The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
kslnewsradio.com
SLCPD Bike Squad wins annual NCAAP award
SALT LAKE CITY — On Monday, the Salt Lake branch of the NAACP awarded the First Responder Award to the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Liberty Bike Squad. Led by Sgt. Allen Christensen, the Bike Squad aids several other police divisions. The award recognizes their outstanding community service, actions of valor on or off duty or exemplary law enforcement service.
kslnewsradio.com
Fatal rollover closes Mt. View Corridor
SALT LAKE CITY– An accident on Mt. View Corridor has killed at least one person according to West Valley Police Department. According to reports a semi rolled onto its side spilling a “significant amount” of diesel fuel. Due to the spill, 3500 South is closed in both directions. Southbound Mt. View Corridor is also closed.
kslnewsradio.com
Off-duty officer with Salt Lake City Police arrested
SALT LAKE CITY — On December 30, 2022, Odgen Police arrested an individual driving under the influence who is an officer at the Salt lake City Police Department. The individual, Thomas Caygle, is 37 years old. An officer with Riverdale PD who assisted with the incident said Caygle crashed...
kslnewsradio.com
Two Utahns hurt in rollover in Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car rollover Monday morning that sent two Utah residents to the hospital. The ISP says the crash happened on northbound I-15 near milepost 27 in Bannock County at 8:09 a.m. The ISP says a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling...
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake Bees baseball relocating to new field in Daybreak in 2025
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Bees and Bees baseball will relocate to Daybreak, in South Jordan. In an email, the team owner, Larry H. Miller Company, said the new stadium will be privately financed and will “serve as a year-round entertainment anchor for the fast-growing southwest quadrant of Salt Lake County.”
kslnewsradio.com
SLCPD investigating two unrelated hit-and-runs, one man dead
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating two unrelated hit-and-runs. Police say both hit-and-runs took place early Sunday morning. According to a press release, the first investigation began at 1:43 a.m. Police report learning of a 31-year-old male on the ground near 700 E....
kslnewsradio.com
One dead, two injured in Tooele after car crashes into business
TOOELE, Utah — One person is dead and two others are injured after a car crashed into a business in Tooele. Tooele Police Department Corporal Colbey Bentley said the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at Ensign Engineering, located at 169 North Main Street. KSL TV’s Derek Petersen said that...
kslnewsradio.com
First Black student at BYU walked the halls over eight decades ago
PROVO, Utah — It is historically believed BYU had its’ first African American student attendee in the 1960s. But new research finds it was much earlier. The first black student at Brigham Young was actually a master’s student named Norman Wilson studying agricultural economics from 1937 to 1939. Thirty years earlier than previously believed.
kslnewsradio.com
Would thinning forests help Utah’s Great Salt Lake? Some say so
This article is published through The Great Salt Lake Collaborative: A Solutions Journalism Initiative, a partnership of news, education and media organizations that aims to inform readers about the Great Salt Lake. Groups implore governor, Utah Legislature to examine issue. Pointing to research they say backs their position that too...
kslnewsradio.com
Inflation slowing, but Utah families still having to make adjustments
RIVERDALE, Utah — Inflation is slowing, but some Utah families are still feeling the sting. Riverdale mom Becca Wiser is an accountant, and she keeps track of her family’s finances a little more closely than the average person. According to Wiser, she’s spending about $200 more a month on groceries compared to what she was spending a year ago.
kslnewsradio.com
Great Salt Lake tour showcases the shrinking lake and what is being uncovered
SALT LAKE CITY — A sign of a good adventure when there is mud and water involved. “How are everyone’s shoes? Waterproof?” asked Great Salt Lake Park Ranger Angelic Anderson to a group of people. However, no one seemed to mind how dirty or wet they got.
kslnewsradio.com
Sundance Film Festival, back this year as hybrid event; here are a few tips and tricks
PARK CITY, Utah — The Sundance Film Festival is back, both in-person and virtually. KSL NewsRadio’s Joe Davis has some advice for those looking to attend. To start, Davis says the festival has evolved over the years. It began as a low-profile venue for small-budget independent filmmakers to a media extravaganza that includes Hollywood A-listers and flashy paparazzi.
