Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14. Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game. Nonetheless, several memes were ...
Look: Troy Aikman Calls Prominent Quarterback 'The Most Unathletic' In NFL
Tom Brady has been described with a lot of superlatives during his illustrious 23-year NFL career, just about all of them positive. But NFL Hall of Fame quarterback turned Monday Night Football color commentator Troy Aikman just offered a less-than-flattering label for the legend. Speaking with ...
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Dolphins DT Zach Sieler’s wife was in tears after her husband scored an unlikely TD vs. the Bills
One of the more underrated aspects of the playoffs is how family members of players react to monumental moments. There’s almost nothing better than seeing a loved one revel in a big play in a clutch performance, especially when they get emotional. On Sunday afternoon, all chaos broke loose...
BREAKING: Warren McClendon Declares For NFL Draft
Georgia's starting right tackle Warren McClendon has declared for the NFL Draft
Ed Reed: 'Prime Was Not Wrong' and HBCU Administrators Have 'Broken Mentalities'
Reed expressed frustration with the state of HBCUs and their athletic departments in a recent video on Tik Tok.
Football World Is Still Roasting Al Michaels, Tony Dungy For Bland Call Of Chargers-Jaguars
Saturday night's bout between the Chargers and Jaguars was one of the most electric comebacks in playoff history. But you never would have guessed it with the way Al Michaels and Tony Dungy called the game. The NBC broadcasting duo was incredibly dry throughout the broadcast. Both Michaels ...
Jordan Davis Saddened by Sudden Loss of Friend and Former Teammate
The Eagles rookie woke to the news that two friends at the University of Georgia died in a one-car accident early Sunday morning
How to watch Bills vs. Bengals divisional round game
It wasn’t a conventional win for either the Buffalo Bills or Cincinnati Bengals during last week’s wild card showdowns. The Bills dodged a potential Miami Dolphins comeback by the skin of their teeth and the Bengals squeezed by the Baltimore Ravens with a defensive touchdown to clinch a tight victory.
Bears get 53rd overall pick from Roquan Smith trade to Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens lost their Wild Card round game against the Cincinnati Bengals and are eliminated. And now that the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have also been eliminated, the Raven's position in the NFL Draft order is cemented. That means the Bears finally know what that second round...
Five possible Lamar Jackson destinations this NFL offseason
The league’s best free agent now sees his future hang in the balance. With the Baltimore Ravens out of the NFL playoffs after a 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Jackson’s future with the franchise that drafted him No. 32 overall in 2018 is up in the air.
Aaron Donald’s Twitter bio briefly reads ‘former’ member of Rams
The Los Angeles Rams may not be defending their Super Bowl title in the playoffs, but Aaron Donald became a talking point. As the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills squared off during wild card weekend on Sunday, social media users caught Donald’s Twitter biography being changed. But just as...
Giants upset Vikings in wild card game, advance to play Eagles
A New York Giants team that entered the season with a new head coach, an unproven quarterback, a yet-to-return-to-form running back and rather low expectations are now moving on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. It was first-year coach Brian Daboll, who made some gutsy fourth-down calls, Daniel...
Chargers Could Face a Dicey Dynamic Trying to Hire Sean Payton
The Rooney Rule will be front and center, and it would not be surprising if Black coaches refuse the Chargers’ interview requests unless L.A. publicly proclaims it will not hire the former Saints coach.
What NFL playoff games are on today? Wild card round schedule for Sunday
The second day of Wild Card Weekend brings three playoff games, including two AFC divisional showdowns. The No. 7 Miami Dolphins visit the No. 2 Buffalo Bills while the No. 6 Baltimore Ravens head to Cincinnati for a second straight week to take on the No. 3 Bengals. Both matchups will mark the third meeting of the season between the teams.
