Greensboro Police uncover card skimmers at two Walmart stores
GREENSBORO, NC. - Police in Greensboro, North Carolina, have reported card skimmers at two Walmart stores on Wendover Avenue and Battleground Avenue. This comes after High Point Police Department (HPPD) reported similar findings at their Walmart stores on North Main Street and South Main Street. The discovery of these skimmers is concerning as they can be used to steal sensitive financial information from unsuspecting customers.
NC medicine shelves to remain empty, Tylenol restocking still ‘up in the air’ pharmacy owner says
In the meantime, she said parents' best bet would be to find an independent pharmacy, as they have more resources than big-box chains such as CVS or Walgreens.
cbs17
6 officers placed on leave after person in custody of Raleigh police dies outside sweepstakes parlor, chief says taser was used
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Following the Tuesday morning death of a person in the custody of police in Raleigh, six officers have been put on administrative leave, according to Raleigh Police Department Chief Estella Patterson. The in-custody death caused a heavy police presence in the parking lot that joins...
wfmynews2.com
Neighbors alarmed after Burlington store clerk stabbed
Burlington police arrested a woman accused of stabbing a store clerk Saturday. Neighbors say violent crimes often happen in the area.
Giant gorilla sold at auction getting new home in North Carolina
The giant gorilla sitting off of South Main St. in Wake Forest is getting a new home.
cbs17
Suspects broke into vehicles at apartment complex, used stolen credit cards, Apex police say
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police are asking the public’s help to identify three people who they said broke into several vehicles and used a stolen card to make a purchase. On Friday, Dec. 30 at around 3:10 a.m., officers said the three people broke into several vehicles in Village at Broadstone Apartments.
WRAL
Shots fired into car hit Durham woman and teen, barely miss infant
Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire at a passing car in Winston-Salem. The driver, a Durham woman, and a 17-year-old in her car were injured. Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire at a passing car in Winston-Salem. The driver, a Durham woman, and a 17-year-old in her car were injured.
WRAL
Man arrested after hitting customers with truck, shots fired at Fayetteville restaurant
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department on Sunday responded to the Mikotos located along the 7900 block of Raeford Road in reference to a disturbance in the parking lot. The caller said several shots had been fired at a car after midnight. Officers said the two...
jocoreport.com
Suspect Armed With Sword Causes Extensive Damage
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A 29 year-old man is being held under a $125,000 bond in the Johnston County Jail following a bizarre incident in western Johnston County. Around 11:05am Wednesday, Jan. 11, deputies were dispatched to Peed Lane, Angier off NC 210 near Jackson-King Road, for a report of a suspicious person in the yard of the victim’s home. The suspect allegedly entered a barn on the property and removed a sword. Using the stolen sword the suspect, Pedro Garcia Nava of Dunn, allegedly slashed a dozen tires on nearby vehicles and a farm tractor. He then reportedly broke into five cars and smashed out a car window.
'It'll make you real nervous' | Neighbors say safety is a concern after store clerk found stabbed in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — One person has been charged after a store clerk was stabbed in Burlington. Neighbors say this was not the first time they have seen police at the Burlington Grill and Mini Mart on South Ireland Street. Saturday night, a driver called 911 after a man was...
cbs17
How much did the highest bidder pay for ‘local landmark’ 8-ft gorilla in Wake Forest?
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The giant gorilla sitting off of South Main St. in Wake Forest is getting a new home. The 8-foot tall, 5-foot wide gorilla currently stands outside of Hoy Auction, an auction house in the town, holding his hand out so people can sit in it for pictures.
cbs17
Man ‘intentionally’ drove truck into customers at Japanese restaurant; shots fired, Fayetteville police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man drove a truck into part of a Japanese restaurant after getting into a fight with other customers early Sunday morning, according to Fayetteville police. At about 12:18 a.m. officers said they were called to Mikoto’s, a Japanese restaurant along the 7900 block of...
cbs17
Durham police team seizes 9 guns, arrests 22 in just 2 weeks of new year
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has made nearly two dozen arrests in January focusing on gun violence, officials said. In a video posted Friday, police said the department’s Crime Area Target Team was continuing to fight gun violence in the city. In the first 13...
cbs17
Long-time resident dies in Erwin shooting, police say
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A long-time resident of Erwin died in a shooting Saturday evening, police said. The incident was discovered just before 6:05 p.m. along Price Street near U.S. 421, according to Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from what appeared...
cbs17
Do you recognize him? Garner police say man broke into construction lot, rummaged through items
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who they said broke into a construction lot. Officers said the man was seen rummaging through multiple buildings and vehicles. The police department shared surveillance photos of the suspect. Anyone who recognizes...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to 14 years in prison for firearm charges following domestic altercation
A Raleigh man was sentenced January 4, 2023 to 168 months in prison for two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Steven Antonio Peterson, 32, pleaded guilty to the charges.
cbs17
Firefighter taken to hospital during large Wake County house fire south of Garner
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews in Wake County Monday night struggled to get a house fire under control south of Garner. The fire was reported at 6:35 p.m. at a home at 1520 Pagan Road, according to Garner fire officials. By 8:45 p.m., the fire was put out...
cbs17
Injured Garner firefighter released from hospital after partial roof collapse, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After suffering injuries while responding to a large house fire Monday night, a Garner firefighter has been released home from the hospital. Officials with the Garner Fire Department told CBS 17 that the firefighter had been released early Tuesday morning and was “resting at home.”
cbs17
Raleigh-area driving crackdown nabs 109 speeders, 54 DWI offenders; effort partly focused on I-40, I-440 and I-540
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Driving crackdowns by Raleigh police and other Wake County law enforcement agencies in the last three weeks has led to more than 100 speeding tickets and nearly 55 DWI arrests, officials said. One operation focused on interstates around Raleigh, including I-40, I-440 and I-540, according...
cbs17
2 extricated after near head-on crash south of Fuquay-Varina
ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two people had to be extricated from a car after a near head-on collision near the Wake County line late Sunday night. The crash was reported around 11 p.m. along U.S. 401 just north of Chalybeate Springs Road. The front driver sections of...
Comments / 2