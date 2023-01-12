Read full article on original website
NBA Rumors: Ex-Celtics Guard Kemba Walker Nearing New Deal
Kemba Walker spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics but has since struggled to reestablish himself in the NBA. As a result, Walker is expected to take his talents outside the NBA. The four-time All-Star reportedly is set to sign an agreement with Emporio Armani Milan in Italy for the...
Where Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Stands With Recovery From Injury
Jaylen Brown is set to miss his second consecutive game due to right adductor tightness when the Boston Celtics take on the Charlotte Hornets on the road Saturday night. The star guard sustained the injury during his 41-point effort in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Joe...
Celtics Reportedly Among Teams Interested In Spurs Center
The Celtics could add a center either in the trade or buyout market, and there’s one name that consistently gets brought up. Jakob Poeltl is on an expiring deal, which makes the veteran big man expendable as the San Antonio Spurs continue their rebuild. The 27-year-old’s name has been brought up for Boston before, and things appear to be heating up heading into the NBA All-Star break.
Celtics Wrap: Jayson Tatum Drops 51 Points In MLK Day Win Over Hornets
The Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets on Monday tipped off the NBA’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day slate with a matinee showdown at Spectrum Center. The Celtics seized control early, building a 66-55 halftime lead, but the Hornets stormed back in the second half, trimming their deficit to two points before Boston pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 130-118 victory in Charlotte.
Warriors Star SG Klay Thompson (Rest) OUT Monday vs. Wizards
According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Golden State Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson will sit out Monday’s matchup against the Washington Wizards in what is the second half of a back-to-back. Thompson, who missed the entire 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns due to injury, has yet to play...
WNBA Rumors: CT Sun Trading Jonquel Jones In Three-Team Deal
The Connecticut Sun reportedly are trading 2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones to the New York Liberty in a three-team deal. Rachel Galligan of Winsider was the first to report the news Sunday evening, citing that it was close to being finalized. ESPN confirmed Jones was heading to the Liberty and added it was “expected to be finalized” Sunday night.
Bruins’ David Pastrnak Reveals Reason For Wearing Black Nail Polish
BOSTON — David Pastrnak was sporting black nail polish Monday, but it wasn’t to represent the Bruins. The forward, who had two goals and an assist in Boston’s 6-0 shutout win over the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden, was asked about it after the game. And no, he’s not in a goth phase.
Suns, Magic Interested in Raptors PG Fred VanVleet
Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic have emerged as potential free-agent destinations for Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet. VanVleet has a $22.1 million player option for next season but could decline it and test free agency. After earning his first career All-Star...
Luke Kornets Applaud’s Celtics’ ‘Step Up’ Ability, Role Sacrifices
The Boston Celtics haven’t been fazed one bit and veteran Luke Kornet highlighted a few key reasons why that’s been the case this season. With the Celtics positioned on several occasions to overcome and adjust, whether that’d be through injury or role, Boston has succeeded each time. Not to mention it’s paid dividends with the Celtics entering Saturday night’s contest against the Charlotte Hornets atop the NBA standings (31-12) — a position Boston has sat comfortably for the better part of the campaign.
CT Sun Announce Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Involving Jonquel Jones
The Connecticut Sun on Monday announced a three-team trade with the New York Liberty and Dallas Wings. And it’s a blockbuster. The Sun traded Jonquel Jones, a four-time All-Star and 2021 league MVP, to the Liberty and acquired guards Rebecca Allen (from New York), Tyasha Harris (from Dallas) and the sixth overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.
Celtics’ Derrick White Makes Early Exit After First Quarter Vs. Hornets
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White lasted just four minutes on the floor before he made an early departure against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night. In the game’s opening quarter, White reached for a loose ball while teammate Marcus Smart ran in his direction which caused an inadvertent collision between the two. White instantly went down to the floor and grabbed for his neck before being walked off the floor, toward the locker room.
Luka Doncic Questionable as Mavs Take on Trail Blazers
Coming off his worst offensive performance of the season, Luka Doncic could use a little rest. The Dallas Mavericks point guard has been fighting through a lingering ankle ailment, and sitting him on the second night of a back-to-back could facilitate his recovery. For now, the MVP frontrunner remains questionable...
Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. Won't Suit Up vs. Clippers
Kevin Porter Jr. will miss his second straight game Sunday when his Houston Rockets take on the Los Angeles Clippers. The Rockets’ point guard is dealing with a foot injury, and there is no timetable for his return. Porter Jr. is off to a tremendous start to the campaign....
Celtics Wrap: Boston Battles Back Vs. Hornets, Win Sixth Straight
Despite enduring an instant setback, the Boston Celtics defeated the Charlotte Hornets, 122-106, at Spectrum Center on Saturday night. The Celtics improved their NBA-best record to 32-12 and notched a sixth straight win, while the Hornets fell to 11-33 and lost their fourth consecutive contest. full box score here. ONE...
Watch Auston Matthews Seamless Game-Tying Goal Vs. Bruins
The Toronto Maple Leafs may have fallen to the Boston Bruins in the last two minutes of the third period, but Auston Matthews potted an impressive goal during the contest. Matthews’ game-tying goal in the third period was his 21st of the season. While the 2022 Hart Trophy winner...
VA Hero Of The Week: David Krejci Plays 1000th Career Game
David Krejci played in his 1000th career NHL game on Monday when the Bruins took down the Flyers 6-0, and the veteran center notched three assists during his memorable afternoon. For that reason, we have named him our VA Hero of the Week!. For more on Krejci’s historic game, check...
Flyers Gain Momentum Heading Into Matchup Vs. Bruins
Both the Boston Bruins and the Philadelphia Flyers have won seven out of their previous 10 games as they face each other for Monday’s matinee game. The Black and Gold welcome the Flyers to Boston to continue their homestand following a huge victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.
