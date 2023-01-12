Read full article on original website
TDOC: Inmate on death row since 1996 for East TN murders dies in prison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Correction said a man sentenced to death in 1996 died at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville on Monday. They said James Dellinger, 71, died of natural causes. His attorney said he had cancer. Dellinger was sentenced to death for first-degree murder...
TBI investigating in-custody death of 19-year-old
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an in-custody death at the Anderson County Jail, the agency said. The TBI said District Attorney General Dave Clark requested that the agency investigate the death. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
KPD arrests two 15-year-olds from New York after Magnolia Avenue shooting and I-40 chase
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two 15-year-olds from New York are in custody after a shooting in East Knoxville and a chase that ended in a crash, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers said they responded to an apartment on East Magnolia Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The victim told...
Newport man facing kidnapping and assault charges after 'armed and dangerous' fugitive chase
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Newport man has been charged with kidnapping and assault more than a month after he was taken into custody following a fugitive search in Cocke County. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a grand jury indicted Gary Ball last week. He is now formally...
CCSO: 25 people facing drug charges after drug operation in Cocke Co.
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Sheriff's Office said they conducted an undercover operation leading to drug charges for a total of 25 people on Friday. They said it was called "Operation Friday the 13th" and it resulted in a total of 14 charges for crimes related to fentanyl, 11 charges for ones related to heroin, three charges for crimes related to cocaine and 21 for ones related to methamphetamine. There were also nine counts for the sale and delivery of a controlled substance.
KPD: Officer suspended for misdemeanor theft
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said it suspended an officer for misdemeanor theft following an internal investigation. According to KPD, Officer Kenno Carlos, who served the department since 1994, has been charged with misdemeanor theft and placed on administrative leave with his police powers suspended. KPD said a police...
Knox Co. Commission to discuss incident involving KCSO at McAlister's & Belltown development during Tuesday meeting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In early January, on agenda committee set the final agenda for the Knox County Commission's Jan. 17 work session meeting. There, they may discuss several different topics including plans for a large development between Powell and Karns. The commission may also discuss a November incident involving...
CPD is searching for a missing woman out of Caryville
CARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Caryville Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing woman. Tiffany Lowe is 31 years old, 5'1'', has brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen at her home in Caryville on Jan. 4, according to CPD. According to...
Wildlife officers investigating after bull elk meant to establish species in part of McCreary Co. found dead
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky wildlife officers are asking for help from the public after finding a bull elk poached in McCreary County. According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, a department employee found a bull elk carcass near Middle Ridge Trail in the Beaver Creek Wildlife Management Area on Jan. 13. McCreary County is part of a 16-county elk zone in southeastern Kentucky where elk hunting is prohibited.
Knoxville activist sues city and county a year after public arrest during community meeting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A prominent Knoxville activist is suing the city and Knox County after they said they were beaten during a January 2022 arrest. The arrest was during a public meeting to discuss the selection of a new police chief to replace then-Chief Eve Thomas. The lawsuit was...
'It really does help' | Co-response team answered 1,500+ crisis calls in 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Candace Allen worries about the criminalization of mental health and addiction. The senior director of adult intensive mental health services said her team at the McNabb Center is doing everything they can to stop that. "If it's a medical crisis, as soon as that ambulance gets...
KCSO: Two inmates walked off job site in downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said two inmates walked off a work release job site located in the 700 block of Henley Street Monday afternoon, just before 5 p.m. They said one person was Ray Boone, a 27-year-old man who they said is around 5'10" tall...
'Gerald' Identified: TBI identifies remains found in bag at Douglas Lake in 2019 with nonprofit's help
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — It's been nearly four years since someone discovered a man's remains in a golf bag along the shore of Douglas Lake. Now, investigators finally know his identity. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday it made a breakthrough in the John Doe case after positively identifying...
TBI issues Silver Alert for 36-year-old Claiborne Co. woman with medical condition
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Christine Haun, 36, on Tuesday. She is from Claiborne County and the TBI said she has a medical condition that could impair her ability to return home safely. They said she was last seen in the area of Bug Hole Road in Cumberland Gap. They also said she was wearing a black jacket, two dark shirts and black pants.
Coach, best friend raising money for student after Idaho murders
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A long-time coach and longtime teammate/best friend of Xana Kernodle, one of the four murdered Idaho students, is helping to continue her legacy after the terrible tragedy. Gymnasts from across the country are in Knoxville for the Ozone Invitational Gymnastics Competition and on this stage, Todd...
MCSO: Officials looking for missing man last seen in Rockwood, Tenn.
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Morgan County Sheriff's Office needs your help in locating a missing man from Morgan Co. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was last seen on Jan. 7 at Mountain Top Bar and Grill in Rockwood, Tenn. He is a white male, with hazel eyes and brown hair, MCSO said.
Lenoir City coffee shop looking forward to helping more people with developmental differences
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — People relying on caffeine to get through the day can attest that a cup of coffee can change everything. That's especially true at Riverside Coffee Shop in Lenoir City. Offering more than delicious lattes and mouthwatering pastries, the nonprofit is a safe place for people...
Cocke Co. school closes after roof rips off
Newport Grammar School is cleaning up after last week's storms on Thursday. The wind blew off the school's rooftop leaving several students with minor scrapes.
Magistrate Judge Jill McCook honored with formal investiture ceremony
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of East Tennessee's newest federal magistrate judges has finally been given her formal investiture ceremony nearly a year after being sworn in. Chief U.S. District Judge Travis R. McDonough presided over Magistrate Judge Jill McCook's investiture on Friday. McCook took her oath of office on...
'I feel a lot better than I did before' | RAM serves people without health insurance during free clinic
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, as cold weather began sweeping through East Tennessee, people waited for a chance to be seen by medical professionals. It was part of a free clinic organized by Remote Area Medical. The free clinic started on Jan. 13 and was expected to last through...
