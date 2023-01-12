ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Kofi Kingston On Stephanie McMahon's WWE Resignation: Her Presence Will Definitely Be Missed

Kofi Kingston comments on Stephanie McMahon's resignation. On July 22, 2022, Stephanie was named WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO after Vince McMahon retired. She had already been appointed the Interim CEO and Chairwoman after Vince stepped away from his duties amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money. Following her father's retirement, she and Nick Khan worked together as the Co-CEOs until Stephanie announced her resignation on January 10. That same day, Vince was unanimously voted the Executive Chairman of the Board.
Kurt Angle On Stephanie McMahon's WWE Resignation: 'She Was A Great Employer, Reminded Me Of Vince'

Kurt Angle comments on Stephanie McMahon resigning from WWE and gives his thoughts on other rumors concerning a potential WWE sale. Kurt Angle worked with Stephanie McMahon for many years, even briefly being involved in a love triangle storyline with Stephanie and Triple H in 2000. However, Stephanie McMahon recently resigned from WWE, and on the latest episode of his podcast, Kurt Angle said he was surprised to see her leave; it was a move he never thought he would see.
Julia Hart Wants To Potentially Team Up With Abadon Or Form Stable With Penelope Ford And The Bunny

Julia Hart discusses potentially pairing with Abadon and forming a stable. In recent months, Hart has been featured in AEW as a member of the House of Black alongside Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews. The group took some time away from TV before it returned in November. Since then, the faction has reestablished itself as a dominant force. Most recently, Black and King defeated Eddie Kingston and Ortiz on the January 13 episode of AEW Rampage.
Taylor Wilde Says Jordynne Grace Would Be Her Top Knockout Firefighter Pick

Taylor Wilde discusses her side career as a firefighter. After retiring from professional wrestling in 2011, Taylor Wilde became a full-time firefighter in Toronto in 2015. Even after returning to the wrestling in 2021, Wilde has said on numerous occasions that she is still a firefighter despite frequently competing for IMPACT Wrestling.
Jeff Jarrett On Paul Walter Hauser: He's A Clout Vampire, I Got High Fives After That Guitar Shot

Jeff Jarrett explains why he attacked Paul Walter Hauser. Hauser briefly appeared on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, and he was featured in a segment on the January 13 episode of AEW Rampage. On Friday night, the Golden Globe Award winner was confronted by Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt. After Hauser insulted Jarrett, the group attacked him, and "Double J" smashed a guitar over the actor's head.
New Day, Toxic Attraction, Bron Breakker And Grayson Waller Segments Set For 1/17 NXT

Additions have been made to the January 17 episode of NXT. WWE announced that NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) will be part of Tuesday's episode of NXT. New Day were confronted by a returning Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) on the January 10 episode of NXT. Gallus prevented Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) from earning an NXT Tag Team Title bout in their return.
Myron Reed Confirms Free Agent Status

Myron Reed is officially a free agent. On Monday night, Fightful Select reported that Myron Reed was officially a free agent after coming to terms with MLW on his release. Reed was reportedly released on January 14. The report stated, "It was claimed the parting was mutual and amicable." Taking...
Angels: "Angels Is Undoubtedly The Best Member Of The Former Dark Order"

Angels is now happy to be a member of The Design in IMPACT Wrestling and is speaking about what he didn't enjoy about his time as a member of AEW's Dark Order. Alan Angels was once a proud member of The Dark Order. Known as "V" to represent that he was the fifth member of the group, Angels made the most of his time in the group. In February 2022, he made the decision to leave AEW and explore other paths in the world of wrestling.
Clark Connors On Karl Fredericks Reportedly Signing With WWE: He's Going To Do Great Things Quickly

Clark Connors says he's happy for Karl Fredericks. Connors and Fredericks came up together through the dojo system in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. In recent years, they have been featured together on NJPW STRONG. In August 2022, Fredericks announced that his deal had expired, and he wouldn't be re-signing. PWInsider subsequently reported that Fredericks signed with WWE and started at the company's performance center.
Viewership Information For IMPACT Wrestling On January 5 And January 12

Viewership numbers for the January 5 and January 12, 2023, editions of IMPACT Wrestling. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that IMPACT Wrestling on January 5 drew 101,000 viewers. This number was up from the 89,000 viewers that the show recorded on December 29. January 5's episode of IMPACT Wrestling drew...
RJ City: It's Been 'Bandied About' To Have Hey! (EW) As A Segment On TV

RJ City explains why he hasn't wrestled in AEW and how happy he is to have carved out a niche for himself among a stacked All Elite Wrestling roster. You may not know this, but RJ City is a wrestler. RJ has experience being in the ring with the likes of a young Wardlow and even played a significant part in the wrestling return of David Arquette.
Bobby Lashley To Challenge For WWE United States Title On 1/23 WWE Raw, Updated Card

Bobby Lashley has earned a shot at the WWE United States Championship. On the January 16 episode of WWE Raw, Lashley faced Seth Rollins, The Miz, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Finn Balor, and Dolph Ziggler in a six-way elimination match, where the winner would earn a title bout against Austin Theory, the defending champion. All six men previously held the gold, so they were eager to clinch a chance to regain it.
