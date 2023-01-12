Read full article on original website
Founders of Bankrupt Three Arrows Capital Pitch New Platform for Crypto Debt Claims
The co-founders of the now-liquidated crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital are pitching a new company focused on digital currency bankruptcy claims. Kyle Davies and Su Zhu, both founders of defunct Three Arrows Capital, are two of the founding members listed in a pitch deck reviewed by CNBC. The pitch...
Bitcoin Has Now Recovered All Its Losses Since FTX Collapsed
Bitcoin has held firm at over $21,000 for the last two days, well above its Nov. 2 price of $20,283. The cryptocurrency fell by 22% in less than a day, between Nov. 7 and Nov. 8, as investors struggled to assess the impact of a potential FTX collapse and the likelihood of a Binance-backed FTX bailout.
4 Key Money Moves in an Uncertain Economy, According to Financial Advisors
The new year could bring more economic uncertainty and market volatility, but there are still plenty ways to shield yourself from potential headwinds, advisors say. Here are a few of the strategies they are using to steer their clients through the ups and downs. By most measures, the new year...
Scaramucci Sees Bitcoin at $50,000 to $100,000 in 2-3 Years as Market Hopes for Bull Run
In 2022, the entire cryptocurrency market lost about $1.4 trillion in value with the industry facing liquidity issues and bankruptcies topped off by the collapse of exchange FTX. While bitcoin has got a small bump at the start of the year, in line with risk assets like stocks, experts say...
