ComicBook

AEW Fans Hyped After Bloody Street Fight on Rampage

AEW brought tonight's Rampage to a close with an epic and bloody brawl between The Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay and Tay Conti and the newer team of Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale, and fans have a lot to say about what went down. This is the second street fight Jay and Conti have been a part of, and the first one set a high bar. Somehow the second one lived up to that bar, and Willow and Ruby both brought it and weren't afraid to get brutal throughout the match. Chairs, barbed wire, tables, and tacks all ended up being involved, and fans couldn't stop talking about it. You can find some of the big reactions coming in starting on the next slide.
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: WWE Superstar Goes Missing, Help Requested To Find Him

That’s a different way to go. There are several different ways to push a wrestling star or a group of them together. Some of these have been done for decades and long term fans know a good deal of them. At the same time, there are a few that are a lot less common and you can be a good bit surprised by them. That seems to be the case again, as WWE is trying something different.
wrestlingrumors.net

Change Of Plans: Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status

No more? There are a lot of stars on the WWE roster and some of them are known for things that they have done outside of the wrestling ring. Those can be some of the bigger stars in WWE and it can mean a lot to have them around. At some point though they are not going to be there, and that is going to be the case with one star on one of the biggest Monday Night Raw’s of all time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nodq.com

Update on the claim that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H “opposed” a WWE sale

As previously noted, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE on Tuesday. Following Stephanie’s departure, it was reported by Axios.com that her and Triple had “opposed” the idea of WWE being sold. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding that claim…. “Regarding the story out that...
bodyslam.net

Ricochet And Samantha Irvine Get Engaged

Ricochet and WWE announcer Samantha Irvine have been dating since later 2021, and they’ve been through a lot. The couple is about to make things official, and they broke the news on Instagram. Ricochet dropped a post that simply let fans know that “She said yes!” He also penned...
Variety

Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’

It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.”  It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
bodyslam.net

Kevin Owens Defeats Sami Zayn By DQ, Gets Beat Down By The Bloodline

Best Friends Turned Enemies. Tonight in the main event of SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn battled once again in a match that has happened many times, but still had fans excited to see it again. The match has been brewing for weeks and tonight, they went at it. Such a back and forth battle between both men and just like every other time, they put their all on the line. This time, Kevin Owens picked up the win by Disqualification after the Bloodline ran in and attacked Kevin. Sami looked absolutely shocked and confused as to why they’d attack when he seemingly had the match right in the palm of his hands. Sami reluctantly posed with the Bloodline after Solo Sikoa put Owens through the announcers table.
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star Wants To See His Stable Face Off With The Bloodline

A WWE star wants to see his stable face off with The Bloodline. 2022 saw The Bloodline truly step up as the lead group in all of WWE with Roman Reigns continuing his dominant run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, while The Usos claimed the record for the longest reign as WWE Tag Team Champions.
PWMania

New Names Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up

Two more top Superstars have been confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is the third champion to declare his participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble. During Friday night’s SmackDown opener, he retained his title over Braun Strowman. Rey Mysterio announced his...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wrestletalk.com

Former WWE Star Debuts At IMPACT Hard To Kill

A former WWE star has debuted at tonight’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view. On the January 5 edition of IMPACT on AXS TV, Bully Ray orchestrated a vicious attack on IMPACT authority figure Scott D’Amore. The following week, Gail Kim announced that IMPACT Wrestling was naming a Director...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Backstage News from Triple H’s Talent Meeting at WWE SmackDown

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H hosted a talent meeting backstage at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin ahead of the live SmackDown taping. Triple H thanked the wrestlers for all they do and said he understood that there has been some concern. He told them that the role of new WWE Chairman Vince McMahon since returning is to spearhead the search to see if they are going to sell the company and to who they may sell to.
GREEN BAY, WI
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling

You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
PWMania

Former WWE Star Making AEW Debut in Title Match on Wednesday’s Dynamite

KUSHIDA will make his AEW debut when he challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Title at Wednesday’s Dynamite. Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal in an AEW All-Atlantic Title match were also announced. After leaving WWE last year, KUSHIDA...

