WWMT

NAACP Kalamazoo reflects on National Day of Racial Healing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Tuesday, thousands will be participating in the National Day of Racial Healing throughout the United States. Leaders in the Kalamazoo community said they hoped this day builds on racial justice and dismantles discrimination. “It has to be intentional; it has to be done on a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Barry County firefighter fighting for his life

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Greg Garrett, Hickory Corners Fire Department firefighter, has been in critical condition with flu complications since Christmas, according to assistant fire chief Rod Mox. The complications have lead to nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung, trip to the intensive care unit, and a mountain of...
HICKORY CORNERS, MI
WWMT

Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park announces new President and CEO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park announced the hiring of its new President and CEO on Tuesday. Charles Burke succeeds the longtime Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park President and CEO, David Hooker, who announced his retirement in 2022, according to a Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park spokesperson.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Man arrested after shooting in southeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was arrested after a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids Sunday night, according to Grand Rapids Police. Officers were flagged down by a witness at 9:40 p.m. on Alto Avenue SE near Alexander Street SE, and found a man who had been shot in the chest, officers said.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Scotts Corner Cafe announces closing

SCOTTS, Mich. — Scotts Corner Cafe located in Scotts posted on social media Thursday its closing effective immediately. We can't thank the Scotts, Climax and all surrounding communities enough for welcoming us in with loving arms. Thank you, friends and family, for all the love and support you have given us, it was an honor to serve you. Mark and Bonnie thank you for allowing us to step in and give the community their little cafe for just a bit longer. It was a blessing to our hearts and the communities.
SCOTTS, MI
WWMT

Dowagiac man recovering after crashing into Mill Pond

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WSBT) — A Dowagiac man is recovering after crashing his truck into a Cass County pond. The crash happened Sunday morning, just after 8 a.m. Police say the 81-year-old driver ran off Dutch Settlement Road, hitting a guardrail and a tree before crashing into Mill Pond. The...
DOWAGIAC, MI
WWMT

No injuries reported after car flips over in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No one was injured after a car crashed in Kalamazoo Sunday night. Car crashes into tree: Calhoun County woman dies after crashing car into tree. The crash happened at 8 p.m. on Howard Street near South Westnedge, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers. Davison...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Hundreds of volunteers commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, West Michigan volunteers dedicated their time to serving their communities. Hundreds of volunteers across Kalamazoo lined up at Gryphon Place today to participate in a community wide day of service to highlight Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. “We have...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Ionia County man dead after crashing into a tree

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich — A 60-year-old man from Ionia County has died after a crash, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash on 92nd Street, west of Alden Nash Avenue in southern Kent County at 7 p.m. Friday, according to the sheriff's office.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Activist Jemele Hill spoke in Miller Auditorium in honor of MLK Jr.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Acclaimed author and activist Jemele Hill spoke at Miller Auditorium during its MLK Celebration on Monday. The free community discussion event was held by Hill on societal racial and social inequities that still exist. She was chosen as the speaker for WMU’s MLK Celebration because as...
KALAMAZOO, MI

