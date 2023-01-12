Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Related
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration returns as an in-person event
The YMCA of Greater Charlotte held the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in person Monday for the first time in three years. The 29th annual event took place at the Charlotte Convention Center in uptown. Proceeds will support programs at the McCrorey YMCA branch on Beatties Ford Road that focus on issues of equity and access in the community.
WBTV
Hidden Valley community holds prayer march for positive change
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - People living in Hidden Valley are calling for change to better their community. The Hidden Valley – Sugar Creek Road corridor is known for crime ranging from drugs to assaults to homicides and homelessness. In just the first few days of the year, this community...
'My passion is people' | Charlotte man aims to help the underserved through Operation Hope
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Operation Hope is officially in motion. Charlotte native Jeremy Davis says he had been pondering his purpose when he was blessed with the gift to give. "God gave me a vision. My passion is people," Davis, founder of Jeremy’s Heart Foundation, said. "I love essentially meeting the needs of people, helping the deprived, the underprivileged as well as the disadvantaged."
qcitymetro.com
Charlotte pastor will seek election as A.M.E Zion bishop in 2024
Reverend Dwayne A. Walker, of Little Rock A.M.E Zion Church in Charlotte, is running for bishop of the African Methodist Epsicopal Zion Church in 2024. A bishop, Walker told QCity Metro, is the highest position in the AME Zion denomination. Bishops are responsible for assigning pastors to churches and determining...
iredellfreenews.com
Find Your Purpose: Mitchell Community College celebrates MLK’s enduring legacy (Photos)
Mitchell Community College staff, students and community residents celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Friday in Shearer Hall on the Statesville Campus. The event was sponsored by Mitchell’s Equity and Inclusion Council. Facilities Support Services staff member Roy Davidson recited King’s famous “I...
Does CMS already have its next superintendent lined up?
This story appeared in Ann Doss Helms' weekly education newsletter. Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest news to your inbox first. When I talked to experts about the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board’s ambitious timetable for finding a permanent superintendent, one of them suggested a scenario that would allow the board to meet its goal of a contract by April.
Local fraternity chapter shares special connection with Martin Luther King Jr.
CHARLOTTE — As thousands celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., a local fraternity chapter is sharing its unique bond with the civil rights leader. King was a reverend, father, leader and husband. He also was a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. The fraternity...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell Health System announces opening of Iredell Gerontology & Wellbeing
Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, has opened a new practice, Iredell Gerontology & Wellbeing, in Mooresville. Iredell Gerontology & Wellbeing will focus on senior patients, providing a comprehensive evaluation of their wellbeing, including memory, medication side effects, fall prevention, mobility and functional capacity, and advanced directives.
CMPD hosts Operation Warm Pet drive in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department kicked off its Operation Warm Pet Drive in southwest Charlotte on Saturday. During the colder season, animal care and control collect donations of blankets, jackets and straw to keep pets warm. The department said they saw a large demand for cold-weather items. “They...
Atrium Health opens new rehabilitation center to treat complex injuries and illnesses
CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health announced the grand opening of their David L. Conlan Center at Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation in south Charlotte on Saturday. Carolinas Rehabilitation is a nationally recognized hospital that specializes in innovative, customized therapy for a large range of conditions from complex to common due to injury or illness.
Local economy-watchers share their 2023 outlook for Charlotte and beyond
The economy is something of a mixed bag at the moment. After a year of skyrocketing inflation, prices appear to be declining but not the price of money. Interest rates continue to rise, making credit more expensive. Coming out of the pandemic, many workers demanded and received higher wages which...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 6-12)
The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 6 to 12:. Violations include: Inspector noted there was a lack of active managerial control; employees didn’t wash hand properly; hand sink needed towels; employee didn’t observe proper cooking time for fried chicken; fried chicken, chicken supreme and steak filets were not held hot enough; sliced lettuce, cut tomatoes and pimento cheese were not held cold enough; and time wasn’t marked for blanched or cooked fries.
Mecklenburg County will recycle your old clothes now
Looking to get rid of some old clothes without cluttering up a landfill? Mecklenburg County's Solid Waste Program will now accept textiles at its full-service recycling centers. “We understand our customers and residents want to avoid placing items in the landfill. Now, we have expanded our recycling services to meet...
CMS choice lottery opens Monday with new options and transportation changes
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools starts taking 2023 school choice applications Monday, with 14 specialized academic themes offered at 71 of the district’s 180 schools. Many are perennial favorites, such as Montessori, world languages, arts and International Baccalaureate. But there are a couple of new programs, one relocation and a new approach...
'I really cannot afford Uber and Lyft' | CATS bus drivers' labor contract expires after several extensions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The labor contract extended for CATS bus drivers expired on Sunday, several sources told WCNC Charlotte. A strike remains on the table while negotiations for a new contract continue in “good faith” between the union and the management company. Keep in mind, CATS is not privy to contract discussions because of state law.
qcnews.com
Man engaging with children at bus stops sought: PD
A man who has been engaging with children at bus stops in south Charlotte is being sought. Man engaging with children at bus stops sought: PD. A man who has been engaging with children at bus stops in south Charlotte is being sought. Museum renamed for Miracle on Hudson’s Captain...
School districts in South Carolina make calendar changes
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York School District One voted Tuesday night in favor of a modified school calendar that is similar to year-round school. The Clover School District did the same thing last month. Channel 9 South Carolina reporter Tina Terry explains what influenced York District One′s decision.
thecharlotteweekly.com
South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 6-12)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 6 to 12:. • Rocksalt, 512 Brandywine Road, Charlotte – 89 Violations include: Inspector noted there was a lack of active managerial control; beef sliders on kid’s menu were offered raw or undercooked; foods in cooler drawers and prep top units were not cold enough; and risotto and slaw didn’t have proper date marks.
WBTV
2023 St. Jude Dream Home to pay tribute to WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The builder of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home will be paying tribute to WBTV’s late meteorologist Jason Myers. Jason was a big part of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, walking viewers through past finished homes and getting them excited. Knowing Jason loved...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 13, 14 & 15
Grayer Keith Willis, Jr., 78, of Marshallberg, went to be with his Lord, on January 15, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Marshallberg, officiated by Reverend Mark Lykins. Interment will follow at the Victoria Cemetery.
WFAE
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 3