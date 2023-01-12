ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, GA

Alleged gang member indicted in Athens for October murder

An Athens man was indicted on Jan. 10 by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr's Gang Prosecution Unit in connection with a fatal October 2022 shooting in the county. According to a press release from the Attorney General's Office, Jeffery Rice, 26, is an alleged member of the Red Tape Gang and was charged with multiple counts of violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act, felony murder, aggravated assault, weapons offenses and other charges.
ATHENS, GA
GBI looking into officer-involved shooting in Gwinnett County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened in southern Gwinnett County early Monday morning. In a release, the GBI says they were called to investigate the incident by the Snellville Police Department after one of its officers was involved in the incident. The officer,...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Gwinnett County Police search for homicide suspect

The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for a man accused of killing another man in Lilburn Friday night. The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. at a residence on 1446 Fox Forest Court Southwest in Lilburn. When officers arrived, they found Felipe Velasco, 45, with a gunshot wound. Velasco was...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Man killed in single-vehicle Clarkesville crash

A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in northern Habersham County Monday night. A release from the Georgia State Patrol says Johnathan Chad Huff, age 37, of Clarkesville was driving north on Ga. 17 just north of George Moss Road when his Dodge Magnum left the road, hit an embankment and a small tree just before 8:00 p.m.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Duluth High School student injured by knife during fight at school

A Duluth High School student was injured Thursday after they were involved in a fight with another student at the school who was armed with a knife. According to a social media post from Duluth High School Principal Eric Davidson, the fight happened Thursday morning shortly before first period. The two students engaged in the fight outside of the school's cafeteria, when one of the students displayed a knife and caused a "superficial wound," to the other student.
DULUTH, GA
Police looking for alleged check fraud suspect in Jackson County

Authorities are asking the public to help them locate a man accused of trying to deposit a stolen check last month. In a social media post Wednesday, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says the check was allegedly stolen from a county resident. The sheriff's office said an unidentified black man deposited the fraudulent check on December 27.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
Justine Lookenott

Days after alleged murder-suicide of father and disabled daughter, FoCo service group sheds light on larger issue

(Forsyth County, GA) The organization that supports residents with mental and physical disabilities in Forsyth County is reeling over the recent report of a murder-suicide of a father and daughter well-known in the community. Many have taken to social media, including Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, to share stories about the family and discuss ways to better support others in their situation.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Person found dead after fire at Cornelia apartment

An investigation is underway after a person was found dead Monday morning after a fire at an apartment in Cornelia. According to a press release from the Cornelia Police Department, the Cornelia Police Department and Fire Department both responded at about 10 a.m. to 837 Main Street, Apartment D in reference to a house fire.
CORNELIA, GA
Kochis Spotlighted By White County Fire Service

(Cleveland)- White County Office of Public Safety and White County Fire Services has released their third Firefighter Spotlight, this time featuring Firefighter Kevin Kochis. The purpose of these spotlights, according to White County Public Safety Public Information Officer Bryce Barrett, is to showcase our exemplary personnel and educate our community about the Fire Services in White County.
WHITE COUNTY, GA

