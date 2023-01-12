READ: Full list of license plates rejected by the Oregon DMV in 2022
WARNING: Several of the license plates the Oregon DMV denied in 2022 contain inappropriate and offensive language. They are listed below.
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The Oregon DMV welcomes a wide variety of words and phrases on custom license plates, but it has to draw the line somewhere.
On the application for a custom vanity license plate, the DMV states that the word or phrase used in the six-letter space cannot refer to things like intimate body parts, sexual functions, alcohol or other controlled substances. They also can’t be offensive to a person or a class of people.These are the custom license plates the Oregon DMV denied in 2022
But even with those rules clearly printed on the application, the DMV receives a couple of hundred requests every year that it must deny.
Below is the full list of rejected plates from 2022:
Click here if veiwing in the app.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 7