norwoodnews.org
Bedford Park: Applications Filed with DOB for 8-Story, Residential Building at 3020 Valentine Avenue
Building applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) for a new, 8-story, residential building at 3020 Valentine Avenue in the Bedford Park section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located at the intersection of East 202nd Street and Valentine Avenue, the lot is one block from...
norwoodnews.org
Man, 56, and Mt. Hope Woman, 42, Charged with Murder of Morris Heights Man on Bronx Bus
A man from Concourse Village West has been arrested following the murder of Morris Heights man, Lamont Barkley, 55, on the north Mott Haven border in October 2022. A woman from Mt. Hope had already been arrested in October in connection to the incident. On Oct. 10, 2022, police said...
norwoodnews.org
Belmont: Police Officer Recovering at St. Barnabas Hospital following Non-Fatal Shooting
A police officer from the 48th Precinct public safety team is recovering at St. Barnabas Hospital in Belmont following a multiple shooting incident that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, Jan. 17 in Belmont, police said. They said a 16-year-old male was taken into custody following the incident and two others are still sought. No details of any charges pertaining to the 16-year-old have been announced.
norwoodnews.org
Bedford Park: Search for 14-Year-Old Missing Boy
The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating a 14-year-old boy reported missing from Bedford Park. It was reported to the police that Cain Pemel, 14, of 2815 Grand Concourse was last seen Friday, Jan. 13, at approximately 1.45 p.m., leaving his home. Cain is described as male, is around 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers.
norwoodnews.org
University Heights: Building Applications Filed with DOB for New, 7-story, Mixed-Use Building at 41 North Street
Building applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) for a new, 7-story, mixed-use building at 41 North Street in the University Heights section of The Bronx, according to YIMBY. Located between Grand Avenue and North Street, the lot is within walking distance of the 183rd Street subway...
norwoodnews.org
Street, Bridge Closures and General Transportation Updates Through 2026 in The Bronx
New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT), the MTA, NYC Department of Transportation (DOT), New York City Department of Design & Construction (DDC), the NYPD, and other government agencies and private entities have shared the following street and bridge closures and transportation updates for The Bronx through 2026. MTA Announces...
2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468, Bronx, NY 10468 - $310,000
BRONX, N.Y. — A property at 2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468 in Bronx is listed at $310,000. School District: New York City Geographic School District 10. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
bkreader.com
Av. of Puerto Rico Sign Removal Prompts Demand for Investigation, as Residents Discover 2 More Signs Removed
Williamsburg residents are demanding a full investigation into how a beloved, 40-yr-old street sign marking the area’s Puerto Rican heritage was removed last week. On Friday morning, lifelong Williamsburg resident Gyvis Santos saw the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) taking down the ‘Graham Av./Av. of Puerto Rico’ sign at the Moore St. intersection and replacing it with a sign that simply reads ‘Graham Av.’.
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right
Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 426 Manhattan Avenue in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 426 Manhattan Avenue, a six-story residential building in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by Peter Pizzimenti and developed by Yisroel Greenfeld, the structure yields 33 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are ten units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $99,086 to $215,150.
Teen girl found dead near East River in Brooklyn, police say
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 13-year-old girl was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said. The girl’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical […]
Adams’ NYC budget plan funds crackdown on 15,000 self-closing door violations
People gather in front of a Bronx apartment building a day after a fire swept through the complex killing at least 17 people and injuring dozens of others, many of them seriously on on January 10, 2022 in the Bronx. Adams’ budget proposal earmarks about $800,000 to the city Department of Housing Preservation and Development to enforce city measures as a result of the blaze. The deadly Twin Parks fire shined a spotlight on the importance self-closing doors, but thousands of complaints have gone unresolved. [ more › ]
Fair Fares NYC for low-income households: Check the eligibility and apply
Do you think your transportation costs are extremely high?. New York City is highly populated and busy one, and it can be really difficult to get around especially if you are new to the city.
norwoodnews.org
Off-Duty NYPD School Crossing Guard Arrested for Assault within the 52nd Precinct Catchment Area
An off-duty, female, New York City employee was arrested in the 52nd Precinct, police said. According to an NYPD spokesperson, on Friday, Jan. 13, at 8.19 p.m., Janet Eury, 34, an NYPD school crossing guard, was arrested and charged with assault and harassment. The 52nd Precinct covers the neighborhoods of...
NYC Health Department: Bronx had highest number of drug overdoses
The entire country saw an uptick in opioid deaths during COVID-19 and the city was no exception.
NYPD officer shot in arm while patrolling area known for gang activity; 2 suspects still at large
A police officer was shot in the arm in the East Tremont section of the Bronx early Tuesday morning.
norwoodnews.org
Bronx Opera Presents Hart’s “Lady in the Dark” at Lehman College, Music & Lyrics by Weill & Gershwin
The Bronx Opera Company is proud to present a rare NYC production of the landmark musical “Lady in the Dark,” based on the book by Moss Hart, music and lyrics by Kurt Weill and Ira Gershwin, in two weekend performances on Saturday, Jan. 28, and Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7.30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 29 and Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2.30 p.m. The shows will be performed at the Lovinger Theatre at Lehman College, located at 250 Bedford Park Boulevard West.
norwoodnews.org
Benjamin Franklin Reform Dems to Consider Endorsement of Bronx District Attorney
Representatives of The Benjamin Franklin Reform Democratic Club (BFRDC) have announced that the club will hold club leadership elections during its annual meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. In addition to some club business, club representatives said the following endorsement will be considered: Shall the Club...
New York Mega Millions players win in Manhattan, Queens, Newburgh, Plainview
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mega Millions players across New York snagged some big wins in Friday’s drawing, lottery officials said. Someone in Maine snagged the ticket for the $1.35 billion grand prize. The winning numbers on Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. Four second-prize tickets worth $1 million […]
The most expensive single family home for 2022 in The Bronx sold for $4.4 million
When it comes to single-family home sales prices, the landmarked Fieldston neighborhood in Riverdale in The Bronx continues to be the setting for the most expensive single-family home of the year in the borough.
