Jeremy Strong Lives in ‘Succession’ Wardrobe During Production: Kendall Roy’s ‘Aesthetics Are So Personal’

Jeremy Strong knows a character is nothing without his clothes.

The “ Succession ” method actor revealed that he “lives in” character Kendall Roy’s clothes during the entirety of production for the hit HBO series.

“I don’t know if it’s a skill or secret, but fashion is a passion,” Strong told W Magazine . “I pick out all the wardrobe for Kendall Roy, my character in ‘Succession,’ and I live in those clothes when we’re shooting the show.”

He added, “The clothes maketh the man, and aesthetics are so personal.”

Strong noted that he was inspired by “TÁR” and the custom suits Cate Blanchett wears in the film.

“There’s a guy named Geoffrey B. Small. He’s incredible. Everything is by hand and done with great care and exactitude. It’s meticulous and artisanal,” Strong said of his favorite tailor. “You know, I’ve thought a lot about ‘TÁR’ recently, and this idea of the signal-to-noise ratio of life. When we’re bombarded with so much noise, I guess there are certain clothesmakers who embody an ethos that I’m drawn to. There’s a designer named Haans Nicholas Mott. Everything is hand-stitched, and everything is done with precision and soul. I guess precision and soul are things that I look for in acting and everything.”

Strong previously said that he tries to work as “ unconsciously as possible ” when acting, letting his characters bleed into his private life and vice versa. The “Armageddon Time” actor teased that his character Kendall will land in “some fresh hell” for “Succession” Season 4 following the Roy siblings’ latest coup to take the reins of Waystar Royco.

The teaser trailer for “Succession” Season 4 shows the Roy siblings, played by Strong, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, and Sarah Snook, combining their respective corporate forces to take over conglomerate Waystar Royco. It’s a “rebel alliance,” as Ruck says in the trailer. The official synopsis reveals that Logan (Brian Cox) will seek a “leaner” Waystar Royco with a sale to tech billionaire Lukas Matsson, played by Alexander Skarsgård. Production will also head to Norway for the upcoming season.

