atlantanewsfirst.com
Chick-fil-A locations across North Georgia closing temporarily for renovations
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some Chic-fil-A locations across North Georgia are preparing for some major improvements. According to a Facebook post, Chick-fil-A on North Druid Hills in Atlanta closed its doors on Jan. 13 for renovations. The message posted to the company’s Facebook last week said in part:...
Missing in Georgia | 10-year-old runs from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a 10-year-old boy who has been missing since 1:30 a.m. Officers said Mario Boyd has mental health issues. They add the 10-year-old took off running after his aunt took him to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta; the...
Lanes clear after overturned car creates back up in Midtown
ATLANTA — All lanes of I-85 northbound were shut down Monday morning as crews worked to clear an overturned car. Lanes have since reopened right before Buford Highway. At this time, there is no word on injuries. This is a developing story. Check back often for new information. Also...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Aquarium Launches Resident Pass for Price of One-Day Ticket, Available Exclusively to Georgia Residents
Georgia Aquarium introduced today a brand-new Resident Pass exclusively for Georgia residents. The pass provides unlimited general admission to the Aquarium for all of 2023 for the same price as a one-day ticket. The Resident Pass is available only through Feb. 15 and must be purchased at the Aquarium’s website,...
Cobb County homeowners complain they are seeing late or skyrocketing water bills
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Some homeowners in Cobb County say they are having problems with their water bills. Some are seeing the charges skyrocket, while others are not getting their bills on time. Cobb County officials told Channel 2′s Michele Newell they believe the problem could possibly be connected...
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in Georgia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WSBTV and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WXIA 11 Alive
Everything we know about last week's tornadoes in Georgia
ATLANTA — As several communities south of Atlanta and in other parts of Georgia continue to recover after a series of tornadoes hit the state last Thursday, the full scope of the tornadoes is becoming clearer. The National Weather Service continues to confirm details of the tornadoes, with another...
koamnewsnow.com
GA: 'I'M HOMELESS' TORNADO VICTIMS SURVEY DAMAGE
Hundreds of people are homeless in Troup County after Thursday's tornado tore through their community. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
What will the weather be like in Georgia this week?
Higher temperatures with frequent rainy weather await Georgia this week. Today’s high will be near 59 degrees, with temperatures staying well above freezing overnight. Showers are likely on Tuesday with a high near 66 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, Georgia could get up to a quarter-inch of rain.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Georgia
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some scenic views in the state of Georgia, you should consider going on a nice, relaxing train ride.
Where are people moving to Georgia from?
Relocation tech company moveBuddha released their latest 2022 state migration report highlighting the latest moving trends in Georgia. The report digs deep into moveBuddha’s data on all things Georgia – which states are fueling moves in and the cities most popular to move to (and even which are seeing major exits).
At least 9 people displaced following apartment fire in Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Red Cross is helping at least 9 people after a fire at an Atlanta apartment complex damaged 4 units. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It happened Sunday morning just before 10:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Honeysuckle Lane. The address is of Shamrock Gardens apartments. Officials say they received reports of a water heater on fire.
fox5atlanta.com
Family of 8 searching for new home after storm destroys Austell house
AUSTELL, Ga. - A Cobb County family of eight is now searching for a new place to live after a tree crashed down onto their Austell home. After losing their home and two of their cars, the family says they are "grateful" because they have what is important, each other.
austinnews.net
Top Georgia Builder, Patrick Malloy Communities, Offers a 4.99% 30-Year Fixed Interest Rate
ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2023 / Patrick Malloy Communities (PMC) announces that they are offering a 4.99% 30-Year Fixed Interest Rate on inventory homes in five of their metro Atlanta award-winning communities. The Federal Reserve announced recently that they don't anticipate lowering interest rates in 2023, making...
Tornado that caused severe damage in Griffin was EF-3, weather officials say
GRIFFIN, Ga. — The tornado that hit Spalding County, including the community of Griffin, Ga., has been rated an EF-3, weather officials announced on Friday. The details of the tornado's exact wind speed and path are still being determined, but officials have said that they identified two tracks in the county -- one on the northern side of Griffin and the other in the eastern part of the county.
Lineman killed while cleaning up fallen trees after storms in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — A third person has died after tornadoes, and severe storms moved through much of Georgia on Thursday. According to his family, 32-year-old Jesse Maxwell, a lineman with Georgia Right of Way,,three, was killed while working to restore power to his community. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Tornado damage: 5-year-old confirmed dead in Georgia as severe weather threatens the Southeast
A five-year-old child is confirmed dead in Georgia, following a severe tornado that ripped through the state and left hundreds of thousands of people without power.
WXIA 11 Alive
Possible suspect detained after stabbing person near Atlanta tourist district, police say
ATLANTA — A person was detained Monday afternoon after Atlanta police say they stabbed another individual near the city's tourist district. Officers were called to the area near 265 Peachtree St. NE by the Hyatt Regency Atlanta after someone was stabbed, they said. The incident appears to have happened Monday along Atlanta's MLK Day parade route.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Widespread damage across Spalding County following multiple tornadoes
Community rallies to help Griffin middle schoolers return home. Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100. Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100. 114 years young!. Updated: 2 hours ago. Atlanta News First at 4 - second half...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police locate Fulton County missing woman
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Atlanta News first that 24-year-old Alexis R. Young has been located in good health. Original story: Police in Atlanta are searching for a 24-year-old woman who went missing on Jan. 10. Officials say Alexis R. Young was last...
