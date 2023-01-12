ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Students sent to hospital after ingesting THC gummies at VB high school

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz, Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Several students at a Virginia Beach high school had to go to the hospital this week after ingesting THC gummies while at school, according to a spokesperson from Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS).

A message from Tallwood High School Principal Ryan O’Meara, sent to families Thursday afternoon, said the school had, “multiple reports of students ingesting edible THC gummies while at school this week resulting in having to go to the hospital.”

Tallwood High School is located at 1668 Kempsville Road.

The email continued by saying all of the impacted students are recovering.

The principal took the opportunity in his message to ask families to remind their students that drug possession can lead to school disciplinary action or even criminal charges. He added that in addition to being illegal, “ingesting unknown substances can have dangerous consequences.”

10 On Your Side has reached out to Virginia Beach Police to find out if they are investigating this matter. We’ve also reached back out to the school district to ask exactly how many students had to go to the hospital. We are awaiting a reply and will update this article when we get that information.

