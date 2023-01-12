Read full article on original website
Alleged gang member indicted in Athens for October murder
An Athens man was indicted on Jan. 10 by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr's Gang Prosecution Unit in connection with a fatal October 2022 shooting in the county. According to a press release from the Attorney General's Office, Jeffery Rice, 26, is an alleged member of the Red Tape Gang and was charged with multiple counts of violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act, felony murder, aggravated assault, weapons offenses and other charges.
accesswdun.com
GBI looking into officer-involved shooting in Gwinnett County
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Suicide threat and attempt; Unsuccessful warrant pick-up attempts; suspicious vehicles and domestic disputes
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 5 – 12, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Business Alarm –...
Suspect, officer injured after shooting at Speedway in Gwinnett County
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Police search for homicide suspect
The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for a man accused of killing another man in Lilburn Friday night. The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. at a residence on 1446 Fox Forest Court Southwest in Lilburn. When officers arrived, they found Felipe Velasco, 45, with a gunshot wound. Velasco was...
GBI: Georgia man arrested in murder-for-hire scheme in attempt to kill former girlfriend
accesswdun.com
Man killed in single-vehicle Clarkesville crash
A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in northern Habersham County Monday night. A release from the Georgia State Patrol says Johnathan Chad Huff, age 37, of Clarkesville was driving north on Ga. 17 just north of George Moss Road when his Dodge Magnum left the road, hit an embankment and a small tree just before 8:00 p.m.
accesswdun.com
Duluth High School student injured by knife during fight at school
A Duluth High School student was injured Thursday after they were involved in a fight with another student at the school who was armed with a knife. According to a social media post from Duluth High School Principal Eric Davidson, the fight happened Thursday morning shortly before first period. The two students engaged in the fight outside of the school's cafeteria, when one of the students displayed a knife and caused a "superficial wound," to the other student.
Forsyth County Blotter: Several traffic stops lead to drug arrests
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. Methamphetamine arrest and drug-related objects arrest. On December 28, 2022, a deputy responded to a suspicious vehicle at the Dollar General at 4450 Dawsonville Hwy.
74-year-old and 37-year-old arrested after meth and fentanyl found during traffic stop, deputies say
Hall County man arrested after assaulting young girl on Christmas Day, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man received several sex offense charges Wednesday after officials say he assaulted a minor. Hall County Sheriff officials said they received reports that a Gainesville man assaulted the minor on Dec. 25 at his residence on Price Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
accesswdun.com
Police looking for alleged check fraud suspect in Jackson County
Authorities are asking the public to help them locate a man accused of trying to deposit a stolen check last month. In a social media post Wednesday, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says the check was allegedly stolen from a county resident. The sheriff's office said an unidentified black man deposited the fraudulent check on December 27.
Days after alleged murder-suicide of father and disabled daughter, FoCo service group sheds light on larger issue
(Forsyth County, GA) The organization that supports residents with mental and physical disabilities in Forsyth County is reeling over the recent report of a murder-suicide of a father and daughter well-known in the community. Many have taken to social media, including Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, to share stories about the family and discuss ways to better support others in their situation.
19-year-old shot, found lying on kitchen floor: Flowery Branch police
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Flowery Branch apartment complex Tuesday night. Officers were called to Tree Park Apartments just before 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old lying down on the kitchen floor. He had been shot, according to a release from the Flowery Branch Police Department.
accesswdun.com
Person found dead after fire at Cornelia apartment
An investigation is underway after a person was found dead Monday morning after a fire at an apartment in Cornelia. According to a press release from the Cornelia Police Department, the Cornelia Police Department and Fire Department both responded at about 10 a.m. to 837 Main Street, Apartment D in reference to a house fire.
Two men charged with stealing $14k from Forsyth County Hindu temple
(Forsyth County, GA) Two men allegedly involved in stealing thousands of dollars from a Hindu temple in Forsyth County last April have been formally indicted on burglary charges.
Multiple law enforcement agencies investigate deadly Dawson County plane crash
DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — Dawson County Sheriff officials confirmed that one person was killed in a plane crash Thursday. Deputies said at 9:12 a.m. Friday, they received reports of a possible plane crash in Dawson Forest. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When officers with...
wrwh.com
Kochis Spotlighted By White County Fire Service
(Cleveland)- White County Office of Public Safety and White County Fire Services has released their third Firefighter Spotlight, this time featuring Firefighter Kevin Kochis. The purpose of these spotlights, according to White County Public Safety Public Information Officer Bryce Barrett, is to showcase our exemplary personnel and educate our community about the Fire Services in White County.
Student in Gwinnett pulls knife on classmate during fight, principal says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor’s note: The previous headline and story said that a student stabbed another classmate. The student was not stabbed and had a superficial wound. This has been corrected. A high school student pulled a knife on a classmate Thursday morning during a fight. Duluth...
NE Ga police blotter includes drug bust in Jackson Co, stolen mail arrest in Hall Co
