Governor Lujan Grisham delivers 2023 New Mexico State of the State speech
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Entering her second term as New Mexico’s chief executive, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is slated to deliver her annual State of the State address this afternoon on day one of the 60-day, 2023 legislative session. The Governor is expected to give her speech sometime after the session begins at 12 p.m. KRQE […]
New Mexico Democratic leadership discusses legislative session priorities
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amid the start of the 2023 legislative session in Santa Fe, New Mexico Democrats are expected to address their legislative priorities in a news conference Monday morning. The news conference is expected to be among leaders of the party, which is expected to helmed by a new House Speaker. KRQE News 13 […]
What New Mexico lawmakers will focus on during the 2023 legislative session
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting today, New Mexico lawmakers are back at the process of passing bills for a 60-day legislative session. Along with a new class of New Mexico House members, a returning class of state senators will join Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, as she begins her second term as the state’s chief executive officer. […]
SNAP benefits to return to normal
An increase in SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be coming to an end.
Roundhouse Roundup: What to expect on day one of New Mexico’s 2023 legislative session
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s 2023 lawmaking session begins at the state capitol today at noon. There are billions of dollars up for grabs in the annual budgeting process and a wide range of proposed bills to debate. It’s a 60-day session, and not all the work will happen on day one. So, what […]
Republican-backed bill would pay for private school using state surplus
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A state lawmaker wants to expand school choice in New Mexico. Senate Republican Whip Craig Brandt has introduced the Education Freedom Act. If approved, the bill would create a fund to help parents pay for private school and other expenses, using money from the state’s surplus. Sen. Brandt says parents should not […]
Staffing shortages create dire situation for New Mexico pet owners
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Finding care for some pets in New Mexico when it’s most critical is becoming harder and harder. Staffing issues are forcing some vet clinics to change their hours and leaving limited options for pet owners. It’s now a dire situation, throughout the entire state of New Mexico there is only one 24/7 […]
State legislators hoping to axe certain driver’s license suspension fees
A bipartisan effort is working its way through the Roundhouse to let people whose licenses are suspended get them back without having to pay a fee.
One man dead after SWAT situation in Albuquerque's South Valley
Man federally charged for the shooting of border patrol agent near Animas
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A border patrol agent is lucky to be alive after coming under fire during a traffic stop. Now the suspect is facing federal charges. The Thursday morning traffic stop took a violent turn when bullets started flying. Roberto Esquivel is the man police say shot a border patrol agent on New […]
Very active and much cooler week ahead for New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The first in a series of storms arrived to the state Sunday, continuing to bring on and off snow and rain showers along and to the west of the Central Mountain Chain this afternoon. Rain showers will be more common south and in the Rio Grande Valley, whereas snow will be more common over higher elevations and the Four Corners/southern Colorado.
Another winter storm on the way Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yet another winter storm will impact New Mexico Tuesday. More rain and snow will develop in the early morning and linger into Wednesday morning. Heavy snow fell over the weekend through Monday across western and northern parts of New Mexico, but especially southwest Colorado. Over one foot of snow has fallen in […]
More rain and snow on the way Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yet another winter storm will impact New Mexico Tuesday. More rain and snow will develop in the early morning and linger into Wednesday morning. Heavy snow fell over the weekend through Monday across western and northern parts of New Mexico, but especially southwest Colorado. Over one foot of snow has fallen in some of these areas. Snow and rain continue to fall across parts of New Mexico this evening, but will taper off later tonight.
Woman keeps husband’s memory alive with New Mexico musicians’ help
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It started with one guitar, a yard sale find in 2018 that has now turned into so much more. Pamela Marquez now has four mini electric guitars signed by 172 New Mexico musicians. Marquez and her late husband, Art, started collecting signatures four years ago, attending every concert they could throughout the […]
Snow-packed, icy roads Monday for parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Much of north-central New Mexico has difficult driving conditions Monday morning, according to a NMRoads map. Parts of Rio Arriba, Taos, and Colfax are also included in the difficult driving conditions. According to NMRoads, roads are snow packed and icy in spots. Crews are out...
More snow, rain and wind across New Mexico Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up to mountain snow showers and valley rain showers for the Tuesday morning commute. Scattered snow and rain will continue throughout the day, as a storm crosses the Rockies. Roads will be snow-covered and slick in the mountains, northwest NM, and southern Colorado.
Clouds thicken up, rain and snow arrive overnight
Remarkable warm weather surged Saturday ahead of our next winter storm. High temps climbed into the middle 70s for southeast New Mexico! Even Tucumcari and Santa Rosa reached 70° thanks to some downsloping winds this afternoon. Carlsbad and Raton both tied their record high temperatures as well! Strong wind gusts reached 40-45 mph over far eastern New Mexico. Temps will be quite mild overnight, we’re seeing thicker clouds move west to east. It’s currently raining for most of Arizona, so all this moisture slides into our state beginning late tonight into Sunday morning. Snow levels will start fairly high with this storm. Nonetheless, winter storm warnings are in effect for the San Juan, Jemez, Sangre de Cristo, and Black Range through Sunday where 6-12″+ will blanket the mountains.
Windy, warm east; winter storm on the way
Remarkable warm weather surged Saturday ahead of our next winter storm. High temps climbed into the middle 70s for southeast New Mexico! Even Tucumcari and Santa Rosa reached 70° thanks to some downsloping winds this afternoon. The strongest gusts reached 40-45 mph over far eastern New Mexico. Temps were still mild elsewhere, just not nearly as warm. Albuquerque reached 53° and Grants 58°.
Powerful storm arrives Sunday
Alright here we go, here comes the storm. We’ll have high impacts all over the state from extreme wind gusts south, heavy mountain snow north and west, and rain showers for the Rio Grande Valley. Light snow showers are already falling in the Jemez Mountains and moving into Santa Fe. The heaviest precip still is over eastern Arizona this morning. The steady rain and snow arrives later this morning through the afternoon hours. Winter storm warnings are in effect for all the mountain ranges in the state with snow totals reaching 8-16″ for the San Juan and 5-10″+ for the Sangre de Cristo above 9,000 ft. The Sandia Mountains will only see light snow, as most of the precipitation will fall as rain. Then we have the high wind gusts to deal with. High wind gusts will break 60-70 mph for the south central mountains this afternoon. Fire danger, blowing dust, and isolated power outages are all possible for southern and eastern NM today. High wind warnings are in effect through this evening as the cold front passes the state.
Breezy and cooler overnight, more rain and snow Monday
We began an active weather pattern Sunday, and it will stay that way for awhile! Our first of several winter storms arrived earlier Sunday blasting New Mexico with extreme wind gusts, heavier mountain snow, and now some cooler temperatures. We’re already 15° cooler compared to Saturday night. Some areas in the San Juan Mountains already picked up more than 6″. Wolf Creek collected 14″ of fresh powder. Otherwise, parts of the Jemez Mountains saw 2-4″. Road conditions deteriorated near the Continental Divide towards Gallup and Grants as well with several inches of snow. We’re now catching a break overnight tonight with a lull in the rain and snow. Then more is on the way Monday late morning through the evening commute for the western half of the state, including the ABQ metro. More scattered snow showers are expected with lighter accumulations over the higher terrain.
