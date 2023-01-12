Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Dan Marino's Appearance
Pro Football Hall of Famer and Dolphins legend Dan Marino is in the house for Miami's road playoff test against the division rival Bills on Sunday. Marino quarterbacked the Fins to 147 wins and a Super Bowl appearance over his 17 seasons in South Beach, making nine Pro Bowls and earning three ...
Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Look: Tony Romo Has 2-Word Nickname For Josh Allen
Josh Allen is picking up right where he left off last winter. The Buffalo Bills have jumped out to an early 14-0 lead over the Miami Dolphins in Sunday's Wild Card Weekend matchup. Allen, who had more passing touchdowns (five) than incompletions (four) in last year's opening-round victory, has ...
Tom Brady addresses future after playoff loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were soundly defeated in the final game of Wild Card Weekend on Monday, falling 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys. In the game’s final minutes, one natural question took over. Would this be the final game in the storied career of Tom Brady? Different theories were floated by football Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses future after playoff loss to Cowboys appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom Brady gets clear message from famous model
It’s safe to say that Monday night’s game did not go the way Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady hoped as the Buccaneers fell 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs in what very well could be Brady’s last game with the team – or even his Read more... The post Tom Brady gets clear message from famous model appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Doug Pederson made masterful moves during Jaguars’ epic comeback
Doug Pederson has received praise for turning around the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. On Saturday night, he proved in a huge way just how valuable he is as a head coach as his team came back from down 27-0 in the playoffs to win 31-30. The Jaguars fell behind 27-0 in their AFC Wild Card... The post Doug Pederson made masterful moves during Jaguars’ epic comeback appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Eli Manning Has 2-Word Reaction To Giants Win
The New York Giants have won a playoff game for the first time since their 2012 Super Bowl win. Eli Manning, who led the Giants to two championships, took to social media following the big win on Sunday afternoon. The former Giants quarterback had a two-word reaction to New York's win over ...
3 Chargers most to blame for NFL Wild Card Round collapse vs. Jaguars
Wow, just, WOW. The Los Angeles Chargers completed one of the most embarrassing collapses in NFL postseason history on Saturday night. This team has a long history of humiliating losses, but this has to be a brand-new low. The first half went about as perfect as the Chargers could have...
NFL World Reacts To Mike McDaniel's Postgame Admission
The Miami Dolphins fell painfully short of upsetting the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. After offsetting a 17-0 deficit in the second quarter, the Dolphins had the ball down 34-31 late in the fourth quarter. A 4th-and-1 near midfield represented a turning point with 2:28 remaining. Unfortunately, the ...
Doug Pederson's postgame speech to the Jaguars after their wild win will give you chills
The Jaguars pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in NFL playoff history Saturday night, beating the Chargers 31-30 in an absolute thriller in Jacksonville. One of the biggest reasons for the Jaguars’ huge turnaround this year is their head coach, Doug Pederson. The franchise made the right move by firing Urban Meyer (who is the worst coach in NFL history) before the end of last season and then quickly scooping up Pederson in the offseason.
Look: NFL World Feeling Bad For Tom Brady, Gisele
The off-the-field hits keep coming for Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. Earlier this month, reports showed that Brady and Gisele are likely to get nothing from the disastrous FTX collapse. Brady and Gisele were reportedly major shareholders in the operation. "Billionaire New England Patriots owner ...
Giants DC Wink Martindale gets head coach interview with 1 team
Wink Martindale has helped the New York Giants turn things around after five straight losing seasons, and his work has caught the attention of at least one rival team. The Indianapolis Colts have requested permission to interview Martindale for their vacant head coach job, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports. That is the first known... The post Giants DC Wink Martindale gets head coach interview with 1 team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
How to watch Bills vs. Bengals divisional round game
It wasn’t a conventional win for either the Buffalo Bills or Cincinnati Bengals during last week’s wild card showdowns. The Bills dodged a potential Miami Dolphins comeback by the skin of their teeth and the Bengals squeezed by the Baltimore Ravens with a defensive touchdown to clinch a tight victory.
gamblingnews.com
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs Divisional Odds, Time, and Prediction
After beating the favored Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round by just one point, the Jacksonville Jaguars are now praying for another miracle. If they beat the No. 1 Super Bowl favorites – the Kansas City Chiefs – this coming Saturday, they’re going to advance to the AFC Championship for the first time in the 21st century. So, can they pull it off?
Five possible Lamar Jackson destinations this NFL offseason
The league’s best free agent now sees his future hang in the balance. With the Baltimore Ravens out of the NFL playoffs after a 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Jackson’s future with the franchise that drafted him No. 32 overall in 2018 is up in the air.
What NFL playoff games are on today? Wild card schedule for Monday
The wild card round is wrapping up, and the last two teams on the schedule are the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The No. 5 Cowboys (12-5) will be taking on the No. 4 Bucs (8-9) on Monday night, and the two NFC teams will be fighting for the final spot to advance to the divisional round.
Report names 1 clear frontrunner for Patriots’ OC job
The New England Patriots appear committed to hiring an actual offensive coordinator this offseason, and one name appears to be in the lead for the position. Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is the Patriots’ “primary target” for the position, according to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston. The entire organization is in agreement that... The post Report names 1 clear frontrunner for Patriots’ OC job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
