Read full article on original website
Related
Mayor Armstead Challenges Gov. Phil Murphy on NJ Benefits Plan Cost Increases
LINDEN, NJ - Mayor Derek Armstead shared a letter to Linden residents explaining the New Jersey Health Benefits plan cost increases and how he is challenging Governor Phil Murphy on the issue. A letter to Linden residents and video can be found below: Dear Linden Residents, There is something critical I need to bring to everyone’s attention. All residents must be made aware of an egregious New Jersey Health Benefits Plan cost increase set into motion by the Governor’s office in New Jersey. If the current plan is allowed to come into effect, then while state employees will only experience a 3% increase in their...
One town acts to ban marijuana businesses
In Madison, council set to overturn ordinance that OK'd medical marijuana dispensary, ban others. Despite widespread support for recreational cannabis in New Jersey, dozens of towns have banned related businesses from opening, citing traffic, crime and other quality-of-life concerns. One New Jersey town is looking to go a step further....
Fair Fares NYC for low-income households: Check the eligibility and apply
Do you think your transportation costs are extremely high?. New York City is highly populated and busy one, and it can be really difficult to get around especially if you are new to the city.
southjerseyobserver.com
Registration for NJEDA Small Business Readiness Assistance Program Now Open
Karima Jackson, owner of Exquisite Property Services of Newark is a graduate of the SBBRP program. (Photo provided) The next round of registration for the New Jersey Economic Development Authority’s (NJEDA) Small Business Bonding Readiness Assistance Program (SBBRP) has officially opened. Small businesses are invited to apply through the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey (AACCNJ) and the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey (SHCCNJ).
NJ says treatment is needed in 3 counties for tree-killing insect
The New Jersey Department of Agriculture is recommending treatment for over 5,000 acres to get a better handle on a tree-killing insect. Based on egg mass surveys conducted from August to December, NJDA has laid out an outline for its 2023 program to put a dent in the population of spongy moths.
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right
Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
Ex-worker sues N.J. cannabis operator for racial discrimination
A former employee of Ascend Wellness Holdings is suing the multi-state cannabis operator, claiming she was harassed and discriminated against by management because of her race and unfairly fired. The ex-employee, who is Black, filed the lawsuit in Passaic County against Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc., its subsidiary New Jersey Management...
hudsontv.com
North Bergen Walmart Debuts HIV-Focused Specialty Pharmacy
Walmart’s first, HIV-focused, specialty pharmacy in Hudson County has opened in North Bergen on Tonnelle Avenue at 88th Street. It is the company’s fourth such pharmacy nationwide and reflects Walmart’s commitment to bringing an end to HIV-AIDS. In addition to providing customers with exceptional services for their...
North Bergen Walmart reopens after $18 million remodeling
The North Bergen Walmart held a grand reopening, or “regrand opening” as they called it on Friday, Jan. 13. The North Bergen Walmart opened on Jan. 28, 2010 and employs thousands of local employees, serving hundreds of thousands of customers. The reopening follows a huge $18 million, seven-month remodeling project that transformed the space.
Paterson, NJ school district to go mask-optional starting next week
PATERSON — District officials have announced that starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, all public schools will go mask-optional for students, teachers, staff, and visitors. A letter from schools Superintendent Eileen Shafer to staff and parents sent on Friday said her decision to make masks optional again is based on district data, data from St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, and consultation with the City of Paterson’s Chief Health Officer, Dr. Paul Persaud.
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazer: N.J. VFW Commander Luddie Austin
Luddie H. Austin, a former Trenton police sergeant and decorated New Jersey Army National Guard veteran has become the first Black to serve as State Commander of the New Jersey Veterans of Foreign Wars, in 2021. Austin served in the National Guard from 1987 to 2008 and was a military...
Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals
U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
2 senior residents killed in a week while walking in East Brunswick, NJ
A township man was killed Monday morning, the second fatal crash in a week involving a pedestrian East Brunswick. Police said Moos S. Song, 70, died after being struck around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ryders Lane and Cedar Village Boulevard. Cedar Village East Brunswick is a 55+ adult community.
fox5ny.com
Paterson drops school mask mandate
NEW JERSEY - Beginning next week, the Paterson School District will no longer require students to wear masks indoors. The district introduced the mask mandate just over a week ago in response to the so-called "tripledemic" of rising cases of COVID-19, RSV, and influenza. Eileen Shafer, the Superintendent of the...
First African American woman set to become chief medical officer
Ije Akunyili, is set to make history as the first African American woman to become Chief Medical Officer at the Jersey City Medical Center. “I am grateful for this opportunity, and I look forward to serving the residents of Hudson County and continuing to provide safe, innovative, efficient, and equitable care,” said Akunyili. “It is a true privilege to lead the clinical effort at Jersey City Medical Center and to create sustainable health outcomes for our community.
N.J. roofing contractor facing more than $500K in fines for OSHA violations
A New Jersey roofing contractor is facing $584,333 in penalties for exposing workers to fall hazards, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Guelsin Lima, reportedly operating as Extreme Roofing and Siding, LLC, was issued 12 citations – nine willful and three serious violations...
Do I need to return Social Security benefits after my spouse dies? | Money Matters
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- People spend their whole lives working -- all the while paying into Social Security with hopes they’ll get a decent monthly benefits check from the government once they retire. And when you’re married, two monthly Social Security checks can help pay for many household expenses....
Giving back in Paterson on MLK day of service
Toys, care packages, coats and other donations were distributed. Residents in Paterson got some much-needed help Monday, as part of a day of service in honor of the late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “We just come together, collect a lot of donations, toys, care packages, coats...
APPROVED: Habit Burger Grill’s Coming Soon to Hamilton, NJ
Great news for burger lovers. Mercer County's about to get its second Habit Burger Grill and it's going to be in Hamilton Township. TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville is reporting Hamilton's Zoning Board of Adjustment approved the plans during last week's meeting. The new Habit Burger Grill will be constructed in the Hamilton...
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 1