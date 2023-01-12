Columbia Falls planning board votes against housing development for 2nd time

COLUMBIA FALLS - The Columbia Falls Planning Board has voted against a proposed housing project on River Road along the Flathead River for a second time.

The proposed River Highlands Development was voted against by the planning board Tuesday night after the developer withdrew his initial application back in August.

Developer James Barnett has reduced the number of proposed housing units for the project to 343, down from 455 units in his original application.

The new proposal includes 83 detached single-family homes, 98 attached single-family townhomes, and 163 apartment units on 49 acres.

Close to 20 acres of the proposed property would be dedicated to park and open space.

The proposal includes moving River Road further east on US Highway 2 and installing a traffic signal at the intersection.

The proposal will now go in front of the Columbia Falls City Council for a vote on Jan. 30.

