Oviedo, FL

People on the move

By Joe Rassel, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

Boards of directors

April Levy , resource acquisition librarian, OhioLINK, Columbus, Ohio, was appointed to the board of directors of Oviedo-based Nana’s Books Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides grade-appropriate books on Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other disabilities to public libraries and students in Title I schools.

Cate McCarty , self-employed consultant, adjunct faculty at Northern University, Owing Mills, Md., was appointed to the board of directors of Oviedo-based Nana’s Books Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides grade-appropriate books on Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other disabilities to public libraries and students in Title I schools.

Colleen Kapklein , self-employed writer/editor, Bronx, N.Y. was appointed to the board of directors of Oviedo-based Nana’s Books Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides grade-appropriate books on Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other disabilities to public libraries and students in Title I schools.

Mary Bucciero , library media specialist, Granville Central School District, N.Y., was appointed to the board of directors of Oviedo-based Nana’s Books Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides grade-appropriate books on Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other disabilities to public libraries and students in Title I schools.

Health care

Amy Wheeler has joined Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital as chief financial officer and assistant vice president for Orlando Health Southeast Region.

Technology

Gregory “Greg” Kane was hired as chief operating officer at Orlando-based Engineering & Computer Simulations.

Orlando, FL
