Advocates rally in Rochester for Clean Slate Act
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Advocates in Rochester are calling on New York State legislators to pass the Clean Slate Act, a measure that would seal old conviction records. Supporters say its passage would help 2.3 million people get jobs. They say it would also generate more than $7 billion in annual earnings across the state.
Ninth in series of California storms dumps more rain, snow
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The ninth atmospheric river in a three-week series of major winter storms was churning through California on Monday, leaving mountain driving dangerous and flooding risk high near swollen rivers even as the sun came out in some areas. Heavy snow fell across the Sierra Nevada...
Local group comes together to focus on poverty in NY and offer solutions
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Governor Kathy Hochul delivered New York’s 2023 State of the State address this week. On Saturday, a local group delivered their own State of the State. The “New York State Poor People’s Campaign” came together on Saturday to shed light on the human impact of poverty in New York and to offer solutions.
California weather calms after weeks of storms
The Kim Eung Hwa Korean Dance Academy students put on protective rain coats prior to participating in the Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. A barrage of atmospheric river storms has dumped rain and snow on California since late December, cutting power to thousands, swamping roads, unleashing debris flows, and triggering landslides. Monday's system is relatively weak compared with earlier storms. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Richard Vogel]
AP Top Science News at 9:14 a.m. EST
EXPLAINER: Tackling threat of mudslides in soaked California. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Man in hospital after hit-and-run in Wayne County
HURON, N.Y. – The Wayne County Sheriff’s office is investigating a hit-and-run on Ridge Road in the Town of Huron. Around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, there was a report of a man lying in the road, who appeared to have been hit by a car. The man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for the treatment of his injuries.
Four people injured after car rolls down embankment in Wayne County
ARCADIA, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says a car with four people inside rolled down an embankment and struck a tree on Monday night. All four passengers were injured but survived the crash in the Town of Arcadia. Investigators say the car lost control on a...
First Alert Weather Update: Icy mix to rain showers Tuesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The sun was nice while we had it Monday, but we’re saying so long to it for now, and hello to a series of storms this week. Our first wave of low pressure will bring some light patchy freezing rain for the morning commute, followed by a quick changeover to rain showers with whatever moisture is left. While we may have a few slick spots on roads, any ice accumulation should be very minor, with a few hundredths of an inch of ice. Wednesday remains mostly cloudy with a few rain or wet snow showers, especially early in the day, but we should see quite a bit of dry time during the day. Our next wave of low pressure arrives on Thursday, with another track to the west bringing mostly rain to western New York. That being said, we may see some wet snow showers at the onset Thursday morning, before temperatures rise, changing precipitation over to rain. This next system should have more moisture with it, so it’ll tend to be a wetter day. Temperatures slowly drop back enough for a minor lake response Friday into early Saturday, with some scattered snow showers, but little accumulation is expected.
MCSO asking for help to identify Pittsford jewelry store robbery suspect
PITTSFORD, N.Y. Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect after an armed robbery at a local jewelry store. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at The Source Fine Jewelers on Monroe Avenue in Pittsford. The robbery happened around 2 p.m. Monday. Deputies say it was so quick and left employees a little shaken up.
