One of the bigger issues is moving all the furniture out of the house with hardwood floors and the refinishing time which takes 7 to 10 days. During that time it’s almost impossible to live in the house especially when the polyurethane top coat is applied. While labor and time extensive, you can relished floors in sections by yourself. This allowed you to remain in the house during refinishing. Look at water base oil modified top coat which is more scratch resistant. As hardwood floors go, Maple is very soft compared to Oak which is very hard.

