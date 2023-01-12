Pedestrian, 83, fatally struck in crash on Long Island

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (1010 WINS) -- Suffolk County police are investigating a motor vehicle crash after an 83-year-old man died from seriously injuries on Long Island authorities said.

According to detectives, at approximately 5:25 p.m., Mario Rojas was walking eastbound across Fifth Avenue, approximately 50 feet north of Dalton Road in Bay Shore when he was struck by a northbound 2011 Mercedes Benz ML350, officials said.

Rojas was transported via Brentwood Legion Ambulance to South Shore University Hospital for serious injuries and later died, detectives said.

The driver of the Mercedes was not injured.

The Mercedes was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.