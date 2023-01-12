Read full article on original website
Woman in Wisconsin calls 911 after stranger drives car while she was sleeping in the backseat
DEKORRA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from New York is accused of taking a stranger’s vehicle parked at a Wisconsin truck stop that had a sleeping woman in the backseat. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on January 14 around 3:30 a.m., the dispatch center started to get calls from an adult woman. The woman said she was at a truck stop on CTH CS and was sleeping in the back seat of a vehicle while her family went into the gas station.
Aspirus Medical Monday: Blood Donor Month
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – January is National Blood Donor Month, which focuses on raising awareness for blood donations and the importance of donating blood to save lives in our communities. “Blood is essential for lifesaving medical care for patients with traumatic injuries or chronic illnesses, as well as...
California sand artist brings moments of Zen to storm-battered coast
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – California’s coastline keeps getting sledgehammered by atmospheric rivers that have left residents wondering when January’s storms will end. Santa Cruz County’s beautiful beaches look like disaster zones with destruction from flooding, monster ocean waves, tide surges and wind. Capitola was hit hard when its wharf split in half, homes flooded, and oceanfront restaurants were thrashed.
