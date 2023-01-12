Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Ronaldo vs Messi Ticket Crosses $2.6M, Miss Universe 2022, & MoreDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
What Does Russell Westbrook's New Record Say About His Future With the Lakers?Woods HoopsLos Angeles, CA
Related
Kofi Kingston On Stephanie McMahon's WWE Resignation: Her Presence Will Definitely Be Missed
Kofi Kingston comments on Stephanie McMahon's resignation. On July 22, 2022, Stephanie was named WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO after Vince McMahon retired. She had already been appointed the Interim CEO and Chairwoman after Vince stepped away from his duties amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money. Following her father's retirement, she and Nick Khan worked together as the Co-CEOs until Stephanie announced her resignation on January 10. That same day, Vince was unanimously voted the Executive Chairman of the Board.
Kurt Angle On Stephanie McMahon's WWE Resignation: 'She Was A Great Employer, Reminded Me Of Vince'
Kurt Angle comments on Stephanie McMahon resigning from WWE and gives his thoughts on other rumors concerning a potential WWE sale. Kurt Angle worked with Stephanie McMahon for many years, even briefly being involved in a love triangle storyline with Stephanie and Triple H in 2000. However, Stephanie McMahon recently resigned from WWE, and on the latest episode of his podcast, Kurt Angle said he was surprised to see her leave; it was a move he never thought he would see.
Julia Hart Wants To Potentially Team Up With Abadon Or Form Stable With Penelope Ford And The Bunny
Julia Hart discusses potentially pairing with Abadon and forming a stable. In recent months, Hart has been featured in AEW as a member of the House of Black alongside Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews. The group took some time away from TV before it returned in November. Since then, the faction has reestablished itself as a dominant force. Most recently, Black and King defeated Eddie Kingston and Ortiz on the January 13 episode of AEW Rampage.
Taylor Wilde Says Jordynne Grace Would Be Her Top Knockout Firefighter Pick
Taylor Wilde discusses her side career as a firefighter. After retiring from professional wrestling in 2011, Taylor Wilde became a full-time firefighter in Toronto in 2015. Even after returning to the wrestling in 2021, Wilde has said on numerous occasions that she is still a firefighter despite frequently competing for IMPACT Wrestling.
Jeff Jarrett On Paul Walter Hauser: He's A Clout Vampire, I Got High Fives After That Guitar Shot
Jeff Jarrett explains why he attacked Paul Walter Hauser. Hauser briefly appeared on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, and he was featured in a segment on the January 13 episode of AEW Rampage. On Friday night, the Golden Globe Award winner was confronted by Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt. After Hauser insulted Jarrett, the group attacked him, and "Double J" smashed a guitar over the actor's head.
New Day, Toxic Attraction, Bron Breakker And Grayson Waller Segments Set For 1/17 NXT
Additions have been made to the January 17 episode of NXT. WWE announced that NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) will be part of Tuesday's episode of NXT. New Day were confronted by a returning Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) on the January 10 episode of NXT. Gallus prevented Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) from earning an NXT Tag Team Title bout in their return.
Myron Reed Confirms Free Agent Status
Myron Reed is officially a free agent. On Monday night, Fightful Select reported that Myron Reed was officially a free agent after coming to terms with MLW on his release. Reed was reportedly released on January 14. The report stated, "It was claimed the parting was mutual and amicable." Taking...
Angels: "Angels Is Undoubtedly The Best Member Of The Former Dark Order"
Angels is now happy to be a member of The Design in IMPACT Wrestling and is speaking about what he didn't enjoy about his time as a member of AEW's Dark Order. Alan Angels was once a proud member of The Dark Order. Known as "V" to represent that he was the fifth member of the group, Angels made the most of his time in the group. In February 2022, he made the decision to leave AEW and explore other paths in the world of wrestling.
WWE Fan Recalls Meeting Uncle Howdy Backstage, 'His Voice Was On The High Side'
Uncle Howdy has been showing up for months in segments involving Bray Wyatt and now he's getting involved in the business of Alexa Bliss. Uncle Howdy was present for the January 9 episode of WWE Raw, appearing and questioning Alexa Bliss, asking if she felt in charge. WWE fan Chloe,...
Clark Connors On Karl Fredericks Reportedly Signing With WWE: He's Going To Do Great Things Quickly
Clark Connors says he's happy for Karl Fredericks. Connors and Fredericks came up together through the dojo system in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. In recent years, they have been featured together on NJPW STRONG. In August 2022, Fredericks announced that his deal had expired, and he wouldn't be re-signing. PWInsider subsequently reported that Fredericks signed with WWE and started at the company's performance center.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Corbin, KY (1/15): Drew McIntyre Teams Up With The OC
WWE held a live event on January 15 from The Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below.]. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Corbin, KY (1/15) WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Shayna Baszler. Dominik Mysterio def. Butch. Mysterio issued an...
Viewership Information For IMPACT Wrestling On January 5 And January 12
Viewership numbers for the January 5 and January 12, 2023, editions of IMPACT Wrestling. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that IMPACT Wrestling on January 5 drew 101,000 viewers. This number was up from the 89,000 viewers that the show recorded on December 29. January 5's episode of IMPACT Wrestling drew...
Frankie Kazarian Discusses Helping IMPACT Outside Of The Ring, Potential AXS TV Crossovers
Frankie Kazarian is back in IMPACT Wrestling and willing to help out however he can. Kazarian returned to IMPACT at Hard To Kill, announcing he had signed a long-term contract with the promotion. Kazarian is a veteran in IMPACT, having spent the majority of his wrestling career in the promotion.
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (1/16): Blackpool Combat Club, Athena, Willie Mack in Action
AEW aired its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on January 16. Matches were taped on January 11 from the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California. Fans can watch the full show in the video above. AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (1/16) - Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, & Emi...
Shingo Takagi And Great-O-Khan To Compete In MMA Rules Bout For KOPW Provisional Title
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that Shingo Takagi will defend his 2023 King of Pro Wrestling Provisional Championship against Great-O-Khan in a MMA rules bout at NJPW The New Beginning in Nagoya. Great-O-Khan proposed the bout, which won the vote against Shingo's proposed stipulation of a 30 count fall match, 60.7% to 39.3%.
Jake Hager And Hat Chat With RJ City, Seth Rollins Feels Like Headlining WrestleMania | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, January 15, 2023:. - Jake Hager was the latest guest on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - On Twitter, Seth Rollins appears to be manifesting a headlining bout for himself at WrestleMania 39. - Bryan Danielson...
Paul Heyman Featured On NFL Game, Young Rock Viewership, Raven-IMPACT Update | Fight Size Update
Here is your Fight Size update for Saturday, January 14, 2023:. - Paul Heyman was featured before an NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers. - According to SpoilerTV, Young Rock, on Friday January 13, amassed 1.428 million viewers and a 0.3 rating on NBC. -...
RJ City: It's Been 'Bandied About' To Have Hey! (EW) As A Segment On TV
RJ City explains why he hasn't wrestled in AEW and how happy he is to have carved out a niche for himself among a stacked All Elite Wrestling roster. You may not know this, but RJ City is a wrestler. RJ has experience being in the ring with the likes of a young Wardlow and even played a significant part in the wrestling return of David Arquette.
Bobby Lashley To Challenge For WWE United States Title On 1/23 WWE Raw, Updated Card
Bobby Lashley has earned a shot at the WWE United States Championship. On the January 16 episode of WWE Raw, Lashley faced Seth Rollins, The Miz, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Finn Balor, and Dolph Ziggler in a six-way elimination match, where the winner would earn a title bout against Austin Theory, the defending champion. All six men previously held the gold, so they were eager to clinch a chance to regain it.
Crowbar On His AEW Appearance, WCW, Physical Therapy Career, WWF Run | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to WWF, WCW, TNA veteran CROWBAR!!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Fightful
15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0