandemic, Art Shibley says he’s seen everything go up.

“Chickens went up last year. Where we used to buy a case of 30-pound random chicken breasts for $35, it was $120, so when they talk about 8% inflation, we’re going like it’s a lot more than that,” said Shibley.

Then, when inflation drove up the cost of eggs, that’s when Shibley says his restaurant began to feel the crunch.

“We’re sort of right now eating the losses,” said Shibley. “We use extra-large eggs so when you’re hearing $3 a dozen or $3.50 a dozen, ours are $4.50 a dozen.”

Meanwhile, for local grocery stores like SweetBerry Fresh Market in Wickliffe, the store says they’re keeping their prices down thanks to their variety.

“We do make an attempt to outsource our eggs, but what we found with Sauder’s, it’s the best egg that we can offer our customers and they seem to be coming back for more so we must be doing something right,” said SweetBerry Fresh Market Store Manager Gina Marie Battaglia.

The store manager says their prices are as low as $2.99 a dozen, which customers like John Rozic says are drawing him in.

“They’re not bad. I mean I pay a little bit more, but compared to other places, I know what I’m getting here,” said John Rozic.

