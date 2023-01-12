Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Kalamazoo students can explore their future at the Air Zoo in Portage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Middle school and high school students can visit the Air Zoo at the annual KRESA open house to prepare their interests for the future. The open house is expected to be held Feb. 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., according to Kalamazoo RESA members. Connected students:...
WWMT
NAACP Kalamazoo reflects on National Day of Racial Healing
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Tuesday, thousands will be participating in the National Day of Racial Healing throughout the United States. Leaders in the Kalamazoo community said they hoped this day builds on racial justice and dismantles discrimination. “It has to be intentional; it has to be done on a...
WWMT
City to discuss attorney vacancy, Kalamazoo Avenue redesign at Tuesday meeting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo will decide how to handle its city attorney vacancy at a scheduled city commission meeting Tuesday. James Porter, the current Oshtemo township attorney, withdrew his name from consideration during contract negotiations due to personal family matters. Porter was supposed to be taking...
WWMT
Barry County firefighter fighting for his life
HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Greg Garrett, Hickory Corners Fire Department firefighter, has been in critical condition with flu complications since Christmas, according to assistant fire chief Rod Mox. The complications have lead to nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung, trip to the intensive care unit, and a mountain of...
WWMT
Otsego High School National Honor Society collects donations for the homeless
OTSEGO, Mich. — The Otsego High School National Honor Society is sponsoring a Share the Warmth Campaign to collect winter wear for the homeless. National Honor Society members are collecting new hats, gloves, mittens, scarves and socks. Donation boxes are located at the entrances of each school in the...
WWMT
Dudley STEM Elementary kindergarten class wins Tonka sized truckload of books
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A surprise shipment of books greeted the kids at Dudley STEM Elementary school in Battle Creek Monday. Jeff Sommerfeld, an employee of Consumers Concrete and member of the Michigan Construction trade group, hauled a Tonka sized truckload of books into Laurie Cathcart’s kindergarten class.
WWMT
Community says goodbye to mother, daughters killed in apparent murder-suicide
FENNVILLE, Mich. — It was a day filled with heartache and healing in Fennville as friends, family, and classmates said goodbye to an Allegan County woman and her two young daughters. 35-year-old Cindy Clouse, 13-year-old Autumn Hagger, and 10-year-old Mackenzie Hagger were shot and killed at their home in...
WWMT
Car crashes into Ottawa County building, sheriff's deputies investigating
CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a woman crashed her car into a building in Crockery Township Sunday. Ottawa County Sheriff's Office: warns of fake phone calls. The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near the intersection of Cleveland and Main Street, Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies said.
WWMT
Theo & Stacys closing, a dive team searches, two juveniles arrested, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Theo & Stacy's to close after 50 years serving Kalamazoo. A Kalamazoo restaurant has announced that they are closing their doors. For 50 years, Theo & Stacy's has been a downtown staple. In a Facebook...
WWMT
Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park announces new President and CEO
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park announced the hiring of its new President and CEO on Tuesday. Charles Burke succeeds the longtime Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park President and CEO, David Hooker, who announced his retirement in 2022, according to a Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park spokesperson.
WWMT
Candlelight vigil being held for missing Portage woman, Heather Kelley
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A candlelight vigil is expected to be held for Heather Kelley, on Sunday night. The Portage mother of eight, went missing just over a month ago in December. The family is planning to hold a candlelight vigil Sunday at 7 p.m., in the area where Kelley's...
WWMT
Man arrested after shooting in southeast Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was arrested after a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids Sunday night, according to Grand Rapids Police. Officers were flagged down by a witness at 9:40 p.m. on Alto Avenue SE near Alexander Street SE, and found a man who had been shot in the chest, officers said.
WWMT
Benton Harbor woman allegedly kills neighbor, faces charge of open murder, officers say
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A Benton Harbor woman was arrested for open murder after allegedly killing her next-door neighbor Jan. 10, according to Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. Public safety officers were called to River Terrace high rise apartments for a complaint of assault on the third floor,...
WWMT
Scotts Corner Cafe announces closing
SCOTTS, Mich. — Scotts Corner Cafe located in Scotts posted on social media Thursday its closing effective immediately. We can't thank the Scotts, Climax and all surrounding communities enough for welcoming us in with loving arms. Thank you, friends and family, for all the love and support you have given us, it was an honor to serve you. Mark and Bonnie thank you for allowing us to step in and give the community their little cafe for just a bit longer. It was a blessing to our hearts and the communities.
WWMT
Dowagiac man recovering after crashing into Mill Pond
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WSBT) — A Dowagiac man is recovering after crashing his truck into a Cass County pond. The crash happened Sunday morning, just after 8 a.m. Police say the 81-year-old driver ran off Dutch Settlement Road, hitting a guardrail and a tree before crashing into Mill Pond. The...
WWMT
No injuries reported after car flips over in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No one was injured after a car crashed in Kalamazoo Sunday night. Car crashes into tree: Calhoun County woman dies after crashing car into tree. The crash happened at 8 p.m. on Howard Street near South Westnedge, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers. Davison...
WWMT
Hundreds of volunteers commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, West Michigan volunteers dedicated their time to serving their communities. Hundreds of volunteers across Kalamazoo lined up at Gryphon Place today to participate in a community wide day of service to highlight Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. “We have...
WWMT
Schoolcraft, Three Rivers girls softball players play in Netherlands tournament
SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — A group of southwest Michigan high school softball players headed overseas to play in a European tournament. Western Michigan University: Broncos shake off slow start to earn weekend sweep over North Dakota. Athletes from both Schoolcraft and Three Rivers spent the weekend in the Netherlands, showing...
WWMT
Ionia County man dead after crashing into a tree
BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich — A 60-year-old man from Ionia County has died after a crash, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash on 92nd Street, west of Alden Nash Avenue in southern Kent County at 7 p.m. Friday, according to the sheriff's office.
WWMT
Activist Jemele Hill spoke in Miller Auditorium in honor of MLK Jr.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Acclaimed author and activist Jemele Hill spoke at Miller Auditorium during its MLK Celebration on Monday. The free community discussion event was held by Hill on societal racial and social inequities that still exist. She was chosen as the speaker for WMU’s MLK Celebration because as...
Comments / 0