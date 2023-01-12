Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Benavidez On Why Showdown Against Charlo Hasn't Materialized: 'Charlo Is A P-ssy'
For the better part of the past year, Jermall Charlo has vacillated between moving up in weight to face David Benavidez or remain at 160 pounds. Although the truculent WBC middleweight titlist has continued to brazenly call out his budding rival, he hasn't been totally committed to the idea. Benavidez,...
Boxing Scene
KSI Flattens FaZe Temperrr In First Round, Demands Showdown With Jake Paul
KSI enjoyed his quickest night at the office while still in pursuit of the biggest fight of his career. The multi-talented British social media influencer scored a sensational first-round knockout of Thomas “FaZe Temperrr” Oliveira. A right hand and left hook put Oliveira down and out, producing the knockout win at 2:19 of round one.
Boxing Scene
Roy Jones Says He Works With Eubank to Prepare Him for Golovkin or Canelo, Not Liam Smith
Not even Chris Eubank Jr.’s trainer is giving Liam Smith much of a chance. Roy Jones Jr., the Hall of Fame fighter and trainer of Eubank, has been preparing his charge to take on former 154-pounder Liam Smith in a 12-round middleweight bout Jan. 21 at AO Arena in Manchester, England. The bout came together after Eubank’s scheduled 157-pound catchweight matchup with welterweight Conor Benn was derailed after Benn tested positive for a banned substance.
Boxing Scene
Isaac Cruz Would Consider Move To 140 For Direct Title Shot at Regis Prograis
Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz would consider moving up from lightweight to super lightweight - but only if there was a direct world title opportunity against WBC world champion Regis Prograis, according to his father and trainer Isaac Cruz Sr. “If there is a world title fight, that would be...
Boxing Scene
Wilder's Trainer: Andy Ruiz Presents Absolutely No Threat To a Disciplined Deontay!
Malik Scott, the head trainer for former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, is not worried about the abilities of former unified champion Andy Ruiz. Last year, the World Boxing Council ordered a four man tournament to determine a new mandatory challenger to WBC champion Tyson Fury. Ruiz picked up a...
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Admits Concern Over Gervonta Davis' Legal Issues
Undefeated Ryan Garcia is already gearing up for his potential showdown with WBA 'regular' lightweight champion Gervonta 'Tank' Davis. Their anticipated showdown, which is going to be distributed by Showtime Pay-Per-View, is targeted to take place in the month of April. Davis was in action earlier this month, when he...
Boxing Scene
Hank Lundy Replaces Ivan Redkach, To Face Adrien Broner On February 25 In Atlanta
Due to circumstances out of the control of BLK Prime, Ivan Redkach (23-6-1, 18 KOs), who was intended to fight Adrien Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight main event on February 25, will now be replaced with “Hammerin” Hank Lundy (31-12-1, 14 KOs). Broner vs. Lundy,...
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya On Tank Davis-Ryan Garcia: I Have No Contract; Deadline Monday Or Moving On
Oscar De La Hoya publicly issued an ultimatum early Sunday morning. Ryan Garcia’s promoter stated through his Twitter account that he has not yet received Garcia’s contract for his pay-per-view showdown with Gervonta Davis. According to De La Hoya, if they don’t get a contract from Davis’ handlers by Monday, he will begin looking for another opponent for Garcia’s next fight.
Boxing Scene
Filip Hrgovic: "Anthony Joshua Was A Beast But He Started To Box Too Much"
Though rivals, Filip Hrgovic had a healthy dose of both respect and fear for former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. While the former may still be present, the latter has ostensibly dissipated for Hrgovic. Joshua, 33, once stood as the proud holder of the WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight...
Boxing Scene
Beterbiev Not Concerned With Usyk Giving Advice To Yarde
ARTUR BETERBIEV OFFERED up a nonchalant response when questioned over his former amateur rival providing some words of advice to his forthcoming opponent Anthony Yarde ahead of the world light heavyweight title clash at the OVO Arena, Wembley on January 28. British challenger Yarde was perched next to the unified...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Pushing For Dmitry Bivol to Fight Joshua Buatsi In the Spring
Eddie Hearn hasn’t stopped batting for one of his highly regarded British light heavyweight clients. The Matchroom head suggested in a recent interview that he “would like” for London’s Joshua Buatsi to take on Russian WBA titlist Dmitry Bivol in the spring. It would easily be the toughest challenge of the young Briton’s career.
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith: If Eubank Needs To Be 50 Percent To Beat Me, I May As Well Not Show Up
Liam Smith refuses to believe he will see anything other than the absolute best available version of Chris Eubank Jr. Talk of the second-generation boxer entering their January 21 middleweight clash at just 50 percent has irked Liverpool’s Smith, a former WBO junior middleweight titlist and part of a proud fighting family who’s grown irritated by the claim.
Boxing Scene
Guido Vianello: Jonnie Rice Is Perfect For This Point In My Career
The first fight of the new year was always going to be a step up in class for Guido Vianello. A different opponent than expected is of no concern to the unbeaten heavyweight, whose mission remains the same. “I’m ready for a big step for my career, it doesn’t matter...
Boxing Scene
Tuesday Topics: Ajagba, Rice, Tank-Garcia, Francis Ngannou, More
I hear it’s NFL playoff season. But being a diehard New York Jets fan in January is typically about as worthwhile as scouting out ocean-front property in North Dakota. Which means, in lieu of spending my time this past weekend hanging on six games’ worth of punts, passes, and kicks, I flitted through the channels and filled up my notebook.
Boxing Scene
Kenshiro Teraji-Jonathan 'Bomba' Gonzalez WBC/WBA/WBO Unification Bout In Play For April
A path has been cleared for multi-belt junior flyweight unification match. BoxingScene.com has learned that Kenshiro ‘The Amazing Boy’ Teraji and Jonathan ‘Bomba’ Gonzalez are all but set to take place in April at a venue to be determined in Japan. Teraji will risk his lineal junior flyweight championship and WBC and WBA titles, while Puerto Rico’s Gonzalez will once again travel abroad with his WBO belt in tow.
Boxing Scene
Connor Coyle Gets Advice From John Duddy During Recent Trip to NY
NABA middleweight champion Connor “The Kid” Coyle spent time with John Duddy on a recent trip to New York City. Duddy assisted Coyle during a training session at Trinity Boxing Club. Following the workout, the pair sat down to discuss the ins and outs of the sweet science.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya Takes Shot at ‘Influencer’ Fights, Calls For Return to 'Real Boxing'
Oscar De La Hoya apparently has limited patience for “influencer boxing,” even the kind promulgated by one of his most important business connections. The Golden Boy Promotions head took aim at boxing’s recent spate of crossover boxing cards featuring inexperienced social media stars (YouTubers, Tiktokers, et al.) gloving up against each other in sanctioned bouts.
Boxing Scene
Jessica Nery Plata Seizes the Reigns at Jr. Flyweight: Weekend Afterthoughts
Road wins always feel like a little something extra. Defeating other world class professionals is hard work. Doing it in someone else’s back yard often feels like it takes a little something extra. The story of boxing is littered with tales of fighters who saw earned victories denied on the road.
Boxing Scene
Leigh Wood: If I Do As I Plan, Mauricio Lara Fight Won't Reach Halfway
WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood has more motivation with some critics tabbing him as the underdog in next month's defense against Mauricio Lara in Nottingham. Last year, Lara scored a brutal knockout of Josh Warrington. Wood has a sensational knockout win of his own, when he got off the floor...
Comments / 0