Horry County, SC

School zone on Carolina Forest Boulevard gets new speed limit

By Caleb McCusker
 4 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County officials have established a new 35 mph speed limit for a school zone on Carolina Forest Boulevard.

The speed zone will be in effect from 7:30-8:30 a.m., 2:45-3:45 p.m. on weekdays, and whenever bus lights are flashing.

“Thank you to everyone for doing your part to keep kids safe in our community!” said the Horry County Government on its official Facebook page.

