COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Sheriff's Office said they conducted an undercover operation leading to drug charges for a total of 25 people on Friday. They said it was called "Operation Friday the 13th" and it resulted in a total of 14 charges for crimes related to fentanyl, 11 charges for ones related to heroin, three charges for crimes related to cocaine and 21 for ones related to methamphetamine. There were also nine counts for the sale and delivery of a controlled substance.

COCKE COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO