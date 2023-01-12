ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘AGT All-Stars’: Golden buzzer act returns but judges ‘still don’t get it’

A fan favorite act made a return on “America’s Got Talent: All Stars” but judges were just as displeased as they were the first time the act was on the show. Monday’s episode continued with the next batch of “winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent and Got Talent franchises around the world,” NBC wrote.
