California State

KRQE News 13

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Very active and much cooler week ahead for New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The first in a series of storms arrived to the state Sunday, continuing to bring on and off snow and rain showers along and to the west of the Central Mountain Chain this afternoon. Rain showers will be more common south and in the Rio Grande Valley, whereas snow will be more common over higher elevations and the Four Corners/southern Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Another winter storm on the way Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yet another winter storm will impact New Mexico Tuesday. More rain and snow will develop in the early morning and linger into Wednesday morning. Heavy snow fell over the weekend through Monday across western and northern parts of New Mexico, but especially southwest Colorado. Over one foot of snow has fallen in […]
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

More rain and snow on the way Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yet another winter storm will impact New Mexico Tuesday. More rain and snow will develop in the early morning and linger into Wednesday morning. Heavy snow fell over the weekend through Monday across western and northern parts of New Mexico, but especially southwest Colorado. Over one foot of snow has fallen in some of these areas. Snow and rain continue to fall across parts of New Mexico this evening, but will taper off later tonight.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Snow-packed, icy roads Monday for parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Much of north-central New Mexico has difficult driving conditions Monday morning, according to a NMRoads map. Parts of Rio Arriba, Taos, and Colfax are also included in the difficult driving conditions. According to NMRoads, roads are snow packed and icy in spots. Crews are out...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

More snow, rain and wind across New Mexico Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up to mountain snow showers and valley rain showers for the Tuesday morning commute. Scattered snow and rain will continue throughout the day, as a storm crosses the Rockies. Roads will be snow-covered and slick in the mountains, northwest NM, and southern Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Clouds thicken up, rain and snow arrive overnight

Remarkable warm weather surged Saturday ahead of our next winter storm. High temps climbed into the middle 70s for southeast New Mexico! Even Tucumcari and Santa Rosa reached 70° thanks to some downsloping winds this afternoon. Carlsbad and Raton both tied their record high temperatures as well! Strong wind gusts reached 40-45 mph over far eastern New Mexico. Temps will be quite mild overnight, we’re seeing thicker clouds move west to east. It’s currently raining for most of Arizona, so all this moisture slides into our state beginning late tonight into Sunday morning. Snow levels will start fairly high with this storm. Nonetheless, winter storm warnings are in effect for the San Juan, Jemez, Sangre de Cristo, and Black Range through Sunday where 6-12″+ will blanket the mountains.
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

Windy, warm east; winter storm on the way

Remarkable warm weather surged Saturday ahead of our next winter storm. High temps climbed into the middle 70s for southeast New Mexico! Even Tucumcari and Santa Rosa reached 70° thanks to some downsloping winds this afternoon. The strongest gusts reached 40-45 mph over far eastern New Mexico. Temps were still mild elsewhere, just not nearly as warm. Albuquerque reached 53° and Grants 58°.
TUCUMCARI, NM
KRQE News 13

Powerful storm arrives Sunday

Alright here we go, here comes the storm. We’ll have high impacts all over the state from extreme wind gusts south, heavy mountain snow north and west, and rain showers for the Rio Grande Valley. Light snow showers are already falling in the Jemez Mountains and moving into Santa Fe. The heaviest precip still is over eastern Arizona this morning. The steady rain and snow arrives later this morning through the afternoon hours. Winter storm warnings are in effect for all the mountain ranges in the state with snow totals reaching 8-16″ for the San Juan and 5-10″+ for the Sangre de Cristo above 9,000 ft. The Sandia Mountains will only see light snow, as most of the precipitation will fall as rain. Then we have the high wind gusts to deal with. High wind gusts will break 60-70 mph for the south central mountains this afternoon. Fire danger, blowing dust, and isolated power outages are all possible for southern and eastern NM today. High wind warnings are in effect through this evening as the cold front passes the state.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Breezy and cooler overnight, more rain and snow Monday

We began an active weather pattern Sunday, and it will stay that way for awhile! Our first of several winter storms arrived earlier Sunday blasting New Mexico with extreme wind gusts, heavier mountain snow, and now some cooler temperatures. We’re already 15° cooler compared to Saturday night. Some areas in the San Juan Mountains already picked up more than 6″. Wolf Creek collected 14″ of fresh powder. Otherwise, parts of the Jemez Mountains saw 2-4″. Road conditions deteriorated near the Continental Divide towards Gallup and Grants as well with several inches of snow. We’re now catching a break overnight tonight with a lull in the rain and snow. Then more is on the way Monday late morning through the evening commute for the western half of the state, including the ABQ metro. More scattered snow showers are expected with lighter accumulations over the higher terrain.
NEW MEXICO STATE

