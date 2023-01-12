ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

Related
WMBF

Darlington County deputies arrest, charge second long-term care worker after vulnerable adult dies from overdose

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A second arrest has been made in connection to the death of a vulnerable person at a Darlington County adult care facility in September 2022. Darlington County deputies arrested facility employee, Myasia Toya McCoy on Jan. 12, she is being charged with abuse or neglect resulting in the death of a vulnerable adult.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Drive-thru Narcan event scheduled in Kingstree Tuesday

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Community partners will hold a Narcan distribution event on Tuesday in Kingstree.   According to Leslie Wright Counseling, 133 Americans die from opioid overdose every day.   Leslie Wright Counseling is an addiction and mental counseling center based out of Kingstree. The office has partnered with Circle Park and Clarendon County Behavioral […]
KINGSTREE, SC
WIS-TV

Three arrested in connection with meth trafficking in Sumter County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reports three people were arrested in connection with trafficking methamphetamines and other drugs. Officials said deputies recovered $160,000 worth of methamphetamines alone. Alexis Daniel Mendez, Ezequiel Then-Tejada, and Luilly Eugenio Angeles Acosta were arrested and charged with trafficking meth or cocaine base of 400 grams or more.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
AOL Corp

SC woman repeatedly tased, falsely arrested wins $550k in lawsuit against Richland sheriff

A federal jury has found the Richland County Sheriff’s Department liable after a former deputy repeatedly tased and arrested a 58-year-old woman in her own home in 2019. Sheila Webb had called 911 to stop her brother from taking their sick mother’s car. Instead, an argument between her and the responding deputy escalated until he entered her home without probable cause and tased her repeatedly while she tried to hide under a blanket, according to court documents.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Teen charged in balcony incident at WFHS being placed on house arrest, family says

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A hearing that took place Thursday afternoon before S.C. Family Court judge for a 16-year-old boy accused of pushing another 16-year-old off of a balcony last Wednesday morning at West Florence High School resulting in the suspect being placed on house arrest and released to the custody of his mother, according to suspect's mother Tiwana Ingram.
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Human remains found in Darlington County, deputies say

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after human remains were found in part of the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were found Friday in a wooded area off Bethlehem Road in Hartsville. Deputies are investigating alongside the South Carolina...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

SLED investigating after human remains found near Hartsville, sheriff’s office says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after human remains were found near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The remains were found Friday in a some woods near Bethlehem Road in Darlington County, the sheriff’s office said. SLED’s Crime Scene Unit is assisting the sheriff’s office […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Fire crews rescue person trapped on roof of Marion home

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews were dispatched to a home Saturday morning in Marion regarding an injured person trapped on the roof, according to Marion Fire Rescue. It happened at 11:13 a.m. on the 400 block of Clifton Street, MFR said. When crews arrived, the person trapped on the roof did not appear to need […]
MARION, SC

