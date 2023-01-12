School zone on Carolina Forest Boulevard gets new speed limit

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County officials have established a new 35 mph speed limit for a school zone on Carolina Forest Boulevard.

The speed zone will be in effect from 7:30-8:30 a.m., 2:45-3:45 p.m. on weekdays, and whenever bus lights are flashing.

“Thank you to everyone for doing your part to keep kids safe in our community!” said the Horry County Government on its official Facebook page.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the rand Strand and Pee Dee.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.