Baton Rouge, LA

Pair of LSU Tigers named to Freshman All-American Team

By Brian Holland
 4 days ago
BATON ROUGE – First-year LSU standouts Will Campbell and Harold Perkins have been named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-America team, the organization announced on Thursday.

The play of Campbell and Perkins was instrumental in LSU winning 10 games, reaching the SEC Championship Game and beating Purdue in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Campbell started 13 games at left tackle and helped pave the way for an LSU offense that set the school record for rushing touchdowns with 39. A native of Monroe, Campbell played a total of 973 offensive snaps and allowed only three sacks all season. He was whistled for just one penalty on his way to becoming the first true freshmen in school history to start at left tackle for the duration of a season.

In addition to his FWAA honor, Campbell earned second team All-SEC honors as well as Freshman All-SEC recognition. He was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in LSU’s 45-35 win over Florida.

Perkins, a New Orleans native, wasted little time in making his impact felt on the Tiger defense as he was twice named SEC Defensive Player of the Week following wins over Alabama and Arkansas. He earned National Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance against Arkansas and was selected SEC Freshman of the Week for his play in the win over No. 7 Ole Miss.

Perkins earned first team All-SEC honors and was named to the Freshman All-SEC team.

Perkins capped his rookie season leading the Tigers in sacks (7.5), tackles for loss (13.0) and quarterback pressures (14). He finished third on the team in total tackles with 72.

Since the FWAA established a Freshman All-America team in 2001, LSU has had 15 players earn the honor. Last year, defensive tackle Maason Smith represented LSU on the FWAA Freshman All-America team.

LSU’s All-Time List of FWAA Freshman All-Americas (since 2001)

2022 OL Will Campbell

LB Harold Perkins

2021 DL Maason Smith

2020 WR Kayshon Boutte

DB Eli Ricks

2019 DB Derek Stingley Jr.

2017 DB Greedy Williams

2015 OL Will Clapp

2014 AP Leonard Fournette

2011 P Brad Wing

2010 DB Tyrann Mathieu

2006 OL Ciron Black

2003 RB Justin Vincent

DB LaRon Landry

2002 OL Andrew Whitworth

(Release via LSU Athletics)

