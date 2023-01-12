ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Chick-fil-A locations across North Georgia closing temporarily for renovations

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some Chic-fil-A locations across North Georgia are preparing for some major improvements. According to a Facebook post, Chick-fil-A on North Druid Hills in Atlanta closed its doors on Jan. 13 for renovations. The message posted to the company’s Facebook last week said in part:...
WXIA 11 Alive

Everything we know about last week's tornadoes in Georgia

ATLANTA — As several communities south of Atlanta and in other parts of Georgia continue to recover after a series of tornadoes hit the state last Thursday, the full scope of the tornadoes is becoming clearer. The National Weather Service continues to confirm details of the tornadoes, with another...
koamnewsnow.com

GA: 'I'M HOMELESS' TORNADO VICTIMS SURVEY DAMAGE

Hundreds of people are homeless in Troup County after Thursday's tornado tore through their community. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
The Georgia Sun

What will the weather be like in Georgia this week?

Higher temperatures with frequent rainy weather await Georgia this week. Today’s high will be near 59 degrees, with temperatures staying well above freezing overnight. Showers are likely on Tuesday with a high near 66 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, Georgia could get up to a quarter-inch of rain.
The Georgia Sun

Where are people moving to Georgia from?

Relocation tech company moveBuddha released their latest 2022 state migration report highlighting the latest moving trends in Georgia. The report digs deep into moveBuddha’s data on all things Georgia – which states are fueling moves in and the cities most popular to move to (and even which are seeing major exits).
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

At least 9 people displaced following apartment fire in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Red Cross is helping at least 9 people after a fire at an Atlanta apartment complex damaged 4 units. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It happened Sunday morning just before 10:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Honeysuckle Lane. The address is of Shamrock Gardens apartments. Officials say they received reports of a water heater on fire.
11Alive

Tornado that caused severe damage in Griffin was EF-3, weather officials say

GRIFFIN, Ga. — The tornado that hit Spalding County, including the community of Griffin, Ga., has been rated an EF-3, weather officials announced on Friday. The details of the tornado's exact wind speed and path are still being determined, but officials have said that they identified two tracks in the county -- one on the northern side of Griffin and the other in the eastern part of the county.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police locate Fulton County missing woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Atlanta News first that 24-year-old Alexis R. Young has been located in good health. Original story: Police in Atlanta are searching for a 24-year-old woman who went missing on Jan. 10. Officials say Alexis R. Young was last...
