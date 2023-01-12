ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Buck Joins A Deer Hunter Right In His Own Tree Stand For Lunch

By Jacob Dillon
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lcv9J_0kCpcVKX00

Where is this guy hunting? Because I want to join…

Anywhere that buck is coming right into your tree stand is the place any deer hunter wants to be. This stuff just doesn’t happen.

These deer are too smart, this stuff only happens with a large population present.

Whitetail deer are one of the most popular big game animals in North America. They can be found throughout the United States, Canada, and parts of Mexico, and are known for their characteristic white tail, which they raise and wag when alarmed. They are also recognized for their large, branching antlers that males grow and shed each year.

One of the things that make white-tailed deer such a coveted game animal is their size. Adult bucks can weigh up to 300 pounds and stand up to 3.5 feet at the shoulder. Their size, combined with their agility and speed, makes them a challenging and rewarding hunt.

But hunting white-tailed deer isn’t just about the chase and the kill, it’s also about the thrill of being out in nature and experiencing the great outdoors. The crisp fall air, the sound of leaves crunching underfoot, and the anticipation of catching a glimpse of a buck are all part of the experience.

That’s what makes this so wild, there wouldn’t be much anticipation or excitement in seeing a deer if they are going to join you for lunch.

“Another cold December day up here at the tree stand. Ain’t seeing much, might as well go ahead and have some lunch”

As the camera pans around a big ol’ white-tailed deer is just eating right off of this man’s plate.

The beauty 7 pointer would be a shooter by many hunter’s standards, but not for this guy… it’s just his lunch date in the stand.

Comments / 1

Related
Whiskey Riff

Hunter Stunned As Barred Owl Lands In Tree He Is Sitting In

It doesn’t get any better than this. This is why we go out there, to get have the chance of something spectacular happen right in front of your eyes. Even if it wasn’t the best day hunting, after something like that, it was still a very good day with a story you will tell forever… and the video to prove it.
Whiskey Riff

Trespassing Hunter Stumbles Into Trap & Gets Blasted With Paint

Sometimes, you get what you deserve. Trespassing has been a battle between hunters and landowners for a long time. The landowners have every right to keep people off their property and it’s hard to blame them for wanting too. If owned a nice piece of hunting ground only me and my closest family and friends would be allowed to hunt there.
Tyla

Woman who only showers twice a week sparks debate

People are flooding to social media with mixed opinions over a TikToker's revelation she only showers once or twice a week. Amid a cost of living crisis - and as someone who can never really be bothered to get out of pyjamas anyway - showering less often seems like quite an appealing plan.
Rooted Expeditions

Man claimed to protect family by shooting monster 4 times.

Henry McDaniel, stated that he shot monster 4 times before it ran away. Full story in link.Photo byRooted Expeditions. One night in 1973, in a small town in southern Illinois, just as these kids were about to go to bed, they were playing inside the living room of their home. That’s until they thought they heard something coming from outside.
Ceebla Cuud

Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness

Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
New York Post

We saw a crawling demonic figure in ‘haunted’ woods — and we have proof

A British couple claimed to be joined by a “demonic figure” while on a walk with their dogs — and they seemingly have proof. Hannah and Dave Rowett, both 52, were recently taking their daily walk in Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire, around 6:30 a.m. when Hannah “felt we weren’t alone,” as she told Kennedy News and Media. The park is said to be haunted by a female spirit, dubbed the Grey Lady, who has reportedly been seen wearing a long, gray cloak. While Dave fetched their Labradors from the car, Hannah grabbed her phone and flashlight and followed a white ghostly figure that appeared...
a-z-animals.com

This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It

With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
Tracey Folly

Family of 6 lives in house with no walls: 'We had cold running water and went into the woods when we needed to go potty'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my family moved from the Azores to the United States, my mother, her three siblings, and their parents lived in a house with no walls. The house had exterior walls, of course. Otherwise, no one could rightfully call it a house at all. However, the house was missing interior walls, and without interior walls, the house was also missing any semblance of privacy.
Mashed

What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?

While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
OHIO STATE
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

258K+
Followers
14K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy