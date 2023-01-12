How much daylight increases by each day until the summer solstice

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The winter solstice is the shortest day of the year with the least amount of daylight. Now weeks after, the amount of daylight is increasing, but how much is it increasing by?

It is generally location specific, but for the Elmira area, the shortest day of the year is approximately 9 hours and 7 minutes according to the Astronomical Applications Department form the U.S. Naval Observatory; all information has been taken from that data set.

In January, the amount of daylight for the area increases by about 2 minutes more of daylight per day. Mid-February the amount of daylight gained per day increases to 3 minutes per day and lasts until late April to early May. By late April to early May the amount of additional daylight per day slows down to around 2 minutes more per day and June up until the summer solstice it increases by one minute per day.

For 2023, the summer solstice takes place on Wednesday, June 23rd where we reach the peak of daylight per day with approximately 15 hours and 15 minutes of daylight.

