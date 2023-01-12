Read full article on original website
Ramy Youssef Amazon Animated Series Sets Main Cast, Including Alia Shawkat, Mandy Moore, Chris Redd (EXCLUSIVE)
The series, which was originally ordered for two seasons in March 2022 under Youssef’s first-look deal with Amazon, is now titled “#1 Happy Family USA.”. Amazon's Wondery, Novel Unveil 'Stolen Hearts' Podcast Series (EXCLUSIVE) MGM+ Head Michael Wright on Rebranding from Epix, Integrating with Amazon and Bracing for...
The most exciting new TV shows of 2023 on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and more
From a sex-and-drugs pop star drama to a dark Watergate comedy.
‘Yellowstone,‘ ’Abbott Elementary,‘ ‘Yellowjackets,’ ‘The Late Late Show’ Added to PaleyFest LA 2023 Lineup
The Paley Center for Media has announced the complete lineup for PaleyFest LA 2023, which is scheduled to take place March 31-April 4 at the Dolby Theatre. This year’s schedule includes Q&A sessions from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Yellowjackets,” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden” as well as visits from the cast and creative teams behind ”Yellowstone,” “The Mandalorian,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and ”Abbott Elementary.”
Drag Race Universe Channel From World of Wonder and Blue Ant Media Launches in U.S Market
Drag Race Universe, a new FAST (free, ad-supported streaming) channel offering American audiences global versions of the Drag Race franchise, has launched in the U.S. The channel offers audiences a constant stream of “Drag Race”-related programming, including “Canada’s Drag Race” Seasons 2 and 3, “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” Seasons 2 and 3, the first season of “Drag Race Philippines” and “Drag Race Philippines Untucked.”
Critical Role Cast on ‘Legend of Vox Machina’ Season 2: ‘Sillier, Darker, Bigger and Badder’
As with the first season, Prime Video will release Season 2 of the Dungeons & Dragons-inspired show in three-episode weekly batches, culminating in 12 episodes total. In the new series, the Vox Machina heroes/antiheroes face off against a powerful foursome of dragons called the Chroma Conclave, which spew ice and acid, have nearly impenetrable armor and threaten to destroy the world of Exandria.
Black Bear Expands Management Ranks, Hires Arabella Flores and Dominique Grund (EXCLUSIVE)
Black Bear, the studio behind “I Care A Lot” and “The Imitation Game,” is expanding its ranks. Arabella Flores and Dominique Grund have joined the company’s newly created management arm. Flores will expand Black Bear’s foothold in representing international writers, directors and showrunners. Grund will...
Bret Easton Ellis on Harnessing a ‘Pervasive Sense of Dread’ for His Semi-Autobiographical Serial Killer Novel, ‘The Shards’
After a 13-year break from the form, Bret Easton Ellis wrote his new horror novel, “The Shards,” to exorcise some demons. “I often write a novel because I’m stuck at a certain point in my life,” he said to Variety. “I’m confused, I’m scared, I’m having anxiety and I can’t quite figure out how to move forward. I’m kind of trapped someplace, and the writing flows from that.”
Florian Zeller, Federica Sainte-Rose’s Blue Morning Pictures Join Babak Jalali’s Sundance-Bound ‘Fremont’ (EXCLUSIVE)
The movie will world premiere in the NEXT section at Sundance and is repped by CAA in the U.S., while Memento International is handling international sales. Isabelle Huppert Raves About Hugh Jackman's Performance in Florian Zeller's 'Deeply Moving and Terrifying' Oscar Hopeful 'The Son' (EXCLUSIVE) Helmed by Jalali, an Iranian-born,...
Newen-Owned Nimbus Film Buys Stake in ‘The Rain’ Danish Producer Tall and Small
Nimbus Film, the Newen Studios-owned Danish production company, has bought a stake in Tall and Small, the outfit behind hit Netflix series such as “The Rain,” “Nisser” and “Chosen.”. Besides Tall and Small and Nimbus Studios, Newen Studios’ growing footprint in Scandinavia also includes Anagram,...
Wattpad Webtoon Studios Signs With UTA for Worldwide Representation (EXCLUSIVE)
Literary Veteran Ariele Fredman Joins UTA Publishing (EXCLUSIVE) Maria Menounos Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE) The agreement is intended to help expand the studios’ business across film, television, animation and other areas. Wattpad Webtoon was formed following the 2021 combination of Wattpad, the Canada-based online story platform, and Webtoon, an...
Peyton List Stars in Eli Roth Valentine’s Day VR Horror Short for Meta (EXCLUSIVE)
“Eli Roth’s Be Mine: A VR Valentine’s Slasher,” a 30-minute virtual reality horror experience starring Peyton List (“Cobra Kai,” “Bunk’d”), will launch in Meta Horizon Worlds and Meta Quest TV, available in Meta Quest VR headsets, on Friday, Feb. 10, starting at 7 p.m. PT. For those who are headset-less, the experience will be available to watch on Crypt TV’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
A$AP Rocky Drops ‘Angels Pt. 2’ Video for 10th Anniversary of ‘Long.Live.A$AP’
A$AP Rocky’s Long.Live.A$AP was released in January 2013, and to celebrate its 10th year anniversary, the rapper has released a reworked “Angels” music video dubbed “Angels Pt. 2.”. The AWGE and Sam Lecca-directed visual finds a young A$AP Rocky alongside his crew as a look back...
Disney Reveals Timeline of Bob Chapek’s Ousting, Iger’s Return and Nelson Peltz’s Board Attempt in Latest Proxy Filing
The timeline, which Disney released ahead of its upcoming annual meeting of shareholders, which is typically held in March, “details the significant contacts” between Disney and Peltz’s Trian Group beginning in July 2022 and running through Jan. 11. According to Disney’s recounting of events, last summer, Peltz met Chapek for lunch at Disneyland Paris last July, and a few days later followed up to inform Chapek of his interest in joining Disney’s board, even though at the time the Trian Group CEO was not a Disney investor.
Piers Haggard, ‘Pennies From Heaven’ Director Who Worked With Liza Minnelli, Dies at 83
Director Piers Haggard, best known for his film “Pennies From Heaven” and for establishing directing guild Directors U.K., has died. He was 83. No cause of death was given but in a statement his agents at Casarotto said he “died peacefully” on Jan. 11. “He is deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and the industry at large,” the statement said.
Angela Bassett, Kerry Washington, Effie T. Brown and Debra Martin Chase Named Special Honorees at 2023 Black Reel Awards (EXCLUSIVE)
The Black Reel Awards — also known as “The Bolts” — are an annual awards ceremony hosted by the Foundation for the Augmentation of African Americans in Film (FAAAF) recognizing the “excellence of African Americans and the cinematic achievements of the African diaspora in the global film industry.” The 23rd annual ceremony, presented in partnership with idobi Radio, will take place on Feb. 6, 2023.
Ousted Disney CEO Bob Chapek Paid $24.2 Million in 2022, Set to Receive More Than $20 Million in Severance
Bob Chapek, who was fired as CEO by Disney last fall, received a pay package worth $24.18 million for 2022 and is set to receive severance payments worth more than $20 million. The company’s board on Nov. 20 announced that it was replacing Chapek with former CEO Bob Iger for...
