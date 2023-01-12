Read full article on original website
Second employee arrested in drug overdose death at SC care home
A second person has been arrested after an adult died at a South Carolina long-term care facility in September.
WMBF
Mullins Police Department seeks help from neighboring agency amidst staffing issues
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s not always easy to ask for help, but Mullins Police Department Captain Phil Mostowski knew it was the department’s only choice. The department has been dealing with staffing issues as there are not enough officers for patrol and those who are available are being overworked.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam. The RCSO posted to social media on Saturday saying that there had been calls that morning regarding someone posing as a Sgt. Green and telling the intended victims they had missed jury duty. “This...
wpde.com
Troopers investigating crash with serious injuries in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving serious injuries just before 7 a.m. Tuesday morning in Darlington County, according to officials. The crash on Oates Highway near Pocket Road involved two vehicles. Community members said troopers and first responders have been on...
wpde.com
2 years later: No arrests made in hit-and-run that killed Hartsville woman
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — On January 16, 2021, 39-year-old Karen Felkel was walking on Highway 151 near Santee Drive just outside of Hartsville when she was struck by a car. S.C. Highway Patrol said the driver of the car didn't stop or call 911. Felkel died as a result...
19-year-old missing from Dillon County found safe, sheriff’s office says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old reported missing in Dillon County has been found safe, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed.
wpde.com
SLED investigating alleged 'adult beverages' sold during Marlboro Co. school event
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is now investigating an allegation of adult beverages on district property during an event last month sponsored by another entity, according to Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller. Miller said they initially received a complaint, but determined the "best...
WMBF
Darlington County deputies arrest, charge second long-term care worker after vulnerable adult dies from overdose
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A second arrest has been made in connection to the death of a vulnerable person at a Darlington County adult care facility in September 2022. Darlington County deputies arrested facility employee, Myasia Toya McCoy on Jan. 12, she is being charged with abuse or neglect resulting in the death of a vulnerable adult.
Police: Suspect in custody after jumping over counter, stealing items from Florence store
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Officers responded to a store robbery Saturday morning in Florence, according to the Florence Police Department. It happened at about 9:40 a.m. at 2290 Pamplico Highway, police said. A suspect entered the store, jumped over the counter and allegedly took items from a store employee, according to police. A fight occurred […]
Drive-thru Narcan event scheduled in Kingstree Tuesday
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Community partners will hold a Narcan distribution event on Tuesday in Kingstree. According to Leslie Wright Counseling, 133 Americans die from opioid overdose every day. Leslie Wright Counseling is an addiction and mental counseling center based out of Kingstree. The office has partnered with Circle Park and Clarendon County Behavioral […]
WIS-TV
Three arrested in connection with meth trafficking in Sumter County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reports three people were arrested in connection with trafficking methamphetamines and other drugs. Officials said deputies recovered $160,000 worth of methamphetamines alone. Alexis Daniel Mendez, Ezequiel Then-Tejada, and Luilly Eugenio Angeles Acosta were arrested and charged with trafficking meth or cocaine base of 400 grams or more.
AOL Corp
SC woman repeatedly tased, falsely arrested wins $550k in lawsuit against Richland sheriff
A federal jury has found the Richland County Sheriff’s Department liable after a former deputy repeatedly tased and arrested a 58-year-old woman in her own home in 2019. Sheila Webb had called 911 to stop her brother from taking their sick mother’s car. Instead, an argument between her and the responding deputy escalated until he entered her home without probable cause and tased her repeatedly while she tried to hide under a blanket, according to court documents.
wpde.com
Teen charged in balcony incident at WFHS being placed on house arrest, family says
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A hearing that took place Thursday afternoon before S.C. Family Court judge for a 16-year-old boy accused of pushing another 16-year-old off of a balcony last Wednesday morning at West Florence High School resulting in the suspect being placed on house arrest and released to the custody of his mother, according to suspect's mother Tiwana Ingram.
richmondobserver
REPORT: Richmond County investigators catch break-in suspect with cocaine at jail
ROCKINGHAM — A man suspected of a break-in is accused of having cocaine during a jail visitation. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators obtained arrest warrants for 54-year-old Jonathan Eric Morgan, of Hamlet, charging him in connection to a Sept. 25, 2022 break-in at a home on Firefly Woods Road in Rockingham.
Sumter man found dead following Sumter County camper fire identified
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead by firefighters responding to a fire on Sunday. According to a spokesperson with the Sumter Fire Department, crews were called to the 400 block of Raymond Street just before 4 a.m. to a report of a "fifth-wheel" camper trailer that had caught fire.
WMBF
Human remains found in Darlington County, deputies say
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after human remains were found in part of the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were found Friday in a wooded area off Bethlehem Road in Hartsville. Deputies are investigating alongside the South Carolina...
SLED investigating after human remains found near Hartsville, sheriff’s office says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after human remains were found near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The remains were found Friday in a some woods near Bethlehem Road in Darlington County, the sheriff’s office said. SLED’s Crime Scene Unit is assisting the sheriff’s office […]
Marlboro County man out of jail on bond arrested in 2021 deadly shooting, deputies say
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A second person is facing charges in Marlboro County in connection with the November 2021 shooting death of a 59-year-old man, authorities said. Lloyd Elvis-Lee Jackson, 48, also known as “Pa Oxendine,” was arrested on Jan. 6 at his home on Platt Road in the Tatum area and charged with […]
wpde.com
U.S. Attorney discusses arrests of two Dee Dee postal workers in pandemic fraud scheme
FLORENCE (S.C.) — Two of three former Pee Dee U.S. Postal Service employees, charged for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), were taken into custody last Friday at the post offices where they worked, according to U.S. Attorney Brook Andrews.
Fire crews rescue person trapped on roof of Marion home
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews were dispatched to a home Saturday morning in Marion regarding an injured person trapped on the roof, according to Marion Fire Rescue. It happened at 11:13 a.m. on the 400 block of Clifton Street, MFR said. When crews arrived, the person trapped on the roof did not appear to need […]
