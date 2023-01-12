Ezra Miller Pleaded Guilty To Avoid Jail Time After Allegedly Stealing Liquor From Their Neighbor's House In Vermont

Read full article on original website
Colorado Funeral Home Director Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Illegally Selling Body Parts
Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting 560 corpses and selling their remains for research purposes without family consent. Her mother Shirley Koch, 69, was also jailed for 15 years A Colorado funeral home director convicted of stealing and selling hundreds of body parts has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting corpses and selling the remains for research purposes without family consent out of the Sunset Mesa Funeral...
Texas man in jail after allegedly decapitating his newlywed wife
A 21-year-old Texas man remained jailed Friday after authorities accused him of killing and decapitating his wife.Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz. Dicus is being held on a $500,000 bond.Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said authorities found Diaz's body Wednesday afternoon at a home the couple shared in a rural area near Magnolia, located about 44 miles northwest of Houston."It's a gruesome crime," Guidry said.Dicus was found at the murder scene and arrested, Guidry said. The sheriff told reporters that Dicus later confessed to the killing. Investigators believe a kitchen knife was...
Woman Jailed After Allegedly Luring Man Into Aggravated Robbery on Snapchat
A Texas man and woman have been charged in connection with an alleged Snapchat-initiated scam that resulted in the victim being robbed and assaulted. In short, per a report from regional outlet KXAN-TV, Stephanie Navarro and Francisco Martinez Jr. (pictured above and below, respectively) were arrested in the Weslaco area after the former allegedly lured a man to an apartment with the intention of robbing him.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Woman Sentenced to Three Years in State Prison for Collecting $400,000 in Viral Gofundme Scam
A New Jersey woman was sentenced to three years in state prison on Friday for her role in a $400,000 GoFundMe scam in which she and her then-boyfriend lied about helping a homeless veteran in Philadelphia. Katelyn McClure, 32, was already serving a one-year sentence on federal charges related to...
Robert De Niro breaks silence as he’s seen leaving $69,000-a-month townhouse hours after serial burglar targeted home
ROBERT De Niro has spoken out about a break-in at his home where a serial burglar attempted to steal the gifts from under his tree. The A-lister was spotted leaving his $69,000-a-month rental following the break-in on Monday morning. De Niro confirmed that he was "ok" after suspect Shanice Aviles...
The Virginia 6-year-old accused of shooting his teacher will likely receive rehabilitation instead of jail time, legal expert says
Law enforcement said the 6-year-old's parents may be charged with a crime if investigators discover evidence of negligence or child endangerment.
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
Child killer Jon Venables could walk free from prison in weeks despite pleas from James Bulger’s dad to keep him inside
EVIL Jon Venables will get a parole hearing in weeks — despite desperate pleas from his victim’s father to keep him locked up. Sources say the monster, 40, has a “strong chance” of going free because of his “positive” progress inside. Two-year-old victim James...
Judge gave felon who killed California deputy light prison sentence instead of life
A serial felon who killed a patrol deputy should have been spending his life in prison for a violent crime just a year ago, yet he was on the streets, the Riverside County, California, sheriff said.
Woman handed suspended sentence for paddleboard assault on boy in Bristol
Campaigners had said initial police response was poor because of boy’s race
The Chrisleys have another setback before reporting for prison next week, more news ICYMI
Slide 1 of 9: No more delays. Todd and Julie Chrisley's request for bail was denied on Jan. 10, meaning they will have to report to prison on Jan. 17. The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars had filed an emergency motion to delay their reporting dates by three weeks. In June 2022, the couple was found guilty of 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy. Todd was later sentenced to 12 years in prison; Julie was sentenced to seven years behind bars. Us Weekly reported that the duo hoped to avoid prison while they appeal their sentences.MORE: Celebrity mug shots.
Pharma executive found dead hours after Supreme Court weighs in on sentence for killing autistic son
A pharma millionaire who was convicted of manslaughter of her eight-year-old autistic son in 2014 was found dead in her home, hours after the Supreme Court revoked her bail.Gigi Jordan, 62, was discovered dead around 12.30am on Friday at her apartment in Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn. The police are investigating the death as suspected suicide.Jordan was convicted of manslaughtering her son Jude Mirra in February 2010 in a room of Peninsula Hotel in Manhattan. She gave her autistic son a deadly cocktail of painkillers, speeling pills, and tranquilisers mixed with juice and alcohol before she attempted to take her own...
Woman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail
A woman who whacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle during an argument has been spared prison time.Antwon Forrest was struck by the paddle by Fay Johnson, 32, on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March last year, leaving him bloodied.During sentencing on January 12, Johnson was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £500 compensation after admitting to causing actual bodily harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Biker grandad fatally mowed down by rival gang member for ‘wearing wrong colours’
Three bikers have been jailed after being found guilty of the death of a grandad who wore the “wrong colours” on their turf.Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, mowed down David Crawford, 59, as he rode down the A38 in Plymouth last May before dragging him hundreds of metres and leaving him for dead.Dashcam footage from inside Parry’s work van captured the moment he approached the grandfather.Parry and fellow motorbike club members Chad Brading, 36, and Thomas Pawley, 32, were found guilty of manslaughter.Prosecutors said they acted as a “joint enterprise” in the attack.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next electionManchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of six counts of rapeVideo shows firefighters battling blaze as arsonist jailed for torching 20 vehicles
Coroner Rules Teen Actor Died From Accidental Fentanyl Overdose
The Coroner's Office today ruled that teen actor Tyler Sanders, star of Amazon's ``Just Add Magic: Mystery City," died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.
8 Teen Girls Met on Social Media Before Allegedly 'Swarming,' Murdering Stranger, May Have Sought Alcohol
A friend of the victim's told local outlets that she was with him during the attack and that he tried to defend her After eight teen girls were accused of stabbing a 59-year-old Toronto man to death over the weekend, city residents and officials are reeling from the violent incident. Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement that he was "deeply disturbed" by the crime. "Everyone in our city deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," he said. "I am so saddened … that a man...
Man was sentenced to 13 years in prison but by a stroke of luck, he was never taken to jail
A 13-year sentence was handed to this armed robber, yet no one ever transported him to jail. Michael Anderson, who was 23 years old when he was arrested in 1999 for robbing a Burger King with a gun, received a 13-year prison term.
Serial Killer Leonard Lake’s Wife Said She Thought He Was ‘Living This Very Active Fantasy’
On June 2, 1985, Leonard Lake was arrested near San Francisco for carrying a gun and an illegal silencer in a stolen car he was driving. The arrest led officials to a cabin in Wilseyville, California owned by Lake’s ex-wife, Claralyn “Cricket” Balazs. There, they discovered something horrifying: Lake, 38, and his associate Charles Ng, 25, had used the secluded property as a torture-murder compound, according to The New York Post. Police found human remains at the cabin, as well as videotapes and written documents outlining “Operation Miranda,” Lake’s depraved plans for enslaving women, reported The Associated Press.
Biden pardons 6 convicted of murder, drug, alcohol crimes
KINGSHILL, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — President Joe Biden has pardoned six people who have served out sentences after convictions on a murder charge and drug- and alcohol-related crimes, including an 80-year-old woman convicted of killing her abusive husband about a half-century ago and a man who pleaded guilty to using a telephone for a cocaine transaction in the 1970s. The pardons, announced Friday, mean the criminal record of the crimes is now purged. They come a few months after the Democratic president pardoned thousands of people convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law. He also pardoned three...
