Luisdelko Ortiz
3d ago
LET'S LOOK AT THIS FOR WHAT IT IS !!Your giving Apartments to people that are still Addicted to Alcohol and drugs. When you don't have a foundation for this program it's a train wreck ready to happen. Ask mayor Wu.
Council to eye PILOT agreements, city-worker residency requirement and sidewalks
WORCESTER — It’s a relatively light City Council agenda this week, but a few items for Tuesday night's meeting may lead to some debate including requests for information on payment in lieu of taxes agreements; a residency requirement for certain city workers; and a request that the city — rather than abutters — pay for new sidewalks near schools. District 5 City Councilor Etel Haxhiaj is requesting information on local colleges’ and universities’ real-estate transactions in the...
DevelopSpringfield sells Gunn Block; new owner plans housing for Springfield’s oldest commercial building
SPRINGFIELD – DevelopSpringfield sold the 187-year-old Gunn Block, thought to be the oldest surviving commercial building in Springfield, last month to a Connecticut building contractor for $79,000. New owner Thomas Napolitano, who anticipates spending as much as $1 million to rehab the block, hopes to build studio and one-bedroom...
Chicopee to begin replacing Barry School with land study, enrollment examination and building committee formation
CHICOPEE — In the upcoming year, city and school officials will have to make a lot of difficult decisions and do a lot of research to prepare to replace the Anna E. Barry School. The Massachusetts School Building Authority approved Chicopee’s application to replace the outdated elementary school in...
Westfield residents, military representatives meet to discuss PFAS cleanup plan
WESTFIELD — At the second Restoration Advisory Board meeting hosted by Barnes Air National Guard Base last week, Col. David Halasi-Kun, vice commander of the 104th Fighter Wing, welcomed board members and members of the public on the call. “We’re dedicated to seeing this process through, working with the...
MassLive.com
Single-family house sells for $650,000 in East Longmeadow
Sarah Morrissey bought the property at 16 Black Dog Lane, East Longmeadow, from Andrew R Shpak and Emily A Shpak on Dec. 27, 2022, for $650,000 which works out to $280 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. These...
Single-family home sells for $370,000 in Amherst
Ngoc Pham and Ha Nguyen acquired the property at 20 Western Lane, Amherst, from Phoebe J Merriam welcome and Bryan T Welcome on Dec. 28, 2022, for $370,000 which works out to $339 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 20,488 square-foot lot.
Westfield property tax hikes out of step with declining values (Letters)
It appears that the city’s political environment has created a new property tax plan. The housing boom gave this city the perfect excuse to increase the valuation of residential property!. Presently the housing market prices are slowly dropping every week. Will the city lower residential property value if the...
Detached house sells for $729,500 in Springfield
Joshua Stanley and Beatrice Stanley bought the property at 33 Colony Road, Springfield, from Hans J Vonnahme and Angie Vonnahme on Dec. 28, 2022, for $729,500 which represents a price per square foot of $141. The property features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a detached garage. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
Detached house sells for $352,800 in Easthampton
Cheryl Thomas camp bought the property at 16 Lyman Street, Easthampton, from G Tenczar Ret John on Dec. 28, 2022. The $352,800 purchase price works out to $195 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms and sits on a 40,663 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
Two-bedroom home in Hatfield sells for $375,000
Martha Kinney bought the property at 102 Main Street, Hatfield, from Nicholas M Hebert and Tracey Hebert on Dec. 30, 2022. The $375,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $319. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Single-family home in Belchertown sells for $350,000
Nicholas Dente and Lindsey Dente acquired the property at 154 Chauncey Walker Street, Belchertown, from Kyle M Belanger and Jennifer Belanger on Dec. 28, 2022, for $350,000 which represents a price per square foot of $226. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. There's also a pool in the backyard and one parking space. The unit and sits on a 2.6-acre lot.
Sale closed in Feeding Hills: $457,000 for a three-bedroom home
Melissa Losito and Edward Ogrady bought the property at 136 Barry Street, Feeding Hills, from Mario Tedeschi and Jorge Morgado on Dec. 29, 2022, for $457,000 which works out to $234 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
Single-family home sells in South Hadley for $490,000
Kristin Phelan and Danica Belber bought the property at 40 Pittroff Avenue, South Hadley, from Amanda J Beaudry and Andrew R Beaudry on Dec. 30, 2022. The $490,000 purchase price works out to $271 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Shrewsbury, Sutton and Woburn motels to pay $65K for alleged labor violations
Three affiliated Massachusetts motels will pay $65,000 to settle allegations that they failed to give timely wages to employees or pay earned sick time, according to the Attorney General’s Office. Worcester City Motel in Shrewsbury and manager Ketan Patel; and two Red Roof Inns in Sutton and Woburn, and...
Single family residence in Longmeadow sells for $475,000
Hannah Driscoll and Joseph Volk acquired the property at 82 Knollwood Drive, Longmeadow, from Brandon Stepp and Tracy Stepp on Dec. 30, 2022. The $475,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $228. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 20,165 square-foot lot.
Tri-State CDL Training Center prepares to close as state buys Springfield land for rail maintenance facility
SPRINGFIELD — After 25 years of assisting aspiring truck and bus drivers to obtain commercial driver’s licenses, Tri-State CDL Training Center will close its doors in early February. The property, located at 255 Liberty St. and 331 Liberty St., was purchased by the state Department of Transportation for...
MassLive.com
Dozen hopefuls seek a sash in Westfield’s 1st colleen contest in 3 years
WESTFIELD — Twelve contestants for the 40th annual Sons of Erin Colleen Contest gathered on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Sons of Erin at 22 Williams St., Westfield, to have their photos taken, get to know each other, and learn about all the responsibilities of the colleen and the court.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Jan. 8 to Jan. 14
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Jan. 8 to Jan 14. There were 186 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,762-square-foot home on Walker Pond Road in Sturbridge that sold for $385,000.
Single family residence in Brimfield sells for $451,500
Sean Moynagh bought the property at 18 Lyman Barnes Road, Brimfield, from Alan M Pelletier and Christine A Pelletier on Dec. 30, 2022, for $451,500 which represents a price per square foot of $203. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1.9-acre lot.
NECN
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?
Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
MassLive.com
