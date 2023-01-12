ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NJ

TAPinto.net

Mayor Armstead Challenges Gov. Phil Murphy on NJ Benefits Plan Cost Increases

LINDEN, NJ - Mayor Derek Armstead shared a letter to Linden residents explaining the New Jersey Health Benefits plan cost increases and how he is challenging Governor Phil Murphy on the issue. A letter to Linden residents and video can be found below: Dear Linden Residents,  There is something critical I need to bring to everyone’s attention.  All residents must be made aware of an egregious New Jersey Health Benefits Plan cost increase set into motion by the Governor’s office in New Jersey. If the current plan is allowed to come into effect, then while state employees will only experience a 3% increase in their...
LINDEN, NJ
NJ Spotlight

One town acts to ban marijuana businesses

In Madison, council set to overturn ordinance that OK'd medical marijuana dispensary, ban others. Despite widespread support for recreational cannabis in New Jersey, dozens of towns have banned related businesses from opening, citing traffic, crime and other quality-of-life concerns. One New Jersey town is looking to go a step further....
MADISON, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Registration for NJEDA Small Business Readiness Assistance Program Now Open

Karima Jackson, owner of Exquisite Property Services of Newark is a graduate of the SBBRP program. (Photo provided) The next round of registration for the New Jersey Economic Development Authority’s (NJEDA) Small Business Bonding Readiness Assistance Program (SBBRP) has officially opened. Small businesses are invited to apply through the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey (AACCNJ) and the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey (SHCCNJ).
NEWARK, NJ
Mark Star

HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town

Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
BRANCHBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-worker sues N.J. cannabis operator for racial discrimination

A former employee of Ascend Wellness Holdings is suing the multi-state cannabis operator, claiming she was harassed and discriminated against by management because of her race and unfairly fired. The ex-employee, who is Black, filed the lawsuit in Passaic County against Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc., its subsidiary New Jersey Management...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
hudsontv.com

North Bergen Walmart Debuts HIV-Focused Specialty Pharmacy

Walmart’s first, HIV-focused, specialty pharmacy in Hudson County has opened in North Bergen on Tonnelle Avenue at 88th Street. It is the company’s fourth such pharmacy nationwide and reflects Walmart’s commitment to bringing an end to HIV-AIDS. In addition to providing customers with exceptional services for their...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen Walmart reopens after $18 million remodeling

The North Bergen Walmart held a grand reopening, or “regrand opening” as they called it on Friday, Jan. 13. The North Bergen Walmart opened on Jan. 28, 2010 and employs thousands of local employees, serving hundreds of thousands of customers. The reopening follows a huge $18 million, seven-month remodeling project that transformed the space.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
94.5 PST

Paterson, NJ school district to go mask-optional starting next week

PATERSON — District officials have announced that starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, all public schools will go mask-optional for students, teachers, staff, and visitors. A letter from schools Superintendent Eileen Shafer to staff and parents sent on Friday said her decision to make masks optional again is based on district data, data from St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, and consultation with the City of Paterson’s Chief Health Officer, Dr. Paul Persaud.
PATERSON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Trailblazer: N.J. VFW Commander Luddie Austin

Luddie H. Austin, a former Trenton police sergeant and decorated New Jersey Army National Guard veteran has become the first Black to serve as State Commander of the New Jersey Veterans of Foreign Wars, in 2021. Austin served in the National Guard from 1987 to 2008 and was a military...
TRENTON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals

U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
fox5ny.com

Paterson drops school mask mandate

NEW JERSEY - Beginning next week, the Paterson School District will no longer require students to wear masks indoors. The district introduced the mask mandate just over a week ago in response to the so-called "tripledemic" of rising cases of COVID-19, RSV, and influenza. Eileen Shafer, the Superintendent of the...
PATERSON, NJ
Hudson Reporter

First African American woman set to become chief medical officer

Ije Akunyili, is set to make history as the first African American woman to become Chief Medical Officer at the Jersey City Medical Center. “I am grateful for this opportunity, and I look forward to serving the residents of Hudson County and continuing to provide safe, innovative, efficient, and equitable care,” said Akunyili. “It is a true privilege to lead the clinical effort at Jersey City Medical Center and to create sustainable health outcomes for our community.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Giving back in Paterson on MLK day of service

Toys, care packages, coats and other donations were distributed. Residents in Paterson got some much-needed help Monday, as part of a day of service in honor of the late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “We just come together, collect a lot of donations, toys, care packages, coats...
PATERSON, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

