Baby names that rose in popularity the most in 2021

Finding out you're going to become a parent is a revelation full of joy and anxiety. Deciding on a name is the first of many important decisions that could impact a child's life. Names can influence gender, racial, and socioeconomic bias . Names can also play a huge role in developing a sense of self.

Over the last century, names started to move away from the traditional, becoming more diverse . Today, more parents are choosing names that spark a feeling of individuality versus a name that blends in. Names with nontraditional spellings and pronunciations are also on the rise .

Stacker ranked the top 50 baby names that rose in popularity in 2021, using data from the Social Security Administration . Names were sorted by subtracting the name's 2021 rank from its 2020 rank. In the event of a tie, the 2021 rank was used (rank indicates where the name fell on the list of popular baby names).

Many of the names that rose in popularity are considered gender-neutral . The Social Security Administration considers sex and gender binary variables, and ranks were given to female and male names based on Social Security card applications.

#50. Rome (male)

- 2021 rank: 785

- 2020 rank: 969

- Change: 184

#49. Noah (female)

- 2021 rank: 692

- 2020 rank: 877

- Change: 185

#48. Jenesis (female)

- 2021 rank: 745

- 2020 rank: 930

- Change: 185

#47. Zyon (male)

- 2021 rank: 938

- 2020 rank: 1124

- Change: 186

#46. Marceline (female)

- 2021 rank: 779

- 2020 rank: 969

- Change: 190

#45. Soraya (female)

- 2021 rank: 987

- 2020 rank: 1180

- Change: 193

#44. Azriel (male)

- 2021 rank: 921

- 2020 rank: 1118

- Change: 197

#43. Koen (male)

- 2021 rank: 993

- 2020 rank: 1191

- Change: 198

#42. Palmer (male)

- 2021 rank: 990

- 2020 rank: 1188

- Change: 198

#41. Soleil (female)

- 2021 rank: 999

- 2020 rank: 1199

- Change: 200

#40. Halo (female)

- 2021 rank: 738

- 2020 rank: 939

- Change: 201

#39. Nyra (female)

- 2021 rank: 844

- 2020 rank: 1046

- Change: 202

#38. Clover (female)

- 2021 rank: 866

- 2020 rank: 1069

- Change: 203

#37. Zyair (male)

- 2021 rank: 765

- 2020 rank: 968

- Change: 203

#36. Della (female)

- 2021 rank: 708

- 2020 rank: 914

- Change: 206

#35. Onyx (male)

- 2021 rank: 406

- 2020 rank: 613

- Change: 207

#33. Bridger (male)

- 2021 rank: 721

- 2020 rank: 929

- Change: 208

#34. Navy (female)

- 2021 rank: 452

- 2020 rank: 660

- Change: 208

#32. Cillian (male)

- 2021 rank: 743

- 2020 rank: 958

- Change: 215

#31. Zayla (female)

- 2021 rank: 924

- 2020 rank: 1145

- Change: 221

#30. Kylian (male)

- 2021 rank: 779

- 2020 rank: 1001

- Change: 222

#29. Jaylani (female)

- 2021 rank: 795

- 2020 rank: 1023

- Change: 228

#28. Taytum (female)

- 2021 rank: 948

- 2020 rank: 1178

- Change: 230

#27. Elia (female)

- 2021 rank: 878

- 2020 rank: 1108

- Change: 230

#26. Mylah (female)

- 2021 rank: 514

- 2020 rank: 747

- Change: 233

#25. Elio (male)

- 2021 rank: 842

- 2020 rank: 1082

- Change: 240

#24. Wylder (male)

- 2021 rank: 976

- 2020 rank: 1219

- Change: 243

#23. Freyja (female)

- 2021 rank: 709

- 2020 rank: 952

- Change: 243

#22. Gian (male)

- 2021 rank: 960

- 2020 rank: 1208

- Change: 248

#21. Banks (male)

- 2021 rank: 503

- 2020 rank: 753

- Change: 250

#20. Jiraiya (male)

- 2021 rank: 828

- 2020 rank: 1079

- Change: 251

#19. Oakleigh (female)

- 2021 rank: 609

- 2020 rank: 861

- Change: 252

#18. Ocean (female)

- 2021 rank: 877

- 2020 rank: 1130

- Change: 253

#17. Arleth (female)

- 2021 rank: 957

- 2020 rank: 1216

- Change: 259

#14. Camilo (male)

- 2021 rank: 610

- 2020 rank: 873

- Change: 263

#13. Flora (female)

- 2021 rank: 647

- 2020 rank: 925

- Change: 278

#12. Evander (male)

- 2021 rank: 767

- 2020 rank: 1046

- Change: 279

#11. Emberlynn (female)

- 2021 rank: 961

- 2020 rank: 1245

- Change: 284

#10. Vida (female)

- 2021 rank: 992

- 2020 rank: 1277

- Change: 285

#9. Khai (male)

- 2021 rank: 988

- 2020 rank: 1275

- Change: 287

#8. Loyal (male)

- 2021 rank: 753

- 2020 rank: 1053

- Change: 300

#7. Angelique (female)

- 2021 rank: 876

- 2020 rank: 1182

- Change: 306

#6. Ozzy (male)

- 2021 rank: 712

- 2020 rank: 1048

- Change: 336

#5. Colter (male)

- 2021 rank: 627

- 2020 rank: 971

- Change: 344

#4. Wrenley (female)

- 2021 rank: 498

- 2020 rank: 895

- Change: 397

#3. Raya (female)

- 2021 rank: 494

- 2020 rank: 935

- Change: 441

#2. Eliam (male)

- 2021 rank: 736

- 2020 rank: 1178

- Change: 442

#1. Amiri (male)

- 2021 rank: 757

- 2020 rank: 1291

- Change: 534

