‘Everything is new’: High-profile Hurricanes men’s basketball transfer Nijel Pack learning life in the ACC

By Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago

Adjusting to life in the ACC has come with a few bumps in the road for Nijel Pack.

A high-profile men’s basketball transfer from Kansas State, Pack has had to learn a new position while learning his new league. The transition has led to growing pains, but overall, Pack thinks he has done well adjusting to his new circumstances.

“Just making the transition, playing point guard, has obviously been the biggest adjustment,” Pack said. “And then adjusting to my new teammates, a new coaching style, new play, a new conference — everything is new, basically, for me,” Pack said. “So just adjusting to everything, but I feel like the transition is going really good.”

The assessment from Pack’s coaches has been similar.

“I think Nijel has done a fantastic job,” Miami coach Jim Larrañaga said. “He’s really made a great adjustment from the two-guard positon at Kansas State to the point guard position here. He’s an outstanding shooter. He’s a great guy who works really, really hard.”

However, Pack’s move to playing point guard in the ACC has not been flawless. Larrañaga said he has been pushing the third-year sophomore to be more of a nuisance on defense and play a bigger role in rebounding. Pack is averaging 2.6 rebounds this season, down from 3.7 per game in his two seasons at Kansas State.

“Normally, if you’re a really good point guard, you’re a nuisance,” Larrañaga said. “You’re someone who annoys big guys, you’re someone who creates problems for big guys. He needs to be a little bit more of that. A little bit more of a pain in the tail that causes problems.

“The way you do that, when shots go up, you get in the paint, you get a rebound or you steal a ball off the guy who got the rebound. You chase a rebound down. A three (-point shot) rebounds long, you chase that down. We kind of just need Nijel to do those things that go pretty much unnoticed, but they’re the whole key to victory.”

Miami assistant coach Kotie Kimble said Pack has developed into a stronger defensive point guard since the season began.

“Coach L asks his point guards, in a lot of cases, to pick up the ball handler full court and guard them the length of the floor, which can be tiresome at times,” Kimble said. “But Nijel has both grown defensively, he’s gotten better at guarding a team’s primarily ball handler, which is probably a little different for him. But he’s such a smart defender, and he was coached really, really well at Kansas State, and it’s evident here. His habits, his attention to detail on that end of the floor, his IQ has really helped him to help us on that end of the floor.”

Pack’s offense has also taken a dip from his tenure in the Big 12. After averaging 15.3 points over two seasons at Kansas State and 17.2 points last year, he is down to 11.6 points per game this season. His assists per game are up slightly from last year, going from 2.2 last season to 2.6 this season.

Pack’s shooting percentages have also dropped. His field goal percentage is down from 45.5 percent last year to 40.2 percent this year. From behind the arc, he is hitting 35.7 percent of his shots — down from 43.6 percent in 2021-22.

Larrañaga is not concerned about the slight downturn in shot percentages, though. He said it is just part of the adjustment to working as a point guard.

“When you do that, you’re handling the ball a lot more, you have a lot more responsibility, and you’re defending the other team’s point guard, which is a lot more difficult because that guy has the ball in his hand and you’re working your tail off,” Larrañaga said. “I don’t see that as a drop-off in his game. I think it’s a transition to his game. He’s learning, really, how to quarterback a team.

‘If you’re a running back in football and all of a sudden they move you to the quarterback position, you’re going to (need) time to adjust.”

Part of the adjustment process has just been getting used to playing in a new conference. Pack praised both the ACC and the Big 12 for their quality of play but said ACC play is rigorous.

“We played some really good teams so far in the ACC,” Pack said. “Every team, I feel like, in the ACC is loaded from top to bottom. There’s never an off night.”

To get out of the small slump, Pack said he has watched videos of Kobe Bryant. Pack said a message he took from those videos is that Bryant did not play with doubt in his mind because the late Lakers star knew the amount of work he had done beforehand.

“The best way to get out of a slump and get out of your own mind is just to put in more work,” Pack said.

The turnaround may have already started. Pack scored 21 points in Miami’s road win over Notre Dame on Dec. 30, which was has been his highest-scoring game in ACC play. An added bonus was the trip to South Bend, Indiana, which brought the Indianapolis native back to his home state.

“It was a big one for me, especially being back in Indiana and being able to find that rhythm really well,” Pack said. “I felt like that was a game-changer for me.”

Though Pack notched just six points in the Hurricanes’ home win over Boston College on Wednesday, he did hit both of his three-point attempts.

Kimble, who also praised Pack’s leadership and personality off the court, said he expects Pack’s shooting to return to its pre-UM level soon. He said Pack has been working hard between games and has been doing well on the practice court.

“It’s only a matter of time before that translates,” Kimble said, “because he’s really an elite shooter.”

