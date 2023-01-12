WORCESTER — It’s a relatively light City Council agenda this week, but a few items for Tuesday night's meeting may lead to some debate including requests for information on payment in lieu of taxes agreements; a residency requirement for certain city workers; and a request that the city — rather than abutters — pay for new sidewalks near schools. District 5 City Councilor Etel Haxhiaj is requesting information on local colleges’ and universities’ real-estate transactions in the...

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO