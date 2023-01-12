Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
‘Anti-Hero’ Becomes Taylor Swift’s Longest-Running No. 1 Single, With Eight Weeks on Top
“Anti-Hero” has officially become Taylor Swift’s biggest single to date by at least one metric: It’s topped the Billboard Hot 100 now for eight non-consecutive weeks. That’s one more than the seven weeks her previous leader in that ranking, “Blank Space,” managed back in 2014-15.
SFGate
Just Like Heaven Lineup Features Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT, Future Islands and More Indie Sleaze
Indie sleaze is back in bloom, as Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT and Future Islands lead the 2023 lineup for Just Like Heaven Fest, taking place May 13 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. The Goldenvoice music festival will feature sets from Empire of the Sun, M83, Hot...
SFGate
Peyton List Stars in Eli Roth Valentine’s Day VR Horror Short for Meta (EXCLUSIVE)
“Eli Roth’s Be Mine: A VR Valentine’s Slasher,” a 30-minute virtual reality horror experience starring Peyton List (“Cobra Kai,” “Bunk’d”), will launch in Meta Horizon Worlds and Meta Quest TV, available in Meta Quest VR headsets, on Friday, Feb. 10, starting at 7 p.m. PT. For those who are headset-less, the experience will be available to watch on Crypt TV’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
SFGate
Ramy Youssef Amazon Animated Series Sets Main Cast, Including Alia Shawkat, Mandy Moore, Chris Redd (EXCLUSIVE)
The series, which was originally ordered for two seasons in March 2022 under Youssef’s first-look deal with Amazon, is now titled “#1 Happy Family USA.”. Amazon's Wondery, Novel Unveil 'Stolen Hearts' Podcast Series (EXCLUSIVE) MGM+ Head Michael Wright on Rebranding from Epix, Integrating with Amazon and Bracing for...
SFGate
Piers Haggard, ‘Pennies From Heaven’ Director Who Worked With Liza Minnelli, Dies at 83
Director Piers Haggard, best known for his film “Pennies From Heaven” and for establishing directing guild Directors U.K., has died. He was 83. No cause of death was given but in a statement his agents at Casarotto said he “died peacefully” on Jan. 11. “He is deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and the industry at large,” the statement said.
SFGate
Wattpad Webtoon Studios Signs With UTA for Worldwide Representation (EXCLUSIVE)
Literary Veteran Ariele Fredman Joins UTA Publishing (EXCLUSIVE) Maria Menounos Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE) The agreement is intended to help expand the studios’ business across film, television, animation and other areas. Wattpad Webtoon was formed following the 2021 combination of Wattpad, the Canada-based online story platform, and Webtoon, an...
SFGate
Newen-Owned Nimbus Film Buys Stake in ‘The Rain’ Danish Producer Tall and Small
Nimbus Film, the Newen Studios-owned Danish production company, has bought a stake in Tall and Small, the outfit behind hit Netflix series such as “The Rain,” “Nisser” and “Chosen.”. Besides Tall and Small and Nimbus Studios, Newen Studios’ growing footprint in Scandinavia also includes Anagram,...
SFGate
Met uncertain about producing Richard Jones' Ring Cycle
NEW YORK (AP) — The Met Opera will not start a new production of Wagner's Ring Cycle in 2025 and is not sure whether it will move ahead with plans to present a staging of the tetralogy by director Richard Jones. The Met had announced in February 2021 that...
Comments / 0