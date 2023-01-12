ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex, NC

Edy Zoo

Greensboro Police uncover card skimmers at two Walmart stores

GREENSBORO, NC. - Police in Greensboro, North Carolina, have reported card skimmers at two Walmart stores on Wendover Avenue and Battleground Avenue. This comes after High Point Police Department (HPPD) reported similar findings at their Walmart stores on North Main Street and South Main Street. The discovery of these skimmers is concerning as they can be used to steal sensitive financial information from unsuspecting customers.
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

Shots fired into car hit Durham woman and teen, barely miss infant

Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire at a passing car in Winston-Salem. The driver, a Durham woman, and a 17-year-old in her car were injured. Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire at a passing car in Winston-Salem. The driver, a Durham woman, and a 17-year-old in her car were injured.
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Suspect Armed With Sword Causes Extensive Damage

JOHNSTON COUNTY – A 29 year-old man is being held under a $125,000 bond in the Johnston County Jail following a bizarre incident in western Johnston County. Around 11:05am Wednesday, Jan. 11, deputies were dispatched to Peed Lane, Angier off NC 210 near Jackson-King Road, for a report of a suspicious person in the yard of the victim’s home. The suspect allegedly entered a barn on the property and removed a sword. Using the stolen sword the suspect, Pedro Garcia Nava of Dunn, allegedly slashed a dozen tires on nearby vehicles and a farm tractor. He then reportedly broke into five cars and smashed out a car window.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Long-time resident dies in Erwin shooting, police say

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A long-time resident of Erwin died in a shooting Saturday evening, police said. The incident was discovered just before 6:05 p.m. along Price Street near U.S. 421, according to Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from what appeared...
ERWIN, NC
cbs17

2 extricated after near head-on crash south of Fuquay-Varina

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two people had to be extricated from a car after a near head-on collision near the Wake County line late Sunday night. The crash was reported around 11 p.m. along U.S. 401 just north of Chalybeate Springs Road. The front driver sections of...
WAKE COUNTY, NC

