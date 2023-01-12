Local News Roundup: CATS bus drivers vote to strike; City Council housing and jobs summit; CMPD 2022 Crime review; CMS Superintendent search

Read full article on original website
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Does CMS already have its next superintendent lined up?
This story appeared in Ann Doss Helms' weekly education newsletter. Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest news to your inbox first. When I talked to experts about the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board’s ambitious timetable for finding a permanent superintendent, one of them suggested a scenario that would allow the board to meet its goal of a contract by April.
Man killed at Belmont construction site in excavator accident, police say
A Charlotte man died Monday after an accident at a construction site in Belmont, just west of the city, police said. The Belmont Police Department responded to the site shortly after 3:30 p.m. at 516 Nixon Road, where a new subdivision is under construction. Police arrived to find Mario Zambrano...
Mecklenburg County will recycle your old clothes now
Looking to get rid of some old clothes without cluttering up a landfill? Mecklenburg County's Solid Waste Program will now accept textiles at its full-service recycling centers. “We understand our customers and residents want to avoid placing items in the landfill. Now, we have expanded our recycling services to meet...
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration returns as an in-person event
The YMCA of Greater Charlotte held the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in person Monday for the first time in three years. The 29th annual event took place at the Charlotte Convention Center in uptown. Proceeds will support programs at the McCrorey YMCA branch on Beatties Ford Road that focus on issues of equity and access in the community.
Man, 19, arrested in Charlotte shooting death
Deandre Hagler, 21, was shot and killed on Citiside Drive, near the Plaza, on Jan. 13. A 19-year-old man has been charged in Hagler's death, police said this week. CMPD officers responded to the 3600 block of Citiside Drive at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday. They found Hagler inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. Despite attempts to save his life, paramedics pronounced Hagler dead at the scene.
Local economy-watchers share their 2023 outlook for Charlotte and beyond
The economy is something of a mixed bag at the moment. After a year of skyrocketing inflation, prices appear to be declining but not the price of money. Interest rates continue to rise, making credit more expensive. Coming out of the pandemic, many workers demanded and received higher wages which...
United Way will distribute $16 million with help from local neighborhoods
Charlotte’s United Way plans to invest $16 million in agencies and nonprofits throughout the region. Much of that money will go to groups picked not by United Way, but by community members. United Way has changed its approach over the past few years to focus on specific neighborhoods and...
New Carolinas Aviation Museum has a namesake: Captain Sully
The former Carolinas Aviation Museum officially unveiled the name of its new 105,000-square-foot facility near Charlotte Douglas International Airport Thursday: The Sullenberger Aviation Museum. “It was a great honor, a surprise,” said Captain C.B “Sully” Sullenberger, who rose to fame after the “Miracle on the Hudson” flight in 2009....
The rapper Future, Tony Award-winning play, MLK Day celebrations in Charlotte this weekend
Bethany Lane of QC Metro joins WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s “Weekend in Entertainment.” On tap for this weekend: Rap superstar Future is performing at the Spectrum Center on Friday night as part of his ‘One Big Party’ tour, following his 2022 album “I Never Liked You.”
