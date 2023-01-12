ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Peyton List Stars in Eli Roth Valentine’s Day VR Horror Short for Meta (EXCLUSIVE)

“Eli Roth’s Be Mine: A VR Valentine’s Slasher,” a 30-minute virtual reality horror experience starring Peyton List (“Cobra Kai,” “Bunk’d”), will launch in Meta Horizon Worlds and Meta Quest TV, available in Meta Quest VR headsets, on Friday, Feb. 10, starting at 7 p.m. PT. For those who are headset-less, the experience will be available to watch on Crypt TV’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
SFGate

Piers Haggard, ‘Pennies From Heaven’ Director Who Worked With Liza Minnelli, Dies at 83

Director Piers Haggard, best known for his film “Pennies From Heaven” and for establishing directing guild Directors U.K., has died. He was 83. No cause of death was given but in a statement his agents at Casarotto said he “died peacefully” on Jan. 11. “He is deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and the industry at large,” the statement said.
SFGate

Wattpad Webtoon Studios Signs With UTA for Worldwide Representation (EXCLUSIVE)

Literary Veteran Ariele Fredman Joins UTA Publishing (EXCLUSIVE) Maria Menounos Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE) The agreement is intended to help expand the studios’ business across film, television, animation and other areas. Wattpad Webtoon was formed following the 2021 combination of Wattpad, the Canada-based online story platform, and Webtoon, an...
SFGate

Newen-Owned Nimbus Film Buys Stake in ‘The Rain’ Danish Producer Tall and Small

Nimbus Film, the Newen Studios-owned Danish production company, has bought a stake in Tall and Small, the outfit behind hit Netflix series such as “The Rain,” “Nisser” and “Chosen.”. Besides Tall and Small and Nimbus Studios, Newen Studios’ growing footprint in Scandinavia also includes Anagram,...
SFGate

Met uncertain about producing Richard Jones' Ring Cycle

NEW YORK (AP) — The Met Opera will not start a new production of Wagner's Ring Cycle in 2025 and is not sure whether it will move ahead with plans to present a staging of the tetralogy by director Richard Jones. The Met had announced in February 2021 that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy