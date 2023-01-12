ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaked Galaxy S23 images reveal new colors and new camera design

By Jacob Siegal
 4 days ago
Samsung will host the first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023 on February 1st, and that’s when we expect the Galaxy S23 series to make its debut. Of course, the new phone has already appeared online in the form of countless leaks, including an especially elaborate leak on Thursday featuring official marketing images from Samsung showcasing the Galaxy S23.

The leak from WinFuture’s Roland Quandt confirms virtually everything that we thought we knew about the Galaxy S23’s design. These images are purported official shots from Samsung — they aren’t mockups or renders from an artist with an inside source.

For now, WinFuture only has images of the base model Galaxy S23, not the Galaxy S23 Plus or Galaxy S23 Ultra. Those images reveal a device that looks strikingly similar to a Galaxy S22, with one significant change. Samsung has ditched the camera hump altogether after cycling through a few styles in recent years. Now, the camera lenses protrude directly out of the rear panel of every S23 model, as they did on the Galaxy S22 Ultra last year.

The leak also spoils the four color options of the Galaxy S23: Mystic Lilac, Cotton Flower, Botanic Green, and Phantom Black. Based on Samsung’s previous launches, we expect to see additional colors for the S23 Ultra and potentially even more down the line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00c1Ru_0kCpcfCv00
Color options for the base Galaxy S23 model. Image source: WinFuture

Providing these are official marketing shots, they confirm the selfie camera will once again be positioned directly in the center of the display. The phone will be encased by a metal frame with a glass cover. The front and back of the phone are also completely flat.

WinFuture didn’t reveal any new details about the phone’s specifications, but we expect the Galaxy S23 to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 6.1-inch Full HD display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a 3900 mAh battery, and Android 13.

Samsung will formally unveil the Galaxy S23 on February 1st at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

BGR.com

BGR.com

Community Policy