Buck Joins A Deer Hunter Right In His Own Tree Stand For Lunch

Where is this guy hunting? Because I want to join…

Anywhere that buck is coming right into your tree stand is the place any deer hunter wants to be. This stuff just doesn’t happen.

These deer are too smart, this stuff only happens with a large population present.

Whitetail deer are one of the most popular big game animals in North America. They can be found throughout the United States, Canada, and parts of Mexico, and are known for their characteristic white tail, which they raise and wag when alarmed. They are also recognized for their large, branching antlers that males grow and shed each year.

One of the things that make white-tailed deer such a coveted game animal is their size. Adult bucks can weigh up to 300 pounds and stand up to 3.5 feet at the shoulder. Their size, combined with their agility and speed, makes them a challenging and rewarding hunt.

But hunting white-tailed deer isn’t just about the chase and the kill, it’s also about the thrill of being out in nature and experiencing the great outdoors. The crisp fall air, the sound of leaves crunching underfoot, and the anticipation of catching a glimpse of a buck are all part of the experience.

That’s what makes this so wild, there wouldn’t be much anticipation or excitement in seeing a deer if they are going to join you for lunch.

“Another cold December day up here at the tree stand. Ain’t seeing much, might as well go ahead and have some lunch”

As the camera pans around a big ol’ white-tailed deer is just eating right off of this man’s plate.

The beauty 7 pointer would be a shooter by many hunter’s standards, but not for this guy… it’s just his lunch date in the stand.