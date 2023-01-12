ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandora and Disney Celebrate 100 Years of Wonder With Charms, Bracelets and Mischievous Rabbits

By Chelsea Avila
 4 days ago

The Year of the Rabbit has begun with the commencement of Walt Disney’s 100th anniversary.

Marking a century of celebration for Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and a pixel of Disney animations, Pandora has released a limited-edition jewelry design dedicated to 100 Years of Wonder with Disney .

Pandora ’s “Disney100” Anniversary Charm and Bracelet Set ($335) debuted in January with a sterling silver collector’s bracelet incorporating a Mickey Mouse-shaped clasp and a dangling charm featuring Oswald’s silhouette with 14-karat gold trunks.

Details of the Disney x Pandora collaboration are below.

The “Snake” chain’s sizing scales from 6.3 inches to 9.0 inches in width with a price of $185 if purchased separately. Its Mickey Mouse-shaped clasp joins the bracelet’s spiraling details together with a 14-karat gold circular accent engraved with “Disney 100” lettering at the center.

The Oswald Dangle Charm can be purchased separately as well for $150. The charms were designed to signify the rabbit’s “mischievous” and “cheerful” character as it features the Disney original grasping onto a lab-created diamond.

The accessories brand has reimagined the iconic animated characters of our time with creative releases before. In September, Pandora released a 12-piece capsule featuring the artistry of street artist Keith Haring . WWD has reported the brand is looking to reach a younger audience.

Pandora’s chief product officer Stephen Fairchild noted, “The collection and its campaign highlights Keith Haring’s artistic legacy and celebrates the lasting power of his iconic, signature Pop Art style. It encapsulates the infectious energy of the zeitgeist that shaped his most iconic works.”

