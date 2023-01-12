Read full article on original website
ComicBook
AEW Fans Hyped After Bloody Street Fight on Rampage
AEW brought tonight's Rampage to a close with an epic and bloody brawl between The Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay and Tay Conti and the newer team of Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale, and fans have a lot to say about what went down. This is the second street fight Jay and Conti have been a part of, and the first one set a high bar. Somehow the second one lived up to that bar, and Willow and Ruby both brought it and weren't afraid to get brutal throughout the match. Chairs, barbed wire, tables, and tacks all ended up being involved, and fans couldn't stop talking about it. You can find some of the big reactions coming in starting on the next slide.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Superstar Goes Missing, Help Requested To Find Him
That’s a different way to go. There are several different ways to push a wrestling star or a group of them together. Some of these have been done for decades and long term fans know a good deal of them. At the same time, there are a few that are a lot less common and you can be a good bit surprised by them. That seems to be the case again, as WWE is trying something different.
wrestlingrumors.net
Change Of Plans: Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status
No more? There are a lot of stars on the WWE roster and some of them are known for things that they have done outside of the wrestling ring. Those can be some of the bigger stars in WWE and it can mean a lot to have them around. At some point though they are not going to be there, and that is going to be the case with one star on one of the biggest Monday Night Raw’s of all time.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
nodq.com
Update on the claim that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H “opposed” a WWE sale
As previously noted, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE on Tuesday. Following Stephanie’s departure, it was reported by Axios.com that her and Triple had “opposed” the idea of WWE being sold. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding that claim…. “Regarding the story out that...
bodyslam.net
Ricochet And Samantha Irvine Get Engaged
Ricochet and WWE announcer Samantha Irvine have been dating since later 2021, and they’ve been through a lot. The couple is about to make things official, and they broke the news on Instagram. Ricochet dropped a post that simply let fans know that “She said yes!” He also penned...
Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’
It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.” It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
CBS Sports
UFC releases heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou from contract, strips him of title
Francis Ngannou is no longer UFC heavyweight champion and now free to sign with any other combat sports promotion. Ngannou's split from the UFC comes after more than a year of contract disputes between the two parties. UFC president Dana White announced the news at a press conference on Saturday...
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
wrestletalk.com
Report: Rumors Of Vince McMahon Telling WWE Departments They’re ‘Doing Things Wrong’ After Returning
There are reportedly rumors that Vince McMahon has already told some WWE departments they’re “doing things wrong” since his return. McMahon reinstated himself onto the Board of Directors on January 6, and on January 10 was named WWE’s Executive Chairman following the resignation of his daughter Stephanie McMahon.
Famed Actor to Join NASCAR as Full-time Driver
Famed actor Frankie Muniz has announced that he will be joining NASCAR's ARCA series, marking a significant departure from his time in show business and an unusual career transition.
ringsidenews.com
Stephanie McMahon Was Visibly Frustrated Over Vince McMahon Dismantling Her Team
Vince McMahon’s name has been in the headlines recently. It all started once again when he attempted to strong-arm his way back into power via a press release. Within just 24 hours, it was confirmed that Vince was back in WWE. Since his return, there has been a lot...
bodyslam.net
Kevin Owens Defeats Sami Zayn By DQ, Gets Beat Down By The Bloodline
Best Friends Turned Enemies. Tonight in the main event of SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn battled once again in a match that has happened many times, but still had fans excited to see it again. The match has been brewing for weeks and tonight, they went at it. Such a back and forth battle between both men and just like every other time, they put their all on the line. This time, Kevin Owens picked up the win by Disqualification after the Bloodline ran in and attacked Kevin. Sami looked absolutely shocked and confused as to why they’d attack when he seemingly had the match right in the palm of his hands. Sami reluctantly posed with the Bloodline after Solo Sikoa put Owens through the announcers table.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Wants To See His Stable Face Off With The Bloodline
A WWE star wants to see his stable face off with The Bloodline. 2022 saw The Bloodline truly step up as the lead group in all of WWE with Roman Reigns continuing his dominant run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, while The Usos claimed the record for the longest reign as WWE Tag Team Champions.
How The WWE's Rumored WrestleMania Plans For John Cena Have Allegedly Just Gotten More Complicated
While rumors swirl that the WWE is planning to bring John Cena back for a match at WrestleMania, a recent report suggests a new development could shake things up.
PWMania
New Names Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up
Two more top Superstars have been confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is the third champion to declare his participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble. During Friday night’s SmackDown opener, he retained his title over Braun Strowman. Rey Mysterio announced his...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Debuts At IMPACT Hard To Kill
A former WWE star has debuted at tonight’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view. On the January 5 edition of IMPACT on AXS TV, Bully Ray orchestrated a vicious attack on IMPACT authority figure Scott D’Amore. The following week, Gail Kim announced that IMPACT Wrestling was naming a Director...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News from Triple H’s Talent Meeting at WWE SmackDown
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H hosted a talent meeting backstage at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin ahead of the live SmackDown taping. Triple H thanked the wrestlers for all they do and said he understood that there has been some concern. He told them that the role of new WWE Chairman Vince McMahon since returning is to spearhead the search to see if they are going to sell the company and to who they may sell to.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling
You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
PWMania
Former WWE Star Making AEW Debut in Title Match on Wednesday’s Dynamite
KUSHIDA will make his AEW debut when he challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Title at Wednesday’s Dynamite. Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal in an AEW All-Atlantic Title match were also announced. After leaving WWE last year, KUSHIDA...
