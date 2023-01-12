Cate Blanchett Disagrees With Conductor Who Slammed ‘Tár’ as Anti-Woman: It’s About Power and ‘Power Is Genderless’

Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
SFGate
Piers Haggard, ‘Pennies From Heaven’ Director Who Worked With Liza Minnelli, Dies at 83
Director Piers Haggard, best known for his film “Pennies From Heaven” and for establishing directing guild Directors U.K., has died. He was 83. No cause of death was given but in a statement his agents at Casarotto said he “died peacefully” on Jan. 11. “He is deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and the industry at large,” the statement said.
SFGate
Ramy Youssef Amazon Animated Series Sets Main Cast, Including Alia Shawkat, Mandy Moore, Chris Redd (EXCLUSIVE)
The series, which was originally ordered for two seasons in March 2022 under Youssef’s first-look deal with Amazon, is now titled “#1 Happy Family USA.”. Amazon's Wondery, Novel Unveil 'Stolen Hearts' Podcast Series (EXCLUSIVE) MGM+ Head Michael Wright on Rebranding from Epix, Integrating with Amazon and Bracing for...
SFGate
Peyton List Stars in Eli Roth Valentine’s Day VR Horror Short for Meta (EXCLUSIVE)
“Eli Roth’s Be Mine: A VR Valentine’s Slasher,” a 30-minute virtual reality horror experience starring Peyton List (“Cobra Kai,” “Bunk’d”), will launch in Meta Horizon Worlds and Meta Quest TV, available in Meta Quest VR headsets, on Friday, Feb. 10, starting at 7 p.m. PT. For those who are headset-less, the experience will be available to watch on Crypt TV’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
SFGate
Bret Easton Ellis on Harnessing a ‘Pervasive Sense of Dread’ for His Semi-Autobiographical Serial Killer Novel, ‘The Shards’
After a 13-year break from the form, Bret Easton Ellis wrote his new horror novel, “The Shards,” to exorcise some demons. “I often write a novel because I’m stuck at a certain point in my life,” he said to Variety. “I’m confused, I’m scared, I’m having anxiety and I can’t quite figure out how to move forward. I’m kind of trapped someplace, and the writing flows from that.”
SFGate
Black Bear Expands Management Ranks, Hires Arabella Flores and Dominique Grund (EXCLUSIVE)
Black Bear, the studio behind “I Care A Lot” and “The Imitation Game,” is expanding its ranks. Arabella Flores and Dominique Grund have joined the company’s newly created management arm. Flores will expand Black Bear’s foothold in representing international writers, directors and showrunners. Grund will...
SFGate
Just Like Heaven Lineup Features Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT, Future Islands and More Indie Sleaze
Indie sleaze is back in bloom, as Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT and Future Islands lead the 2023 lineup for Just Like Heaven Fest, taking place May 13 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. The Goldenvoice music festival will feature sets from Empire of the Sun, M83, Hot...
SFGate
Angela Bassett, Kerry Washington, Effie T. Brown and Debra Martin Chase Named Special Honorees at 2023 Black Reel Awards (EXCLUSIVE)
The Black Reel Awards — also known as “The Bolts” — are an annual awards ceremony hosted by the Foundation for the Augmentation of African Americans in Film (FAAAF) recognizing the “excellence of African Americans and the cinematic achievements of the African diaspora in the global film industry.” The 23rd annual ceremony, presented in partnership with idobi Radio, will take place on Feb. 6, 2023.
SFGate
Met uncertain about producing Richard Jones' Ring Cycle
NEW YORK (AP) — The Met Opera will not start a new production of Wagner's Ring Cycle in 2025 and is not sure whether it will move ahead with plans to present a staging of the tetralogy by director Richard Jones. The Met had announced in February 2021 that...
Comments / 0