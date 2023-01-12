ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

TBI investigating in-custody death of 19-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an in-custody death at the Anderson County Jail, the agency said. The TBI said District Attorney General Dave Clark requested that the agency investigate the death. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

CCSO: 25 people facing drug charges after drug operation in Cocke Co.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Sheriff's Office said they conducted an undercover operation leading to drug charges for a total of 25 people on Friday. They said it was called "Operation Friday the 13th" and it resulted in a total of 14 charges for crimes related to fentanyl, 11 charges for ones related to heroin, three charges for crimes related to cocaine and 21 for ones related to methamphetamine. There were also nine counts for the sale and delivery of a controlled substance.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KPD: Officer suspended for misdemeanor theft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said it suspended an officer for misdemeanor theft following an internal investigation. According to KPD, Officer Kenno Carlos, who served the department since 1994, has been charged with misdemeanor theft and placed on administrative leave with his police powers suspended. KPD said a police...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

CPD is searching for a missing woman out of Caryville

CARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Caryville Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing woman. Tiffany Lowe is 31 years old, 5'1'', has brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen at her home in Caryville on Jan. 4, according to CPD. According to...
CARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

Wildlife officers investigating after bull elk meant to establish species in part of McCreary Co. found dead

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky wildlife officers are asking for help from the public after finding a bull elk poached in McCreary County. According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, a department employee found a bull elk carcass near Middle Ridge Trail in the Beaver Creek Wildlife Management Area on Jan. 13. McCreary County is part of a 16-county elk zone in southeastern Kentucky where elk hunting is prohibited.
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY
WBIR

TBI issues Silver Alert for 36-year-old Claiborne Co. woman with medical condition

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Christine Haun, 36, on Tuesday. She is from Claiborne County and the TBI said she has a medical condition that could impair her ability to return home safely. They said she was last seen in the area of Bug Hole Road in Cumberland Gap. They also said she was wearing a black jacket, two dark shirts and black pants.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Coach, best friend raising money for student after Idaho murders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A long-time coach and longtime teammate/best friend of Xana Kernodle, one of the four murdered Idaho students, is helping to continue her legacy after the terrible tragedy. Gymnasts from across the country are in Knoxville for the Ozone Invitational Gymnastics Competition and on this stage, Todd...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Cocke Co. school closes after roof rips off

Newport Grammar School is cleaning up after last week's storms on Thursday. The wind blew off the school's rooftop leaving several students with minor scrapes.
WBIR

Magistrate Judge Jill McCook honored with formal investiture ceremony

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of East Tennessee's newest federal magistrate judges has finally been given her formal investiture ceremony nearly a year after being sworn in. Chief U.S. District Judge Travis R. McDonough presided over Magistrate Judge Jill McCook's investiture on Friday. McCook took her oath of office on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
