Phoebus’ Jordan Bass, Lake Taylor’s Anthony Britton earn top honors on Class 3 all-state football team

The news just keeps getting better and better for Phoebus’ Jordan Bass. Two days after being named to the MaxPreps High School All-America Football Team as a second-team all-purpose player, Bass was picked as the state Class 3 Offensive Player of the Year.

Bass, a Pittsburgh recruit, led the Phantoms to a 15-0 record and second consecutive state title. He finished with 58 receptions for 1,530 yards and 30 touchdowns, scoring 41 TDs among offense, defense and special teams.

Bass, who returned four of his 10 interceptions for touchdowns, was also named to the all-state first team as a defensive back. He was one of 12 Phoebus players named to the all-state first team at 13 positions.

Lake Taylor put four players on the all-state first team at six positions, led by Defensive Player of the Year Anthony Britton. A Virginia signee, Britton, who finished with 31 sacks among his 100-plus tackles, also made the first team on the offensive line.

Lafayette’s Jaylen Pretlow is on the all-state first team at three positions. The Naval Academy recruit, who had 37 receptions for 844 yards and 11 touchdowns, was selected at wide receiver, punt returner and kick returner.

Lake Taylor’s Tarreon Washington-Jacobs made the first team at linebacker and running back. Other Titans on the first team are center Devan Griffin and tight end Justin Edwards.

Phoebus offensive players joining Bass on the all-state first team are quarterback Nolan James, lineman Emory D’Urso and running back Ty’Reon Taylor.

“Offensively, we missed 1 1/2 games, with Denbigh forfeiting and the game at Gloucester being called prior to halftime,” Phoebus coach Jeremy Blunt said. “We still managed to score 635 points with a 42.3 (per game) average.”

The Phantoms, amazingly, put eight other players on the all-state first-team defense with Bass: lineman Mychal McMullin, lineman Markus Hopson, end Anthony Reddick, end Taysean Stevenson, linebacker Zayveon Rogers, linebacker Kaleb Tillery, defensive back Jayden Earley and defensive back Keyontae Gray.

“One of our team goals was to be the No. 1 defense throughout all classifications,” Blunt said of the unit allowing only 3.3 points per game and its starters surrendering just three touchdowns all season. “It means so much when you can say, `mission accomplished.’”

Lafayette’s Clarke Canova was selected as the first-team place-kicker. Lake Taylor offensive lineman Keyonte Arrington and Booker T. Washington all-purpose player Egypt Nelson were the area players picked to the second team.

Blunt was voted the Class 3 Coach of the Year.

“To have coaches set aside competition and recognize the type of record year we put up was incredible,” Blunt said. “During the all-state voting everyone unanimously agreed that our kids deserved first team.

“What an honor.”