Clemson football parts ways with offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter

Clemson football and head coach Swinney have fired offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter after one season.

Swinney issued a statement on Streeter’s departure Thursday afternoon. Larry Williams of Tiger Illustrated was the first to report on Streeter’s dismissal.

“As the leader of this program, I am accountable for our staff and accountable for our results, and though we took a step forward offensively in 2022, after evaluating our offense in-depth, I felt it was in the best interest of our program to seek new leadership at that position,” Swinney said in the statement. “These decisions are never easy, but it is my job to evaluate and assess every part of our program every year, and this was just the right time to make a change.”

Clemson will owe Streeter the $1.85 million remaining on his three-year contract, according to the deal’s buyout clause. He was making $925,000 annually. That $1.85 million would be reduced if Streeter takes another college football job for either of the next two seasons.

The Tigers might not be without an offensive coordinator long. The school’s board of trustees was set to meet Friday afternoon, with “Football Assistant Coach Contract” listed as an action item. Multiple reports have linked the Tigers to TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley , who is coming off an appearance in the national title game against Georgia.

“I look forward to bringing in a dynamic, proven leader at offensive coordinator with the specific purpose of meeting — and raising — the standard of excellence that has been established at Clemson,” Swinney added. “I passionately believe in our staff and in the young men in our program and am excited about the opportunity to see them grow even more in 2023.”

Streeter replaced Tony Elliott as the school’s offensive coordinator after Elliott took the head coaching job at Virginia in December of 2021. He has been on Clemson’s staff since 2014 when he was hired as quarterbacks coach.

Swinney said then that hiring of Streeter and defensive coordinator West Goodwin, who was promoted after Brent Venables left for Oklahoma were no-brainers. Streeter played quarterback for the Tigers from 1997-99 and was an assistant at Liberty and Richmond before returning to his alma mater.

“He’s overprepared for this opportunity and deserves it,” Swinney said of Streeter. “So many things that people don’t know, but he’s turned down multiple NFL jobs. He had an opportunity to coordinate in the NFL last year. He’s had multiple SEC coordinator jobs, all over, but he’s stayed right here and stayed patient. This is his time and his opportunity. I’m excited for him.”

Clemson’s offense came under scrutiny this season after an 11-3 season, which included an ACC championship and loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl. The Tigers ranked 48th in the country in yards per game (410.3) and 30th in points per game and 72nd in yards per play. Starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was replaced in the ACC title game in favor of freshman Cade Klubnik. Uiagalelei has since transferred to Oregon State.

After the loss to South Carolina in the regular-season finale, Swinney expressed his trust in Streeter , wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham and the rest of his assistant coaches on his call-in show. He refrained from directly naming anyone but saying his program had “a bunch of great people and great kids that work their butt off to create the consistency that is so rare.”

Swinney praised Streeter and his time with the Tigers as part of Thursday’s statement, saying: “I am incredibly appreciative of Brandon for all he accomplished at Clemson in his 15 years as a player, graduate assistant, position coach and offensive coordinator. I am thankful for Brandon and love him and his family. He has always represented Clemson University with great pride, and I know he will continue to do great things.”