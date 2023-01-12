ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orient, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

US-395 full blocked north of Kettle Falls due to deadly crash

KETTLE FALLS, Wash. – US-395 is fully blocked 17 miles north of Kettle Falls due to a two-vehicle deadly crash, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). WSP confirmed the crash was deadly but did not specify how many people were injured or killed, nor could they provide an estimated time for reopening.
KETTLE FALLS, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Colville Tribes Councilmember from Omak District passed away Friday

NESPELEM, Wash. — A Colville Tribes Councilmember passed away on Friday, the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation said in a news release on Saturday. Virgil “Smoker” Marchand was on the Colville Business Council serving as an elected representative from the Omak District. “The Colville Business Council is deeply saddened to hear the passing of our colleague, Smoker Marchand,” Jarred-Michael...
COLVILLE, WA

