Charlotte, NC

WFAE

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration returns as an in-person event

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte held the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in person Monday for the first time in three years. The 29th annual event took place at the Charlotte Convention Center in uptown. Proceeds will support programs at the McCrorey YMCA branch on Beatties Ford Road that focus on issues of equity and access in the community.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Hidden Valley community holds prayer march for positive change

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - People living in Hidden Valley are calling for change to better their community. The Hidden Valley – Sugar Creek Road corridor is known for crime ranging from drugs to assaults to homicides and homelessness. In just the first few days of the year, this community...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'My passion is people' | Charlotte man aims to help the underserved through Operation Hope

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Operation Hope is officially in motion. Charlotte native Jeremy Davis says he had been pondering his purpose when he was blessed with the gift to give. "God gave me a vision. My passion is people," Davis, founder of Jeremy’s Heart Foundation, said. "I love essentially meeting the needs of people, helping the deprived, the underprivileged as well as the disadvantaged."
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

Charlotte pastor will seek election as A.M.E Zion bishop in 2024

Reverend Dwayne A. Walker, of Little Rock A.M.E Zion Church in Charlotte, is running for bishop of the African Methodist Epsicopal Zion Church in 2024. A bishop, Walker told QCity Metro, is the highest position in the AME Zion denomination. Bishops are responsible for assigning pastors to churches and determining...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Does CMS already have its next superintendent lined up?

This story appeared in Ann Doss Helms' weekly education newsletter. Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest news to your inbox first. When I talked to experts about the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board’s ambitious timetable for finding a permanent superintendent, one of them suggested a scenario that would allow the board to meet its goal of a contract by April.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell Health System announces opening of Iredell Gerontology & Wellbeing

Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, has opened a new practice, Iredell Gerontology & Wellbeing, in Mooresville. Iredell Gerontology & Wellbeing will focus on senior patients, providing a comprehensive evaluation of their wellbeing, including memory, medication side effects, fall prevention, mobility and functional capacity, and advanced directives.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD hosts Operation Warm Pet drive in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department kicked off its Operation Warm Pet Drive in southwest Charlotte on Saturday. During the colder season, animal care and control collect donations of blankets, jackets and straw to keep pets warm. The department said they saw a large demand for cold-weather items. “They...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Union County Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 6-12)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 6 to 12:. Violations include: Inspector noted there was a lack of active managerial control; employees didn’t wash hand properly; hand sink needed towels; employee didn’t observe proper cooking time for fried chicken; fried chicken, chicken supreme and steak filets were not held hot enough; sliced lettuce, cut tomatoes and pimento cheese were not held cold enough; and time wasn’t marked for blanched or cooked fries.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Mecklenburg County will recycle your old clothes now

Looking to get rid of some old clothes without cluttering up a landfill? Mecklenburg County's Solid Waste Program will now accept textiles at its full-service recycling centers. “We understand our customers and residents want to avoid placing items in the landfill. Now, we have expanded our recycling services to meet...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Man engaging with children at bus stops sought: PD

A man who has been engaging with children at bus stops in south Charlotte is being sought. Man engaging with children at bus stops sought: PD. A man who has been engaging with children at bus stops in south Charlotte is being sought. Museum renamed for Miracle on Hudson’s Captain...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

School districts in South Carolina make calendar changes

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York School District One voted Tuesday night in favor of a modified school calendar that is similar to year-round school. The Clover School District did the same thing last month. Channel 9 South Carolina reporter Tina Terry explains what influenced York District One′s decision.
YORK, SC
thecharlotteweekly.com

South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 6-12)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 6 to 12:. • Rocksalt, 512 Brandywine Road, Charlotte – 89 Violations include: Inspector noted there was a lack of active managerial control; beef sliders on kid’s menu were offered raw or undercooked; foods in cooler drawers and prep top units were not cold enough; and risotto and slaw didn’t have proper date marks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 13, 14 & 15

Grayer Keith Willis, Jr., 78, of Marshallberg, went to be with his Lord, on January 15, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Marshallberg, officiated by Reverend Mark Lykins. Interment will follow at the Victoria Cemetery.
MARSHALLBERG, NC
WFAE

