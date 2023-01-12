ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

How much daylight increases by each day until the summer solstice

By Anna Meyers
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kizci_0kCpfFdC00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The winter solstice is the shortest day of the year with the least amount of daylight. Now weeks after, the amount of daylight is increasing, but how much is it increasing by?

It is generally location specific, but for the Elmira area, the shortest day of the year is approximately 9 hours and 7 minutes according to the Astronomical Applications Department form the U.S. Naval Observatory; all information has been taken from that data set.

In January, the amount of daylight for the area increases by about 2 minutes more of daylight per day. Mid-February the amount of daylight gained per day increases to 3 minutes per day and lasts until late April to early May. By late April to early May the amount of additional daylight per day slows down to around 2 minutes more per day and June up until the summer solstice it increases by one minute per day.

For 2023, the summer solstice takes place on Wednesday, June 23rd where we reach the peak of daylight per day with approximately 15 hours and 15 minutes of daylight.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whcuradio.com

Ithaca hair salon aims to open on weekends

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca hair salon hopes to extend its hours. Fru-Fru Hair on Lincoln Street currently operates on weekdays only. But the goal is to open the salon seven days a week. Applicant Rick Page says the stylist is not disruptive. City officials are reviewing the...
ITHACA, NY
News 8 WROC

Gas restored to hundreds in Steuben County after outage

UPDATE: The Steuben County Office of Emergency Management has issued a statement regarding a natural gas service outage Monday night that affected hundreds of residents. The release is as follows: Natural gas service has been restored to more than 444 services in the Town of Wayne,Tyrone (Schuyler County) and Barrington (Yates County) with the remaining […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

One person dead in Beaver Dams weekend garage fire

BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire in Beaver Dams that left a person dead over the weekend is under investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a structure fire on Hornby Road early in the morning on January 15, 2023. While trying to put out the blaze, […]
BEAVER DAMS, NY
WETM 18 News

Open house for brand new Schuyler Emergency Medical Service

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County and Cayuga Health are holding an open house for the brand-new Schuyler Emergency Medical Service that provides coverage across the county. The Schuyler EMS open house will be from 4-6 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2023 at the Human Services Complex in Montour Falls. Cayuga Health said there will […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Champions crowned at Southern Tier Memorial

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – High School wrestling returned to First Arena this weekend. The inaugural Southern Tier Memorial wrestling tournament was held on Friday and Saturday in downtown Elmira. 32 teams competed from around the region as well as teams from as far away as Florida in the first tourney at First Arena since the […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Gas leak in an Elmira home

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Elmira Police were on the scene of a gas leak in a home in Elmira. Our reporter on scene spoke to officers and was able to confirm that it was a gas leak in a house near the intersection of West Church Street and Columbia Ave. Due to the severity of the […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Watkins Glen gets $18M for major water plant upgrades

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Watkins Glen is set to get almost $20 million to update and improve its water treatment plant. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a round of grants to multiple villages and towns across the state for their water systems. In total, Watkins Glen is getting $18.5 million […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Upcoming celebration of life dinner for those lost to violence

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Family Affairs-Stop the Violence will be hosting a community dinner for parents who lost a child/children last year to violence. They invite those community members to come out and enjoy dinner and celebrate the life of the ones they’ve lost. Parents will be able to bring one guest with them to […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

What Elmira’s immigrant population looked like in 1900

(STACKER) – Though every city in the U.S. has a distinctly American flavor, so many metropolitan areas display distinct signs of the immigrant populations that melded together to make the cities we know and love today. From Miami’s Little Havana to New York City’s Chinatown and Los Angeles’ Little Italy, cultural enclaves continue to thrive […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy