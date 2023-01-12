Streeter out as offensive coordinator

Less than two weeks following the conclusion of its season, Clemson is making a major change to its coaching staff.

Brandon Streeter has been relieved of his duties as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator, The Clemson Insider has confirmed through a source. Streeter lasted just one season as the play caller after being promoted to the position following Tony Elliott’s departure at the end of the 2021 season.

Originally brought back to Clemson as a graduate assistant on Tommy Bowden’s staff in the mid-2000s, Streeter had been on Dabo Swinney’s staff since 2015. He played quarterback at Clemson in the late 1990s.

Clemson improved statistically in most offensive categories under Streeter’s direction. The Tigers averaged a touchdown more per game this season (33.6 points) than last season (26) and went from 100th to 48th nationally in total offense and 103rd to 66th in passing offense.

But quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei regressed during the second half of the season, culminating with the two-year starter losing his job to freshman Cade Klubnik and transferring. And, while improved in some aspects, the passing game again lacked consistency, which made the way Clemson went away from its running game at times perplexing.

The ground game was the Tigers’ bread and butter offensively, finishing as one of the best five rushing attacks in the ACC. Will Shipley became the program’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2019.

Yet Streeter and Swinney talked throughout the season about how the running game wasn’t being utilized enough. Streeter acknowledged it again after the Tigers’ 31-14 loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, a game in which Shipley got just 17 carries despite Clemson staying within a score or two until late in the fourth quarter.

Clemson’s next offensive coordinator will be its third in three seasons.

