Queens, NY

The Comeback

Unfortunate injury update revealed for New York Yankees starter

On Saturday, an unfortunate update was revealed on the status of New York Yankees starter Frankie Montas. Montas, who was acquired in a trade last season with the Oakland Athletics, didn’t fare too well unfortunately in his first season in pinstripes. Montas went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in 39.2 innings pitched. He pitched once Read more... The post Unfortunate injury update revealed for New York Yankees starter appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
ClutchPoints

Padres make MLB history with record signing

The San Diego Padres have made MLB history, signing international catcher Ethan Salas to a $5.6 million deal. Salas, who hails from Venezuela, has now signed the largest international contract in league history with San Diego. The Padres gave up almost all of their international spending money on Salas as...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Former Red Sox fan favorite announces his retirement from MLB

The Mayor’s term is officially over. Veteran infielder Travis Shaw announced over social media on Monday that he is retiring from Major League Baseball. The 32-year-old Shaw played eight career MLB seasons. To the game of baseball, Thank you! 💙 pic.twitter.com/M2aBpppx9G — Travis Shaw (@travis_shaw21) January 16, 2023 Shaw began his career with the Boston... The post Former Red Sox fan favorite announces his retirement from MLB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA

