ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
norwoodnews.org

Belmont: Police Officer Recovering at St. Barnabas Hospital following Non-Fatal Shooting

A police officer from the 48th Precinct public safety team is recovering at St. Barnabas Hospital in Belmont following a multiple shooting incident that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, Jan. 17 in Belmont, police said. They said a 16-year-old male was taken into custody following the incident and two others are still sought. No details of any charges pertaining to the 16-year-old have been announced.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Bedford Park: Search for 14-Year-Old Missing Boy

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating a 14-year-old boy reported missing from Bedford Park. It was reported to the police that Cain Pemel, 14, of 2815 Grand Concourse was last seen Friday, Jan. 13, at approximately 1.45 p.m., leaving his home. Cain is described as male, is around 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Street, Bridge Closures and General Transportation Updates Through 2026 in The Bronx

New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT), the MTA, NYC Department of Transportation (DOT), New York City Department of Design & Construction (DDC), the NYPD, and other government agencies and private entities have shared the following street and bridge closures and transportation updates for The Bronx through 2026. MTA Announces...
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468, Bronx, NY 10468 - $310,000

BRONX, N.Y. — A property at 2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468 in Bronx is listed at $310,000. School District: New York City Geographic School District 10. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Av. of Puerto Rico Sign Removal Prompts Demand for Investigation, as Residents Discover 2 More Signs Removed

Williamsburg residents are demanding a full investigation into how a beloved, 40-yr-old street sign marking the area’s Puerto Rican heritage was removed last week. On Friday morning, lifelong Williamsburg resident Gyvis Santos saw the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) taking down the ‘Graham Av./Av. of Puerto Rico’ sign at the Moore St. intersection and replacing it with a sign that simply reads ‘Graham Av.’.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mark Star

HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 426 Manhattan Avenue in Greenpoint, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 426 Manhattan Avenue, a six-story residential building in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by Peter Pizzimenti and developed by Yisroel Greenfeld, the structure yields 33 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are ten units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $99,086 to $215,150.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen girl found dead near East River in Brooklyn, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 13-year-old girl was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said. The girl’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

Adams’ NYC budget plan funds crackdown on 15,000 self-closing door violations

People gather in front of a Bronx apartment building a day after a fire swept through the complex killing at least 17 people and injuring dozens of others, many of them seriously on on January 10, 2022 in the Bronx. Adams’ budget proposal earmarks about $800,000 to the city Department of Housing Preservation and Development to enforce city measures as a result of the blaze. The deadly Twin Parks fire shined a spotlight on the importance self-closing doors, but thousands of complaints have gone unresolved. [ more › ]
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Bronx Opera Presents Hart’s “Lady in the Dark” at Lehman College, Music & Lyrics by Weill & Gershwin

The Bronx Opera Company is proud to present a rare NYC production of the landmark musical “Lady in the Dark,” based on the book by Moss Hart, music and lyrics by Kurt Weill and Ira Gershwin, in two weekend performances on Saturday, Jan. 28, and Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7.30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 29 and Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2.30 p.m. The shows will be performed at the Lovinger Theatre at Lehman College, located at 250 Bedford Park Boulevard West.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Benjamin Franklin Reform Dems to Consider Endorsement of Bronx District Attorney

Representatives of The Benjamin Franklin Reform Democratic Club (BFRDC) have announced that the club will hold club leadership elections during its annual meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. In addition to some club business, club representatives said the following endorsement will be considered: Shall the Club...
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy