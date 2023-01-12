Michigan’s Mazi Smith Gets Probation for Misdemeanor Gun Charge

The senior defensive tackle played in all 14 games this season.

Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith was sentenced to 12 months of probation Thursday following the misdemeanor gun charge he received in December .

During his court appearance in Ann Arbor’s 15th District Court on Thursday, Smith owned up to his mistakes and took responsibility for his actions, per the Detroit Free Press .

The misdemeanor gun charge occurred Oct. 7 when Smith was pulled over for speeding in Ann Arbor, Mich., while he was found to be concealing a weapon without a license. At first, Smith was charged with a felony, but the charges were later changed to a misdemeanor following a plea deal in December.

Football coach Jim Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel decided not to make Smith serve a suspension during the 2022 season. The senior co-captain played in all 14 games, including in the team’s Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU.

Smith completed 49 total tackles, with 23 being solo and 26 being assisted. He forced one fumble and had a fumble recovery in the Fiesta Bowl game.